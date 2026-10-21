Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season is here and kicks off on Thursday with a battle between two young star quarterbacks. The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, led by Drake May and Caleb Williams, respectively, are our "Thursday Night Football'' matchup this week.
The Patriots got wide receiver A.J. Brown back last week, but also lost a wide receiver, with Romeo Dobbs going on IR with a shoulder injury. The team will also be without CB Carlton Davis (neck) for another week, while OT Morgan Moses (foot) is among those questionable.
On the Bears side, running back Kyle Monangai and linebacker Jack Sanborn were ruled out ahead of the game and DB Tyrique Stevenson (hip) is their one questionable player, with LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring) doubtful.
Notable from Wednesday's injury report include Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) was limited in practice, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb) was a full participant, and New York Jets RB Breece Hall (quad) was a non-participant.
This season has already had its fair share of injuries, and new ones keep popping up, so it can be hard to keep track of them. CBS Sports has you covered with Wednesday's injury report for the 13 games. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles play on Monday night, so their initial injury report will be released on Thursday.
Patriots vs. Bears
- Patriots: G Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring), OL Ben Brown (knee), CB Channing Canada (hamstring), CB Carlton Davis (neck), CB Karon Prunty (hamstring) OUT; OT Morgan Moses (foot), LB Christian Elliss (chest), S Kevin Byard (chest), S Craig Woodson (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE
- Bears: RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe), LB Jack Sanborn (concussion) OUT; LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring) DOUBTFUL; DB Tyrique Stevenson (hip) QUESTIONABLE
Steelers vs. Saints
- Steelers: CB Jalen Ramsey (wrist), WR Ben Skowronek (calf), CB Brandin Echols (hamstring), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (triceps), LB T.J. Watt (NIR/rest), DT Cameron Heyward (NIR/rest) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; RB Rico Dowdle (knee), S DeShon Elliott (knee), LB Alex Highsmith (groin) LIMITED
- Saints: K daniel Carlson (NIR/personal matter), G Cesar Ruiz (knee) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; RB CJ Donaldson (shoulder), LB Kaden Eliss (calf), EDGE Anfernee (knee), RB Alvin Kamara (back) LIMITED; CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (head), DL Nathan Shepherd (illness), QB Tyler Shough (left hand) FULL PARTICIPANT
49ers vs. Falcons
- 49ers:
- Falcons: DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring), LB Divine Deablo (forearm) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; WR Beaux Collins (hip), DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring), CB C.J. Henderson (groin), OT Michael Jerrell (bicep), RB Brian Robinson (hamstring), DE Za'Darius Smith (neck), CB A.J. Terrell (groin), CB Avieon Terrell (hamstring), WR Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder) LIMITED; LB Kendal Daniels (neck) FULL PARTICIPATION
Bengals vs. Ravens
- Bengals: S Kyle Dugger (quad) LIMITED
- Ravens: OLB Tavius Robinson (pectoral), DL Calais Campbell (NIR/rest) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; WR Rashod Bateman (shoulder), S Jaylinn Hawkins (knee), TE Matthew Hibner (hand), G Ioane Vega (ankle), QB Lamar Jackson (ankle), G John Simpson (groin), CB T.J. Tampa Jr. (knee), G Andrew Vorhees (foot), DT Broderick Washington (ankle) LIMITED; TE Mark Andrews (hand), OLB Trey Hendrickson (finger), C Cam Jurgens (concussion) FULL PARTICIPATION
Buccaneers vs. Panthers
- Buccaneers: WR Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot), T Luke Goedeke (calf), RB Bucky Irving (illness), CB Zyon McCollum (illness), LB Christian Rozeboom (finger) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; DT Calijah Kancey (illness), NT Vita Vea (rest), S Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib) LIMITED; P Riley Dixon (illness), G Cody Mauch (wrist), QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb), K Chase McLaughlin (illness), CB Benjamin Morrison (quad), WR David Sills V (hamstring), LB Josiah Trotter (shoulder), RB Sean Tucker (quad) FULL PARTICIPANT
- Panthers: RB Chuba Hubbard (rest), OLB Thomas Incoom (calf), LB Devin Lloyd (rest), T Taylor Moton (rest), OLB Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), TE Darren Waller (rest) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; RB A.J. Dillon (ankle), T Monroe Freeling (knee), LB Bam Martin-Scott (hamstring), QB Bryce Young (knee) FULL PARTICIPANT
Giants vs. Texans
- Giants: LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), OT Jermaine Eluemunor (calf), S Jevón Holland (concussion), OT Marcus Mbow (knee), CB Greg Newsome II (concussion), OT Andrew Thomas (groin) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; CB Paulson Adebo (knee), CB Colton Hood (concussion), TE Theo Johnson (neck), WR Charlie Jones (Achilles), S Tyler Nubin (neck), P Jordan Stout (right knee), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (illness) LIMITED; TE Thomas Fidone II (shoulder), WR Darnell Mooney (neck) FULL PARTICIPANT
