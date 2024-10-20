NFL Week 7 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Saquon Barkley carves up Giants; Nick Chubbs scores TD

You either have your quarterback, or you're looking for one. And it just so happens that this week, many of the teams with franchise signal-callers are playing each other. That should make for some very intriguing matchups as we continue to learn more about who's ready to contend and who needs more work. Here are the top-5 quarterback matchups of the week:

5. Kirk Cousins vs. Geno Smith: Two veteran signal-callers face off in a game that could have NFC playoff implications down the line.

4. Kyler Murray vs. Justin Herbert: Murray is back to playing an electric style of football, while Herbert, despite being banged-up early in the season, is one of the best throwers in the league.

3. Lamar Jackson vs. Baker Mayfield: On one hand, you have Jackson, who makes everything look so easy. On the other, you have Mayfield, who's aggressiveness, leadership and grittiness have the Buccaneers in contention for the NFC South crown.

2. C.J. Stroud vs. Jordan Love: A matchup between two potential future MVPs.

1. Patrick Mahomes vs. Brock Purdy: This Super Bowl rematch has to be No. 1, especially since Mahomes' Chiefs are 5-0 and Purdy is only getting better and better.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 7. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 7 schedule

Thursday

Broncos 33, Saints 10 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Jaguars 32, Patriots 16 (Takeaways)

Bengals vs. Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Lions at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Texans at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Dolphins at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Seahawks at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Titans at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Panthers at Commanders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Raiders at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chiefs at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Jets at Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Ravens at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chargers at Cardinals, 9 p.m. ET (Preview)