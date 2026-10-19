Believe it or not, we're inching closer to the midway point of the 2026 regular season as Week 7 is on the horizon. The league is hot off the heels of a wildly entertaining Week 6 slate, which included some notable upsets like Cleveland taking down the Ravens to claim first place in the AFC North, as well as the Cardinals dropping the Rams to 2-4 on the year with a win at SoFi Stadium.

Now, as we come down from the dramatics of the weekend, we begin looking around the corner to see what Week 7 has in store for us. The slate features five divisional matchups, headlined by Packers-Lions and Cowboys-Eagles, along with a heavyweight contest on "Sunday Night Football" between the Chiefs and Seahawks. We'll also continue to have an international flair to the week, as Sunday's action will begin in France, with the Steelers and Saints playing the first game in Paris.

As we gear up for Week 7, let's take a look at the early odds for the slate and see who the oddsmakers have coming out on top.

Note: Buffalo, Los Angeles (Chargers), Washington, and Jacksonville are on the bye in Week 7.

Week 7 early odds

All lines via DraftKings; all games on Sunday unless noted

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Patriots at Bears (Thursday) Bears -2.5 49.5 Patriots +130, Bears -155 Steelers at Saints (in Paris) Steelers -2.5 44.5 Steelers -142, Saints +120 Colts at Vikings Vikings -6 42.5 Colts +215, Vikings -265 Bengals at Ravens Ravens -3 50.5 Bengals +150, Ravens -180 Giants at Texans Texans -9.5 43.5 Giants +370, Texans -485 Dolphins at Jets Jets -4.5 38.5 Dolphins +185, Jets -225 Browns at Titans Browns -1.5 36.5 Browns -125, Titans +105 49ers at Falcons 49ers -4.5 50.5 49ers -225, Falcons +185 Bucccaneers at Panthers Panthers -3 43.5 Buccaneers +150, Panthers -180 Broncos at Cardinals Broncos -4.5 43.5 Broncos -205, Cardinals +170 Packers at Lions Lions -3 52.5 Packers +150, Lions -180 Rams at Raiders Rams -5.5 46.5 Rams -258, Raiders +210 Chiefs at Seahawks Seahawks -2.5 42.5 Chiefs +110, Seahawks -130 Cowboys at Eagles (Monday) Cowboys -5.5 44.5 Cowboys -238, Eagles +195

Notable movement, trends

Patriots at Bears (Thursday)

The Bears have bumped up closer to a full field goal favorite as they face the Patriots at home Thursday. They're now laying 2.5 points after initially laying 1.5 points at the open. That could be thanks to Caleb Williams looking sharp in his return, as well as injuries to New England's offensive line on Sunday. Chicago is 4-2 ATS this season, which includes a 2-1 ATS mark at Soldier Field. So far this season, New England is 1-1-1 ATS on the road. The total for this game also ticked up a point to 49.5 after opening at 48.5. The Under is 7-5 between these teams this season.

Steelers at Saints (in Paris)

This is a neutral-site game and the first NFL regular-season game in Paris, France. Currently, the Steelers are favored, laying 2.5 points in this international contest. The total was also held at 44.5 at the open. Pittsburgh is 4-2 ATS this season, while the Saints are 3-3 ATS. The Over is 8-4 between them this season.

Browns at Titans

The Cleveland Browns emerged from Week 6 in first place in the AFC North. They'll look to maintain their position atop the division when they roll into Nashville as a 1.5-point favorite over the Titans. Tennessee, meanwhile, will be looking to build off of its first win of the regular season after taking down the Colts in Indy. Despite the 1-5 start to the year, Tennessee is 3-3 ATS with a 1-2 ATS mark at home. The Browns are 4-2 ATS, but 1-2 ATS at home. The total for this game moved down to 36.5 after opening at 37.5.

Colts at Vikings

The Vikings are a 6-point favorite over the Colts after they emerge from the Week 6 bye. That's up from the 5.5-point spread at the open. Minnesota is 4-1 ATS this season, but 1-1 ATS at home. Indianapolis is 1-1 ATS on the road so far this season. Meanwhile, the total dropped to 42.5 after opening at 43.5. The Under is 4-1 in Vikings games this season.