- Texans: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), S Reed Blankenship (concussion), OT Trent Brown (wrist), OT Blake Fisher (thumb), RB David Montgomery (groin), S Jalen Pitre (shoulder), TE Dalton Schultz (quad) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; DE Will Anderson Jr. (NIR/rest), DE Jadeveon Clowney (knee), WR Nico Collins (NIR-rest), DE Logan Hall (knee), LB Henry To'oTo'o (shoulder) LIMITED; WR Tank Dell (knee) FULL PARTICIPANT
Colts vs. Vikings
- Colts: WR Keenan Allen (rest), LB Bryce Boettcher (groin), CB Sauce Gardner (calf), G Matt Gonvalves (ankle), WR Anthony Gould (concussion), TE Drew Ogletree (ankle), P Rigoberto Sanchez (right foot), DT Jerry Tillery (personal), CB Justin Walley (knee), CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (rest), TE Tyler Warren (groin) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; LB Austin Ajiake (concussion evaluation), LB Jaylon Carlies (ribs), WR Ashton Dulin (hamstring), RB Jonathan Taylor (rest), T Jalen Travis (foot) LIMITED
- Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson (ankle), T Brian O'Neill (knee), CB James Pierre (foot) LIMITED; WR Jordan Addison (hamstring), T Christian Darrisaw (concussion), CB Charles Demmings (hamstring), TE T.J. Hockenson (concussion), RB Jordan Mason (thumb) FULL PARTICIPANT
Dolphins vs. Jets
- Dolphins: RB Reese Taylor (quad) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; LS Tucker Addington (shoulder), EDGE Rob Beal Jr. (hamstring), WR Caleb Douglas (ankle), TE Will Kacmarek (hamstring), S Kyle Louis (knee), RB Jaylen Wright (foot) LIMITED; CB Juju Brent (heel), LB Jordyn Brooks (foot), G Jonah Savaiinaea (ankle), QB Malik Willis (thumb), LB Jackson Woodard (ankle) FULL PARTICIPANT
- Jets: RB Breece Hall (quad), LB Kiko Mauigoa (quad), RB Kene Nwangwu (knee), EDGE Joseph Ossai (ankle) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; EDGE Will McDonald IV (toe), WR Adonai Mitchell (finger), OL Dylan Parham (knee), DL T'Vondre Sweat (elbow) LIMITED
Browns vs. Titans
- Browns: DT Kalia Davis (quad), S Grant Delpit (concussion/shoulder), DT Mike Hall Jr. (ankle), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), OL Teven Jenkins (back), LB Carson Schwesinger (ankle) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; DE Derek Barnett (ankle), WR Denzel Boston (foot), DT Maliek Collins (foot), WR KC Concepcion (calf/quad), OT Tytus Howard (knee), RB Quinshon Judkins (ankle), RB Dylan Sampson (knee) LIMITED; QB Dillon Gabriel (back), LB Justin Jefferson (hip) DID NOT PARTICIPATE
- Titans: DL John Franklin-Myers (NIR/rest), RB Tyjae Spears (NIR/rest) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; S Tony Adams (ankle), WR Calvin Ridley (hip), S Kevin Winston Jr. (quad) LIMITED; LB Dorian Mausi (foot) FULL PARTICIPANT
Broncos vs. Cardinals
- Broncos: RB Tyler Badie (thumb), S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), OLB Jonah Elliss (ankle) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; DL Zach Allen (NIR/rest), CB Pat Surtain II (ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (chest) LIMITED; RB Jonah Coleman (ankle), CB Riley Moss (ribs) FULL PARTICIPANT
- Cardinals: S Budda Baker (groin/illness), RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle), DL Walker Nolen (ankle), OL Isaac Seumalo (NIR/rest), OLB Josh Sweat (NIR/rest), CB Garrett Williams (knee), OL Jedrick Wills (illness), S Andrew Wingard (knee) DID NOT PRACTICE; QB Carson Beck (back), CB Max Melton (knee), S Wydett Williams Jr. (concussion) LIMITED PARTICIPANT
Packers vs. Lions
- Packers: WR Bo Melton (back) FULL PARTICIPANT; G Aaron Banks (knee/toe), DT Anthony Campbell (ankle), CB Brandon Cisse (shoulder/neck), WR Matthew Golden (shoulder), QB Jordan Love (back), DT Jordon Riley (Achilles), CB Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (ankle), WR Savion Williams (ankle) LIMITED
- Lions: CB Rock Ya-Sin (hamstring) LIMITED; S Brian Branch (Achilles), C Cade Mays (wrist) FULL PARTICIPANT
Rams vs. Raiders
- Rams: DT Tonka Hemingway (concussion) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; DT Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), T Kolton Miller (shoulder), LB Quay Walker (chest), TE Brock Bowers (hamsying/calf), RB Mike Washington (foot/back) LIMITED; G Spencer Burford (knee), LB Segun Olubi (wrist), WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. (hamstring), G Trey Zuhn III (knee) FULL PARTICIPANT
- Raiders: CB Trent McDuffie (groin), ILB Nate Landman (concussion) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; CB Josh Wallace (calf), TE Colby Parkinson (shoulder) FULL PARTICIPANT
Chiefs vs. Seahawks
- Chiefs: OL Jaylon Moore (concussion), WR Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee), T Josh Simmons (back/NIR/personal) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; TE Travis Kelce (ankle), LB Cooper McDonald (knee), CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee) LIMITED; WR Cyrus Allen (knee), DB Chamarri Conner (knee), G Trey Smith (hip), QB Patrick Mahomes FULL PARTICIPANT
- Seahawks: LB Demarcus Lawrence (NIR/rest), LB Connor O'Toole (hamstring), LB Chazz Surratt (calf), LB Drake Thomas (ankle) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; G Anthony Bradford (knee), LB Tyrice Knight (oblique), QB Drew Lock (right elbow), WR Rashid Shaheed (hip), G Beau Stephens (knee) LIMITED; RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) FULL PARTICIPANT