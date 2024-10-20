NFL Week 7 injury updates, inactives: Latest news on Cooper Kupp, Brian Robinson Jr. and others

It's Week 7 and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries at this time of the season, some more than others.

The Rams offense will be without wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was questionable with an ankle injury heading into Sunday, but is unable to take the field. The Raiders will face the Rams without wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who is out with an ankle injury.

The Titans are without starting quarterback Will Levis, who is sidelined with a shoulder injury. Also, the Colts don't have running back Jonathan Taylor again but do have quarterback Anthony Richardson and wideout Michael Pittman Jr. against the Dolphins.

Other superstars active Sunday include new Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) and Browns running back Nick Chubb (knee). Also, the Vikings got Aaron Jones back against the Lions.

Just who is healthy and good to go for Week 7? Well, we've got you covered there, so keep it locked for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.