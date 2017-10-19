NFL Week 7 odds, predictions, picks: Proven computer model loves Eagles, Cowboys

The NFL's seventh weekend will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors.



The New Orleans Saints are four-point favorites over the Green Bay Packers , the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles are favored by 4.5 points against the Washington Redskins , and the Pittsburgh Steelers are five-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that has already seen the line move several points.



With so many eye-popping games and so many NFL odds on the move, you'll want to know to what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.



SportsLine's Projection Model went an amazing 174-80-2 on straight-up NFL picks last season -- better than all 98 experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.



Every single one.



SportsLine computer picks also would have won over 96 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool Manager leagues that made straight-up picks last season.



It's fresh off a week in which it called the Arizona Cardinals (+2.5) upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . It also called the Houston Texans (-7.5) covering a mammoth line against the Cleveland Browns with ease.



With Week 7 already here, the computer simulated every matchup 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.



One team it loves this week: the Dallas Cowboys, who are favored by six on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. Now that a court ruling will allow RB Ezekiel Elliott to play, SportsLine's projection model is calling for an eight-point Cowboys victory. Dallas is winning 69 percent of simulations, so back the 'Boys with confidence on Sunday.



Another team SportsLine's proven model is all-in on: the Philadelphia Eagles. They opened as 4.5-point favorites against Washington on Monday Night Football and SportsLine's model thinks they'll cover easily on the road against the Redskins, 28-20. Philadelphia covers the spread in 68 percent of simulations.



One surprise: the 3-2 Seattle Seahawks , fresh off a bye week, will struggle on the road against the 1-5 New York Giants . SportsLine is projecting a slim Seahawks win. Take New York (+4.5) and the points.



The model also is calling for a home favorite to go down hard, meaning a huge payday for anyone who bets on the road underdog.



What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? Check out the NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, plus see which side of the big Patriots-Falcons game is a virtual lock, all from the model that would have won 96 percent of football pools last season, and get picks from 16 experts.



Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders (+3, 46.5)

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (+5.5, 45.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (+3, 43.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings (-5.5, 39)

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (-3, 38)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills (-3)

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears (+3, 40.5)

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers (+4, 47.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 46.5)

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (+6, 47)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-5, 40.5)

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants (+4.5, 40)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-PK, 40.5)

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots (-3.5, 56.5)

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5, 49)