Dolphins at Jets

New York dropped to 2-4 on the season with a loss to New England on Sunday, but is still a 4.5-point favorite over the winless Dolphins in Week 7. Miami is coming off its bye, so the rest advantage is present. However, the Dolphins are 1-2 ATS on the road this season, while the Jets are a perfect 2-0 ATS at MetLife Stadium. The total has held at 38.5 for this game. Between these two AFC East clubs, the Under is 7-4 this season.

Giants at Texans

Houston will be coming back from an international game in London, but that's not stopping the oddsmakers from making them a sizable favorite against the Giants. The Texans are laying 9.5 points after pulling out their second win of the season. The major X-factor with this game/line will be what New York decides to do at quarterback. Jameis Winston was benched for J.J. McCarthy during Sunday's loss to New Orleans. If McCarthy is named the starter for this gam, it'll be interesting to see if this line shifts. Already, we've seen this total jump to 43.5 after opening at 42.5. The Texans are 2-4 ATS this season, but have yet to cover at home (0-3 ATS). The Giants are 1-1 ATS on the road.

Bengals at Ravens

Baltimore lost the hook and is now just a field goal favorite over the Bengals after the line opened at 3.5. Again, this is another game that could see massive line movement depending on if Lamar Jackson makes his return or if it's another start for Snoop Huntley. This line appears to suggest Jackson would play, especially with the total sitting at 50.5. Cincinnati will have the rest advantage here after being on the bye in Week 6. The Bengals are 1-2 ATS this season on the road, while the Ravens are 0-2 ATS at home.

49ers at Falcons

San Francisco still has its Week 6 matchup to play on Monday, but they are a 4.5-point favorite despite being on the road and playing on a short week. The Niners are 4-1 ATS (before Monday night) on the season and 2-0 ATS on the road. Atlanta is 0-3 ATS at home this season. Scoring is expected to come in bunches in this game, as the total has moved up to 50.5 after opening at 49.5. The Over is 7-4 between these teams this season.

Buccaneers at Panthers

Carolina is a 3-point favorite at home as they gear up for an NFC South matchup with the Bucs. The Panthers are 1-1 ATS at home this season, while Tampa Bay is 1-1 ATS on the road. The total has moved down to 43.5 after opening at 44.5. The Under is 6-5 between the two division rivals so far this season.

Broncos at Cardinals

Denver will have a rest advantage over the Cardinals as they'll be coming off their mini-bye after playing last Thursday. That's helped them open as a 4.5-point favorite. Despite questions about the offense, the Broncos are 4-2 ATS this season, though they are 1-2 ATS on the road. Arizona has been frisky this season and is fresh off an upset road win over the Rams. That moved them to 3-3 ATS on the season, but they are still looking for their first ATS win at home (0-2). The total for this game moved down to 43.5 after opening at 44.5.

Rams at Raiders

Los Angeles is a 5.5-point road favorite despite a 2-4 start to the season that has them in last place in the NFC West. While they are road favorites, confidence is waning a bit as this line ticked down from Rams -6 at the open. Meanwhile, the Raiders have lost three straight to drop to 3-3 on the season, but they are 2-0 ATS at home this season. The Rams are 1-1 ATS on the road. The total fell to 46.5 after opening at 48.5. The Over is 6-5 between these two teams this season.

Packers at Lions

The Lions are coming off their bye and are a field goal favorite over their division-rival Packers. Detroit has not been kind to bettors this season, as they are 1-3-1 ATS. That includes an 0-1-1 ATS record at Ford Field. Green Bay is 1-2 ATS on the road this season. The 52.5 point total is the highest on the Week 7 board, and for good reason. The Over is 5-0 in Lions games this season.

Chiefs at Seahawks

Kansas City is a perfect 5-0 on the season, but they are anticipated to suffer their first loss in this spot if the odds are any indication. Seattle, which is coming off its mini-bye, is a 2.5-point favorite, which is up from the -1.5 point spread at the open. The Seahawks have struggled against the number so far this season, going 1-3-2 ATS. That includes a 0-1-2 ATS record at Lumen Field. The Chiefs are 1-1 ATS on the road. The total has held at 42.5.

Cowboys at Eagles

With the news of Jalen Hurts (blood clot) going on injured reserve, the line for this game has naturally flipped dramatically. Originally, Philadelphia opened as a 3-point favorite. Now, the Cowboys, who are coming off a loss in Green Bay, are laying 5.5 points as a road favorite. The total also sank to 44.5 after opening at 48.5. The Eagles are 1-5 ATS, which includes an 0-3 ATS mark at Lincoln Financial Field.