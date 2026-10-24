Ready or not, another week of NFL action is coming in hot and heavy. More than any other year, it does feel like there is a lot to keep up with throughout the league. No matter which way you turn, there are new developments sprouting up, whether it's another international game, injuries, player movement, or hot seats ramping up. It's enough to make anyone's head spin!

Fortunately for you, you don't have to keep your head on a swivel with the latest comings and goings across the NFL. Why? Well, you have us! It's our job to make sense of all the madness surrounding the league and package it together for you to easily digest. For the purposes of our little conversation here, we've put together five best bets for Week 7 and handed out picks for every other game on the slate, so when you sit down to watch Sunday's action, you don't have to do too much homework to formulate your wagers.

Before the games unfold, check out these last-minute picks for Week 7.

Note: Buffalo, Los Angeles (Chargers), Washington, and Jacksonville are on the bye in Week 7.

NFL odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

We told you last week that the Colts were nowhere near being a 7-point favorite against anyone, including the Titans. That proved to be right on the money as they lost outright, which helped lead to the firing of GM Chris Ballard. I'm not sure if a GM getting fired has the same effect as when a coach gets fired, and you see a galvanized effort the following game. That's especially true when the Indy offense continues to look lost with Daniel Jones at the helm and is now set to face Brian Flores' top-notch Vikings defense.

This season, Minnesota leads the NFL in blitz rate at a blistering 69.8%. Jones has largely checked down against the blitz this season, with his air yards per attempt falling to 5.2 against the blitz compared to 9.5 without it. In my view, that just means even less of a threat for explosive plays on the Colts' end, which helps keep things in check. The Vikings defense, which will be well rested after being on the bye, is No. 1 in the NFL in third-down and red-zone efficiency. That's a nightmare matchup for the Colts' offense, which is averaging just 4.7 yards per play.

Meanwhile, I'm encouraged by Kyler Murray as he's coming off his best performance of the season in Week 5. So far, his passer rating and yards per attempt have improved in each game. With the rest and home-field advantage, Minnesota should leave Indy in the dust.

Projected score: Vikings 33, Colts 19

The pick: Vikings -6.5

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

Sure, the Jets burned us last week, but that shouldn't mean we look at them any differently in Week 7, especially with a fantastic matchup against the winless Dolphins. New York was competitive with the Patriots last week, and they've been a team we've backed several times already in 2026.

The offense is a concern, as they have the worst red-zone efficiency (38%) in the NFL and rank 27th in points per game (18.7). However, I'm not sure how much that'll matter against a Dolphins offense tied for the fewest points in the NFL (14.0). New York is allowing just 20.3 points per game this season, which is tied for the seventh-fewest in the league. So, it might not be too heavy a lift for Geno Smith and company to jump out in front of the Dolphins and clear the number.

Projected score: Jets 23, Dolphins 16

The pick: Jets -4.5

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

Tennessee notched its first win of the season last week by taking down the Colts, but I don't think this is a sign the Titans are about to crawl out of the basement. The Titans have made incremental improvements, but they were outgained by 213 yards last week despite the win. As I wrote in last week's picks column, taking the Titans to cover was more about Indianapolis than anything else, and that remains true, which is why we're fading them this time around.

The Browns are ... good? They pulled off an upset win over the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens last week and, remarkably, stand in first place in the AFC North heading into Week 7. Deshaun Watson has been clutch this season, as he has four game-winning drives where he's been money. In that window, Watson has completed 75% of his passes (18-of-24), thrown for 179 yards, and has two touchdowns with zero interceptions. To his credit, Cam Ward has also popped in the fourth quarter this season as well, but Tennessee is also tied for the fewest points scored in the NFL over the first three quarters. If that persists, Cleveland has a defense capable of snuffing out any late Ward comeback attempt.

Projected score: Browns 24, Titans 17

The pick: Browns -2.5

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

The Broncos offense is broken. More specifically, Bo Nix appears to be broken. Yeah, they beat the Seahawks last week, but they did that in spite of their quarterback play. Nix averages 5.6 yards per attempt, along with just 4.9 air yards. That air yards per attempt average is the shortest through six games in the past 20 seasons. Overall, the offense is 26th in points per game and 31st in total yards per game and yards per play. Nothing about that screams road favorite.

Arizona is coming off its second upset win of the season, slaying the Rams with a strong defensive effort. The Cardinals just held Matthew Stafford and Co. to 16 points. If that even remotely carries over, it's going to be another quiet showing for the Denver offense. Of course, there are concerns about the Cardinals' offense, especially after going 0-5 in the red zone last week, but I have way more faith in that unit than what the Broncos are producing currently. I'll take the points and sprinkle on another upset.

Projected score: Cardinals 23, Broncos 20

The pick: Cardinals +4.5

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

There's still no official word on whether Lamar Jackson (ankle) will, in fact, return for this game, but he did practice in a limited fashion all week. Even assuming that No. 8 will be under center for Baltimore, I like the Bengals here as they are fresh off a bye in Week 6. Joe Burrow doesn't have the best head-to-head splits against Jackson, but the Bengals QB was playing well entering the break and currently ranks second in completion percentage and seventh in passing yards per game.

I also believe this week's game will highlight Cincinnati's interior defensive line and expose a weakness in Baltimore's interior offensive line. The Bengals have the second-most sacks in the NFL by defensive tackles through Week 6, while the Ravens have had a rotating door at center. This game could be one of the key examples as to why Cincinnati traded for Dexter Lawrence this offseason.

The Bengals are also 10-3 ATS in their last 13 road games after a win that Burrow starts.

Projected score: Bengals 30, Ravens 23

The pick: Bengals -1.5

Rest of the bunch

Steelers at Saints (in Paris)

Projected score: Steelers 30, Saints 23

The pick: Steelers -3

Giants at Texans

Projected score: Texans 27, Giants 20

The pick: Giants +10

49ers at Falcons

Projected score: 49ers 24, Falcons 21

The pick: 49ers -2.5

Buccaneers at Panthers

Projected score: Panthers 28, Buccaneers 20

The pick: Panthers -3

Packers at Lions

Projected score: Lions 33, Packers 26

The pick: Lions -3

Rams at Raiders

Projected score: Rams 28, Raiders 27

The pick: Raiders +3

Chiefs at Seahawks

Projected score: Chiefs 24, Seahawks 23

The pick: Chiefs +3

Cowboys at Eagles (Monday)

Projected score: Cowboys 27, Eagles 17

The pick: Cowboys -4.5