Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season is here and kicks off on Thursday with a battle between two young star quarterbacks. The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, led by Drake May and Caleb Williams, respectively, are our "Thursday Night Football'' matchup this week.

The Patriots got wide receiver A.J. Brown back last week, but also lost a wide receiver, with Romeo Dobbs going on IR with a shoulder injury. The team will also be without CB Carlton Davis (neck) for another week, while OT Morgan Moses (foot) is among those questionable.

On the Bears side, running back Kyle Monangai and linebacker Jack Sanborn were ruled out ahead of the game and DB Tyrique Stevenson (hip) is their one questionable player, with LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring) doubtful.

Notable from Wednesday's injury report include Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) was limited in practice, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb) was a full participant, and New York Jets RB Breece Hall (quad) was a non-participant.

This season has already had its fair share of injuries, and new ones keep popping up, so it can be hard to keep track of them. CBS Sports has you covered with Wednesday's injury report for the 13 games. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles play on Monday night, so their initial injury report will be released on Thursday.

Patriots vs. Bears

Steelers vs. Saints

49ers vs. Falcons

Bengals vs. Ravens

Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Giants vs. Texans

Colts vs. Vikings

Dolphins vs. Jets

Browns vs. Titans

Broncos vs. Cardinals

Broncos: RB Tyler Badie (thumb), S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), OLB Jonah Elliss (ankle) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; DL Zach Allen (NIR/rest), CB Pat Surtain II (ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (chest) LIMITED; RB Jonah Coleman (ankle), CB Riley Moss (ribs) FULL PARTICIPANT

RB Tyler Badie (thumb), S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), OLB Jonah Elliss (ankle) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; DL Zach Allen (NIR/rest), CB Pat Surtain II (ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (chest) LIMITED; RB Jonah Coleman (ankle), CB Riley Moss (ribs) FULL PARTICIPANT Cardinals: S Budda Baker (groin/illness), RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle), DL Walker Nolen (ankle), OL Isaac Seumalo (NIR/rest), OLB Josh Sweat (NIR/rest), CB Garrett Williams (knee), OL Jedrick Wills (illness), S Andrew Wingard (knee) DID NOT PRACTICE; QB Carson Beck (back), CB Max Melton (knee), S Wydett Williams Jr. (concussion) LIMITED PARTICIPANT

Packers vs. Lions

Rams vs. Raiders

Rams: DT Tonka Hemingway (concussion) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; DT Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), T Kolton Miller (shoulder), LB Quay Walker (chest), TE Brock Bowers (hamsying/calf), RB Mike Washington (foot/back) LIMITED; G Spencer Burford (knee), LB Segun Olubi (wrist), WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. (hamstring), G Trey Zuhn III (knee) FULL PARTICIPANT

DT Tonka Hemingway (concussion) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; DT Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), T Kolton Miller (shoulder), LB Quay Walker (chest), TE Brock Bowers (hamsying/calf), RB Mike Washington (foot/back) LIMITED; G Spencer Burford (knee), LB Segun Olubi (wrist), WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. (hamstring), G Trey Zuhn III (knee) FULL PARTICIPANT Raiders: CB Trent McDuffie (groin), ILB Nate Landman (concussion) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; CB Josh Wallace (calf), TE Colby Parkinson (shoulder) FULL PARTICIPANT

Chiefs vs. Seahawks

Chiefs: OL Jaylon Moore (concussion), WR Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee), T Josh Simmons (back/NIR/personal) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; TE Travis Kelce (ankle), LB Cooper McDonald (knee), CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee) LIMITED; WR Cyrus Allen (knee), DB Chamarri Conner (knee), G Trey Smith (hip), QB Patrick Mahomes FULL PARTICIPANT

OL Jaylon Moore (concussion), WR Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee), T Josh Simmons (back/NIR/personal) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; TE Travis Kelce (ankle), LB Cooper McDonald (knee), CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee) LIMITED; WR Cyrus Allen (knee), DB Chamarri Conner (knee), G Trey Smith (hip), QB Patrick Mahomes FULL PARTICIPANT Seahawks: LB Demarcus Lawrence (NIR/rest), LB Connor O'Toole (hamstring), LB Chazz Surratt (calf), LB Drake Thomas (ankle) DID NOT PARTICIPATE; G Anthony Bradford (knee), LB Tyrice Knight (oblique), QB Drew Lock (right elbow), WR Rashid Shaheed (hip), G Beau Stephens (knee) LIMITED; RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) FULL PARTICIPANT