NFL Week 7 picks: Jets cover in prime time vs. Patriots, Saints upset Bears in Chicago

Man, what happened in Week 6? The Dallas Cowboys got exposed by a quarterback coming off mono, Kirk Cousins actually threw multiple touchdowns and the Kansas City Chiefs are now on a two-game skid thanks to two AFC South teams.

That's the beauty of the NFL. You can't look at a team or a player in one week and say that you're going to see the same thing the next week. We are starting to see some trends, however. The San Francisco 49ers are for real, the Cleveland Browns are not who we thought they were and the New Orleans Saints are in good hands with Teddy Bridgewater at the helm.

Week 7 provides us with several entertaining matchups. Let's jump in to my picks.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Rams -3

After winning their first three games this season, the Rams have now lost three straight. Their loss in Week 6 was definitely an eye opener, as quarterback Jared Goff passed for just 78 yards in a 20-7 slugfest. The Rams underwent a makeover in the secondary this week. They were forced to move Aqib Talib to injured reserve and also traded Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens. They gained a legitimate playmaker by trading for Jalen Ramsey however. Even if Ramsey doesn't record four interceptions in his first appearance as a Ram, you have to imagine that his presence is going to bring a spark to this team. The 1-5 Falcons present the perfect opportunity for a bounce-back game. Dan Quinn understands he's on his last legs, and I'm not sure the Falcons can regroup to beat the defending NFC champions.

The pick: Rams 30-21 over Falcons

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Colts -1

The two teams who handed the Chiefs two straight losses face off in Week 7, and it's one of the most highly-anticipated matchups this Sunday. As the only two teams who possess winning records in the AFC South, the outcome of this matchup could have massive ramifications down the line. Both defenses played well against Kansas City, but I was a little more interested in what each of the offenses did. The Colts' 19-13 win over the Chiefs was impressive, but I was more impressed with the Texans' 31-24 comeback win. Houston was down 17-3 in the first quarter, and Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill appeared ready to run away with the game. The Texans then scored 20 unanswered points in the second quarter and held on for a victory. Deshaun Watson averages 321 passing yards per game when he plays the Colts. While Indianapolis does have home-field advantage in this one, it didn't help them last time they played at Lucas Oil Stadium, as the Texans edged the Colts, 37-34. The Colts have won three out of the past four matchups, but the Texans emerge victorious on Sunday.

The pick: Texans 35-28 over Colts

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Bills -17

I picked the Ravens and Patriots to cover the spread against the Dolphins during the first two weeks of the season, but now I'm changing my tune. Despite naming Josh Rosen the starting quarterback for the rest of the season last week, first-year head coach Brian Flores is going back to Ryan Fitzpatrick. Now, "Fitzmagic" hasn't had the best year so far. In four games, he has passed for just 435 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. But he plays a special opponent this week; Fitzpatrick spent four seasons with the Bills and passed for 11,564 yards and 80 touchdowns during his time in Buffalo. Last time he played Buffalo, Fitzpatrick threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns. I'm not saying that he's going to go off against the Bills and get Miami its first victory, but come on, that 17-point spread is huge. The Bills have won their four games by an average of 6.5 points, and it's not like they have one of the most dynamic offenses in the league. Take the Dolphins to cover the largest spread of the week.

The pick: Bills 27-13 over Dolphins

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Bears -3

The undefeated Bridgewater faces a tough defense in Week 7, which is something he should be accustomed to by now. He's defeated the Seahawks in Seattle, the Cowboys and Bucs in New Orleans and then the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Sure, the Jaguars didn't have Ramsey, but that defense did all they could to stop New Orleans' offense, yet they still emerged victorious. Bridgewater's 240 passing yards and one touchdown last week didn't stand out in the box score, but he showed off his ability as a game manager. He got his wide receivers, tight ends and running backs involved in the passing game and kept the chains moving. Using different offensive formations and screen plays mixed in with deep shots downfield is how you keep Chicago's defense honest, and that's exactly what the Saints specialize in. Bridgewater has yet to lose a game as the starting quarterback this year and the Bears lost to the Raiders in London their last time out. Give me New Orleans +3.

The pick: Saints 23-17 over Bears

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Patriots -9.5

The Jets' hype train is leaving the station and I'd like to be the conductor. Adam Gase has had to work with a third-string quarterback and without important pieces of his defense for basically every game so far this season. All he could do was give 30 touches to Le'Veon Bell and hope that something good would happen. I thought that the Jets would have to get C.J. Mosley back before they registered that first statement win, but apparently the return of Sam Darnold was enough. The second-year quarterback threw for 338 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the 24-22 upset win over Dallas -- good enough for AFC Offensive Player of the Week. He also became the youngest player in the Super Bowl era to record a 90-yard touchdown pass. MetLife Stadium will be rocking on Monday night, and Darnold has passed for 250 or more yards and at least two touchdowns in three out of his past four at home. Mosley may have a chance to play this week and Quinnen Williams finally has some reps under his belt after missing a couple of games. This is a big spread, so give me the Jets to cover at home in prime time.

The pick: Patriots 28-21 over Jets

Other Week 5 picks

Chiefs 31-21 over Broncos

Giants 28-27 over Cardinals

Lions 24-21 over Vikings

Packers 30-20 over Raiders

Jaguars 13-10 over Bengals

49ers 28-17 over Redskins

Chargers 20-17 over Titans

Seahawks 31-24 over Ravens

Cowboys 23-21 over Eagles