Injuries are an unfortunate inevitability in the NFL, and Week 7 is no exception. The injury bug has taken its fair share of bites across the league this season, and we're seeing that continue this week with a handful of notable players going down.

In the early window between the Patriots and Jaguars from London, both clubs lost starting offensive linemen. For Jacksonville, starting left tackle Cam Robinson left with a concussion, while the Patriots lost starting right guard Layden Robinson due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, the early afternoon window saw Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson be carted off the field. The team says he suffered an Achilles injury, and it appears his status for the rest of the season is in serious question.

Below is an updated team-by-team list of all the other key Week 7 injuries around the league.

Curtis Samuel (shoulder): The Bills wideout is questionable to return due to a shoulder injury he suffered in the opening quarter of Buffalo's matchup with the Titans.

Deshaun Watson (Achilles) : The Browns starting quarterback suffered a non-contact injury with less than two minutes remaining in the first half of the team's Week 7 matchup with the Bengals. After being carted off the field, Cleveland officially ruled him out with an Achilles injury.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson (finger): Playing in place of the injured Deshaun Watson, the Browns ruled Thompson-Robinson out after he suffered a finger injury late in the game. Jameis Winston took over as the emergency quarterback.

David Montgomery (leg): The Lions running back returned to action in the opening minutes of the second quarter after he was questionable to return to Sunday's action due to a knee injury.

Jaylon Carlies (calf): The Colts linebacker has been ruled out due to a calf injury he suffered in the second quarter.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Cam Robinson (concussion): Jacksonville's starting left tackle left in the first half of the club's Week 7 game against New England in London. Initially, the team said he was being evaluated for a concussion, and later ruled out once that diagnosis was confirmed.

Tyler Huntley (right shoulder): Dolphins starting quarterback Tyler Huntley departed to the locker room after suffering a right shoulder injury. After initially listing him as questionable to return, the Dolphins downgraded Huntley to out. Tim Boyle is the backup.

New England Patriots

Layden Robinson (ankle ): New England's starting right guard suffered the injury in the first half and was initially ruled as questionable to return. In the opening minutes of the third quarter, he was downgraded to out.

DeMario Douglas (illness) : The Patriots wideout was listed as questionable to return to the team's Week 7 matchup against the Jaguars. As NFL Media reports, Douglas woke up sick and took anti-nausea medicine and an IV, but appears to be slowed because of this illness.

Ja'Lynn Polk (head): Polk suffered a head injury late in the Week 7 matchup and was officially ruled as questionable to return.

Ty Summers (ankle): Giants linebacker Ty Summers has been ruled out for the remainder of the game due to an ankle injury.

Mekhi Becton (concussion): The Eagles offensive tackle has been ruled out due to a concussion.