Week 6 is one of the most intriguing weeks we have seen so far in the 2020 NFL season. Aaron Rodgers faces off against Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns will put their winning streak on the line against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers and Andy Dalton takes over at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. A highlight of my week is when the lookahead lines come out at William Hill Sportsbook. Every Friday, we take a look at the NFL lines a week and a half in advance to determine if we should put money down now in order to get the best bang for our buck. Depending on what happens in Week 6, all of these lines could change before we reach Week 7, so we want to go ahead and get our bets in if we see a nice opportunity for an upset or to jump on a favorite before the line moves even more in their favor.

Before we jump into some early bets to consider, here are the lookahead lines for Week 7. All odds come courtesy of William Hill.

Week 7 lookahead lines

Giants at Eagles (-6.5)

Bills (-10) at Jets

Lions at Falcons (-1)

Steelers at Titans (-1.5)

Browns (-4.5) at Bengals

Cowboys (-3) at Washington

Packers (-3) at Texans

Panthers at Saints (-6.5)

Seahawks (-3.5) at Cardinals

49ers at Patriots (-5.5)

Chiefs (-9.5) at Broncos

Jaguars at Chargers (-7)

Buccaneers (-2) at Raiders

Bears at Rams (-7)

Picks to consider

Cowboys (-3) at Washington

Dalton isn't Dak Prescott, but he might be the best backup QB in the NFL. With the kind of offensive weapons at his disposal, I don't think the 2-3 Cowboys are going to take a big step backward. In fact, I wouldn't be shocked if they took down Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in primetime this week. That's not my official prediction, but I do expect it to be a close game. Either way, this line is going to increase by next week because the Washington Football Team is not good. They recently benched Dwayne Haskins for Kyle Allen, and the offensive line didn't do enough to protect him in his first half of action last week before Alex Smith was forced to play. I think we overrated the Cowboys yet again this year, but I know for a fact they are more than three points better than Washington.

Packers (-3) at Texans

The Packers have a tough game against the Buccaneers this week, and if they win, I guarantee this line will increase. The Texans finally recorded their first win of the season last week against the Jaguars, but they face the red-hot Titans this Sunday who are fresh off of a 26-point victory over an undefeated Bills team. If this game goes as it probably should, the Texans will lose and then have to face off against what could be the hottest team in the NFL. Green Bay is three points better than Houston.

Chiefs at Broncos (+9.5)

This is by no means a lock, but definitely something you should consider. The Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season to the Raiders last Sunday, but their opponent this week in the Bills also suffered their first loss to the Titans. Both of these teams are talented, but I think we can agree that Kansas City should probably be favored to win against Buffalo. As for the Broncos, they should get their starting quarterback back this week in Drew Lock, and I think the 9.5-point spread they are facing against the Patriots is a bit high. I predict this line drops by next week.