NFL Week 7 injury updates, inactives: Latest news on Cooper Kupp, Brian Robinson Jr. and others

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 7 of the NFL season

It's Week 7 and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries at this time of the season, some more than others. 

The Rams offense will be without wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was questionable with an ankle injury heading into Sunday, but is unable to take the field. The Raiders will face the Rams without wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who is out with an ankle injury.

The Titans are without starting quarterback Will Levis, who is sidelined with a shoulder injury. Also, the Colts don't have running back Jonathan Taylor again but do have quarterback Anthony Richardson and wideout Michael Pittman Jr. against the Dolphins.

Other superstars active Sunday include new Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) and Browns running back Nick Chubb (knee). Also, the Vikings got Aaron Jones back against the Lions.   

Just who is healthy and good to go for Week 7? Well, we've got you covered there, so keep it locked for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.

Updates
(30)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs inactives

DE Mike Danna (pectoral) was ruled out ahead of Sunday. The only other Chief with an injury designation was WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring), who was questionable and he is active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

49ers inactives

WR Jauan Jennings (hip), K Jake Moody (ankle) and K Matthew Wright (shoulder/back) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday. WR Ricky Pearsall is set to make his debut, 50 days after he was shot in the chest.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders inactives

DE Dorance Armstrong (rib) and S Tyler Owens (shin) were both ruled out ahead of Sunday. RB Brian Robinson Jr. (knee) was questionable and will play.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers inactives

The Panthers had a long injury report this week. RB Jonathon Brooks (knee), LB Josey Jewell (hamstring/groin), LB Claudin Cherelus (hamstring), OT Taylor Moton (elbow), LS Jon Rhattigan (knee/illness) and DE A'Shawn Robinson (knee) were all ruled out ahead of the game.

A full look at the Panthers inactives, including Jadeveon Clowney who is dealing with a shoulder injury.

  • OLB Jadeveon Clowney
  • LB Josey Jewell
  • LB Jon Rhattigan
  • LB Claudin Cherelus
  • RT Taylor Moton
  • TE Tommy Tremble
  • DE A'Shawn Robinson
 
Pinned
Link copied

Raiders inactives

LB Tommy Eichenberg (quad), LB Kana'i Mauga (knee) and OG Dylan Parham (foot) were ruled out ahead of the game. DE Maxx Crosby (ankle) didn't get an injury designation and will play. WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle) was doubtful and is inactive.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams inactives

WR Jordan Whittington (shoulder), OL Joe Noteboom (ankle) and WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) were the only three Rams players with injury designations and were all questionable. Kupp is officially inactive. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Giants inactives

OLB Brian Burns (groin), DL Dexter Lawrence II (hip) and S Dane Belton (illness) were all questionable and are all active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Eagles inactives

TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring) was listed as out ahead of Sunday. CB Darius Slay (knee) was questionable and is active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals inactives

CB DJ Ivey (knee) was the only player given an injury designation on the Bengals and he was questionable.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Browns inactives

QB Jameis Winston is now the emergency quarterback and Dorian Thompson-Robinson is now QB2 behind Deshaun Watson. RB Nick Chubb (knee) was questionable and is active. He will play for the first time in over a year, which is great news for an offense that desperately needs to find a rhythm.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Packers inactives

WR Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder) is active after being listed as questionable.

  • S Kitan Oladapo
  • DL Brenton Cox Jr.
  • G/C Jacob Monk
  • T Travis Glover
  • TE John FitzPatrick
  • DE Devonte Wyatt
 
Pinned
Link copied

Texans inactives

WR Robert Woods (foot) and  S Jimmie Ward (groin) were both ruled out ahead of their game against the Packers.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Falcons inactives

S Justin Simmons (hamstring) is active. OLB Lorenzo Carter (concussion) and ILB Troy Andersen (knee) were both ruled out ahead of the game.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Seahawks inactives

RB Kenneth Walker III (illness) was questionable, but will play on what is his 24th birthday. OT Stone Forsythe (hand), CB Tre Brown (ankle), CB Tariq Woolen (ankle) and S Jerrick Reed II (ankle) were all ruled out ahead of the game. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Colts inactives

QB Anthony Richardson (oblique) did not get an injury designation this week and will start. RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is out.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins inactives

The Dolphins defense will be without S Jevon Holland, who was doubtful with a hand injury heading into the game. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hamstring/personal) was questionable and is not listed as an inactive player. Tyler Huntley will get the start at QB.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills inactives

The Bills added Amari Cooper this week and he is expected to play. RB Ray Davis (calf) was questionable and is active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Titans inactives

As it was reported on Saturday, quarterback Will Levis is out and it's Mason Rudolph who will get the start.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings inactives

RB Aaron Jones is active, after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Lions inactives

OG Christian Mahogany (illness) was ruled out ahead of Sunday. CB Carlton Davis II (quad) was questionable and is active and OG Kevin Zeitler (groin) was questionable and is inactive.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Falcons safety Justin Simmons is expected to play.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings running back Aaron Jones is expected to play against the Lions.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Juju Smith-Schuster is expected to play, after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Panthers offense is expected to have wide receiver Diontae Johnson as an option today.

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Colts are expected to have three of their questionable wide receivers, Michael Pittman (back), Josh Downs (toe) and Alec Pierce (shoulder), on the field today.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to play against the Panthers.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams' Cooper Kupp is questionable, but is unlikely to be out there against the Raiders. It will ultimately come down to the pre-game workout.

Another Rams wide receiver, Jordan Whittington, is expected to play. He was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Patriots inactives

Rhamondre Stevenson will be active for New England.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jaguars inactives

Travis Etienne Jr. is OUT for Jacksonville.

 
Pinned
Link copied

London calling

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    NFL Week 7 Preview: Titans at Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    NFL Week 7 Preview: Raiders at Rams

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    NFL Week 7 Preview: Bengals at Browns

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    NFL Week 7 Preview: Texans at Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    NFL Week 7 Preview: Panthers at Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    2:10

    Expectations For Drake Maye In 2nd Career Start

  • Image thumbnail
    2:34

    Would Russell Wilson Lead To A More Productive Offense?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Anthony Richardson Set To Start Despite Flacco's Success

  • Image thumbnail
    2:45

    FFT Panic Meter: Garrett Wilson

  • Image thumbnail
    2:36

    FFT Panic Meter: Alvin Kamara

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    FFT Panic Meter: Calvin Ridley

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    FFT Panic Meter: Ja'Marr Chase

  • Image thumbnail
    2:47

    FFT Panic Meter: Sam Laporta

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    This Just In: Jonathan Taylor (Ankle) Out, Anthony Richardson Cleared

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Through The Air Presented By United

  • Image thumbnail
    2:42

    Ceiling For Broncos This Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Time To Rebuild The Saints

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Broncos Defense Steps Up In Win Over Saints

  • Image thumbnail
    3:58

    Broncos Dominate Saints On TNF 33-10

  • Image thumbnail
    2:38

    Week 7 TNF Highlights: Broncos at Saints (10/17)

See All NFL Videos