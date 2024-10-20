NFL Week 7 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Saquon Barkley destroys Giants, plus 2 game-winning FGs

Everything to know about Week 7 right here

We are off to a hot start in Week 7. Both the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions hit game-winning field goals for their fifth victories of the season, Saquon Barkley rushed for 176 yards and a touchdown in a 25-point victory over his former team, and the Buffalo Bills scored 34 unanswered points to defeat the Tennessee Titans after initially falling behind by 10. We also may have seen the last play of the season from Deshaun Watson, who appeared to suffer a serious Achilles injury during the Cleveland Browns' 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. 

In the 4 p.m. ET slate, we get a Super Bowl LVIII rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Rams return from their bye to host Antonio Pierce and the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Washington Commanders take on the struggling Carolina Panthers. 

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 7. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 7 schedule

Thursday

Broncos 33, Saints 10 (Takeaways) 

Sunday 

Jaguars 32, Patriots 16 (Takeaways)
Lions 31, Vikings 29 (Takeaways)
Packers 24, Texans 22 (Takeaways)
Seahawks 34, Falcons 14 (Recap)
Bills 34, Titans 10 (Recap)
Bengals 21, Browns 14 (Recap)
Colts 16, Dolphins 10 (Recap)
Eagles 28, Giants 3 (Recap)
Panthers at Commanders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Raiders at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Chiefs at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Jets at Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Ravens at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Chargers at Cardinals, 9 p.m. ET (Preview)

First catch = first touchdown

Veteran tight end Zach Ertz found the end zone for Washington a little while ago. Rookie tight end Ben Sinnott did the same. His first career catch turned into his first career touchdown, and this is getting ugly in Washington -- even with Jayden Daniels sidelined with a rib injury.

Jared Dubin
October 20, 2024, 9:55 PM
Oct. 20, 2024, 5:55 pm EDT
 
Mariota firing lasers

Look at this beautiful tight-window throw on the move from Marcus Mariota to Zach Ertz. That's not exactly a combination you expected to hear about this afternoon as Washington takes on Carolina, but it extended the lead to 27-0 here. The rout is on.

Jared Dubin
October 20, 2024, 9:26 PM
Oct. 20, 2024, 5:26 pm EDT
 
Kyren Williams back in the end zone

Williams should just list "the end zone" as his current address when he files his taxes next year. His 13-yard touchdown gave him a score in nine consecutive games. The last time he went an entire game without crossing the goal line was the week of Thanksgiving last year.

Jared Dubin
October 20, 2024, 9:19 PM
Oct. 20, 2024, 5:19 pm EDT
 
Classic Andy Reid trickeration

The Chiefs love to get creative in the low red zone. That's where the significant majority of their trick plays come out. They went with a two-quarterback backfield here, with both Mahomes and Carson Wentz back there. The play was unsuccessful, but Kareem Hunt punched it into the end zone on the next snap.

Jared Dubin
October 20, 2024, 9:16 PM
Oct. 20, 2024, 5:16 pm EDT
 
Mahomes looking mortal

Patrick Mahomes hasn't quite been himself this year as the Chiefs' wide receiver room has again fallen apart around him. He had the Chiefs moving deep into San Francisco territory early on here, but then took a sack and got his pass intercepted on a tip-drill as the Niners kept the game scoreless.

Jared Dubin
October 20, 2024, 8:44 PM
Oct. 20, 2024, 4:44 pm EDT
 
FINAL: Bengals 21, Browns 14

The main storyline from this game was that Deshaun Watson went down with what may be a season-ending Achilles injury. Dorian Thompson-Robinson stepped in for Watson initially, but threw two interceptions and injured his finger. Jameis Winston stepped in and completed 5 of 11 passes for 67 yards and one touchdown. Who will the new starter for the Browns be? 

For the Bengals, both Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase caught touchdowns from Joe Burrow on Sunday. 

 
Jayden Daniels breaks lose

It did not take long for the superstar rookie to make his presence know. On Washington's first snap of the game, Daniels executed the zone read and took off around the edge for a 47-yard gain -- and nearly took it all the way.

Jared Dubin
October 20, 2024, 8:26 PM
Oct. 20, 2024, 4:26 pm EDT
 
FINAL: Seahawks 34, Falcons 14

A surprise blowout in the NFC. Kenneth Walker III scored two total touchdowns, while Kirk Cousins threw one touchdown and two interceptions. He also fumbled once, with the Seahawks recording a scoop-and-score off the veteran signal-caller. Bijan Robinson did have a nice outing with 103 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. Both Seattle and Atlanta are now 4-3. 

 
FINAL: Bills 34, Titans 10

Buffalo scored 34 unanswered points to defeat the Titans by 24. Josh Allen threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns, while Keon Coleman caught four passes for 125 yards. The new addition of Amari Cooper also chipped in with 66 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches. 

Mason Rudolph brought some consistency to the Titans offense that hasn't been there with Will Levis, but it wasn't good enough. 

 
FINAL: Lions 31, Vikings 29

Another game-winning FG in the NFC North. After the Vikings took a one-point lead in the fourth quarter thanks to a defensive touchdown, Jared Goff led the Lions down the field to set up a Jake Bates game-winning kick. 

