NFL Week 7 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Saquon Barkley carves up Giants; Nick Chubbs scores TD

You either have your quarterback, or you're looking for one. And it just so happens that this week, many of the teams with franchise signal-callers are playing each other. That should make for some very intriguing matchups as we continue to learn more about who's ready to contend and who needs more work. Here are the top-5 quarterback matchups of the week: 

5. Kirk Cousins vs. Geno Smith: Two veteran signal-callers face off in a game that could have NFC playoff implications down the line.

4. Kyler Murray vs. Justin Herbert: Murray is back to playing an electric style of football, while Herbert, despite being banged-up early in the season, is one of the best throwers in the league.

3. Lamar Jackson vs. Baker Mayfield: On one hand, you have Jackson, who makes everything look so easy. On the other, you have Mayfield, who's aggressiveness, leadership and grittiness have the Buccaneers in contention for the NFC South crown.

2. C.J. Stroud vs. Jordan Love: A matchup between two potential future MVPs.

1. Patrick Mahomes vs. Brock Purdy: This Super Bowl rematch has to be No. 1, especially since Mahomes' Chiefs are 5-0 and Purdy is only getting better and better.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 7. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 7 schedule

Thursday

Broncos 33, Saints 10 (Takeaways) 

Sunday 

Jaguars 32, Patriots 16 (Takeaways)
Bengals vs. Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Lions at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Texans at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Dolphins at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Seahawks at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Titans at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Panthers at Commanders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Raiders at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Chiefs at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Jets at Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Ravens at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Chargers at Cardinals, 9 p.m. ET (Preview)

Amari Cooper scores in his first game as a Bill

Buffalo traded for Cooper on Wednesday, and on Sunday, he finds the end zone. The Bills take the lead for the first time today after the Titans went for it on fourth-and-short in their own territory. Momentum clearly shifting. 

 
Nick Chubb scores TD in first game back from injury

Just a year removed from the gruesome knee injury he suffered in Pittsburgh, Browns running back Nick Chubb scored a TD on his first game back in action. A feel-good story. 

 
Geno Smith threads the needle to DK Metcalf

Seattle extended its lead right before halftime thanks to this epic 31-yard TD pass from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf. Absolutely incredible ball placement from Smith. 

 
Brian Branch full-extension INT

Lions second-year defensive back Brian Branch had one of the interceptions of the year Sunday, as he had to extend to reel in this Sam Darnold pass. 

 
Deshaun Watson carted off with what appears to be serious injury

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in at QB for the Browns after Deshaun Watson suffered a non-contact injury. You don't want to speculate on the injury, but it doesn't look good.

Jameis Winston is the third-stringer, if you were curious. 

 
Goff finds Amon-Ra for six

The Lions and Vikings are exchanging blows in Minnesota, but it's Detroit who now has the lead -- thanks to a 35-yard Amon-Ra St. Brown TD. 

 
Jalen Hurts hits A.J. Brown for 41-yard TD on fourth down

On fourth-and-3, the Eagles weren't looking to move the chains. They were searching for 6. So, Jalen Hurts hit his WR1, A.J. Brown, for a nice 41-yard TD. Don't play him in single coverage with no safety help! 

 
Jordan Love throws DIME to Dontayvion Wicks for the score

After the Texans took the lead on a Joe Mixon TD, Love came right back and threw a dime to Wicks in the end zone -- a 30-yard TD. 

This game looks like it's going to be a thriller. 

 
Jahmyr Gibbs is a blur!

With David Montgomery nursing a knee injury, more touches are going to Jahmyr Gibbs. He made the best of this carry, as he EXPLODED for a 45-yard touchdown. The move he put on the DB here was nasty.

 
Saquon Barkley's 55-yard run sets up 3-yard TD vs. his former team

Saquon is having a nice revenge game against his former squad. In the second quarter, he bounced a 55-yard run to set up what would be a 3-yard score from him. Back in the end zone in New York. 

 
Kenneth Walker III scores on his birthday

Happy 24th birthday to Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III! He scores a 20-yard TD to put Seattle up 10-0. One of the most underrated RBs in the game. 

 
Jordan Love hits Tucker Kraft for the lead

In the first quarter, Love threw an INT. In the second, he threw a TD.

Check out this throw and skilled catch by TE Tucker Kraft on third-and-4. That's exciting stuff. 

 
Dolphins strike first vs. Indy

Could the Dolphins make it two straight wins? Tyler Huntley found TE Jonnu Smith on a screen for a third-and-goal TD. He had to fight through all kinds of traffic for this TD. 

Anthony Richardson, on the other hand, has missed on all four of his pass attempts thus far. 

 
Jordan Love throws INT on first drive

Love entered this matchup versus Houston with six interceptions on the season, and he threw his seventh on the first drive of the game. 

Thankfully for Green Bay, Houston managed just a field goal after the defense had an impressive red-zone stand. 

 
Lions' fake punt failure leads to Aaron Jones TD

Dan Campbell what are you thinking? Detroit attempted a fake punt inside its own 35-yard line in the first quarter ... ON FOURTH-AND-7.

That turnover on downs then led to an Aaron Jones TD. Vikings up early. 

 
Pinned
Charlie Jones! This is how you start a game! We have our first opening kickoff return for a touchdown with this new dynamic format, and Jones earned every inch of these 100 yards. 

Check out how he stayed in bounds towards the end. 

 
Pinned
Tempers flare in Green Bay

The game of the week may take place in Green Bay, as Jordan Love and the Packers host C.J. Stroud and the Texans. Prior to kickoff, Stefon Diggs got into it with several Packers, and had to be escorted away by officials! 

 
Patriots inactives

Rhamondre Stevenson will play for New England.

