NFL Week 7 injury updates, inactives: Tracking all the injuries around the league

it's Week 7 and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries at this time of the season, some more than others. However, a few superstars will be available for Sunday, including new Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) and Browns running back Nick Chubb (knee).

Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, is unlikely to play vs. the Raiders, per ESPN.

The Vikings will be looking to see how Aaron Jones fares in warmups, while the Colts have uncertain status on several wide receivers. Below, you'll see each team's injury designations this week.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said early Sunday that Travis Etienne Jr, who has a hamstring injury, will be out for the London game vs. the Patriots.

Just who is healthy and good to go for Week 7? Well, we've got you covered there, so keep it locked for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.