Goff has recorded the best passer rating (153.1) in a three-game span since 1970

 
Dante Fowler to the house

The first drive of the game ended in disaster for the Panthers. They quickly moved into Washington territory, but then Andy Dalton;s checkdown pass intended for Miles Sanders went ... miles ... over his head and into the waiting arms of Dante Fowler. Fowler made Dalton miss on a tackle attempt and was off to the races from there.

Jared Dubin
October 20, 2024, 8:15 PM
Oct. 20, 2024, 4:15 pm EDT
 
FINAL: Colts 16, Dolphins 10

This one was UGLY, but the Colts have now won four out of their last five. Anthony Richardson struggled in his return to the field, completing 10 of 24 passes for 129 yards. But he did lead the Colts in rushing with 56 yards on 14 carries.

Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley left the game in the second half due to a shoulder injury, and was replaced by Tim Boyle. Tyreek Hill had one catch for 8 yards, and Jaylen Waddle caught one pass for 11 yards. 

 
FINAL: Eagles 28, Giants 3

This one was never close, as the final score indicates. Daniel Jones threw for 99 yards before being benched for Drew Lock, while Jalen Hurts threw for just 114 yards and one touchdown. 

Saquon Barkley was the star in his revenge game, as he rushed for 176 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries, and caught two passes for 11 yards. He was unstoppable. By the way, the Giants had just 119 yards of total offense! 

 
FINAL: Packers 24, Texans 22

New kicker Brandon McManus hits game-winner

Texans at Packers lived up to the hype, and it was Green Bay that walked away with a two-point victory thanks to a game-winning 45-yard field goal from new kicker Brandon McManus! He was signed by the Packers on Tuesday!

 
Texans take lead late

We got a close game in Green Bay. Houston just took a two-point lead with under two minutes remaining thanks to a 35-yard field goal. 

Here comes Jordan Love to try for a game-winning drive. 

 
Vikings scoop-and-score gives them the lead in the fourth!

Minnesota isn't done yet! Lions RB David Montgomery coughed up the rock with just under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and Vikings LB Ivan Pace Jr. picked it up, and took it more than 35 yards back for the touchdown!

After the failed two-point conversion, it's 29-28 Vikings with 5:50 remaining in the game. 

 
Seahawks strip-sack fumble TD

Seattle is rolling in Atlanta, and the most-recent TD came via the defense. Boye Mafe completely swallowed up Kirk Cousins, who fumbled the ball, and Derick Hall returned the loose pig skin 35+ yards for the score

 
Jared Goff throws second TD to give Lions double-digit lead over Vikings

Goff is rolling once again. He's missed on just one of 19 passing attempts, and now has two touchdowns thanks to this 21-yard score from Kalif Raymond.

Lions now up by 11 points with time winding down in the third quarter.  

 
Big man interception

It's coming up all Bengals right now. Following the Ja'Marr Chase TD, defensive lineman Sam Hubbard came down with a tipped ball to get Cincy possession back. 

 
Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase: Dynamic duo

The Bengals are locked in a tight one with the rival Browns, but Cincy found some extra breathing room thanks to this Joe Burrow dime to Ja'Marr Chase for six.

Peep the Allen Iverson step-over celebration 👀

 
Josh Jacobs scores FIRST-EVER receiving TD

History! We all know Josh Jacobs is an electric weapon, but he had never scored a receiving touchdown as a pro. Until today. 

Jacobs needed 211 receptions to finally find the end zone, which is the longest streak of catches without a TD to start a career. 

 
Justin Jefferson, still best WR in the world

The Vikings had an 11-point hold to dig themselves out of in the second half, but they have cut into it thanks to this incredible Justin Jefferson TD catch. 

 
Saquon continuing his big day

Barkley is a man on a mission today. He now has 145 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown against his former team.

 
Amari Cooper scores in his first game as a Bill

Buffalo traded for Cooper on Wednesday, and on Sunday, he finds the end zone. The Bills take the lead for the first time today after the Titans went for it on fourth-and-short in their own territory. Momentum clearly shifting. 

 
Nick Chubb scores TD in first game back from injury

Just a year removed from the gruesome knee injury he suffered in Pittsburgh, Browns running back Nick Chubb scored a TD on his first game back in action. A feel-good story. 

 
Geno Smith threads the needle to DK Metcalf

Seattle extended its lead right before halftime thanks to this epic 31-yard TD pass from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf. Absolutely incredible ball placement from Smith. 

 
Brian Branch full-extension INT

Lions second-year defensive back Brian Branch had one of the interceptions of the year Sunday, as he had to extend to reel in this Sam Darnold pass. 

 
Deshaun Watson carted off with what appears to be serious injury

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in at QB for the Browns after Deshaun Watson suffered a non-contact injury. You don't want to speculate on the injury, but it doesn't look good.

Jameis Winston is the third-stringer, if you were curious. 

 
Goff finds Amon-Ra for six

The Lions and Vikings are exchanging blows in Minnesota, but it's Detroit who now has the lead -- thanks to a 35-yard Amon-Ra St. Brown TD. 

