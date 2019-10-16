NFL Week 7 picks: Kyler Murray outduels Daniel Jones in rookie showdown, Chiefs snap losing streak

While the Week 6 slate in the NFL was scoffed at by some, it ended up becoming one of the more interesting weekends of the year from a picks standpoint. We had plenty of upsets with a winless Jets team taking down the Cowboys and the Chiefs continuing a semi-free fall after being handed their second straight loss.

Now that we're turning to page to Week 7, we get a chance to see what Ryan Tannehill looks like as the starter in Tennessee along with Ryan Fitzpatrick taking back the reins as Miami's starter. We also well see if both the 49ers and Patriots can remain perfect on the season as each club goes on the road.

But, before we get to the picks, let's take a look at where we stand heading into this week.

Picks record

Straight up: 58-33-1

Against the spread: 43-48-1

We had a great week last week as the Jets straight up upset over the Cowboys, Texans win in Kansas City and the 49ers thumping of the Rams were the marquee selections of Week 6. Can't always be perfect, but a really solid slate to live up to coming out of Week 6 and into Week 7.

Alright let's get to the picks.

Chiefs at Broncos

Point spread: Chiefs -3

Kansas City is reeling after two straight loses at the hands of the Colts and Texans. Despite playing on a short week and traveling to Denver, I see the Chiefs getting back on track here and should win this contest by enough to cover the Broncos' three points. Denver's defense is coming off two solid outings where it allowed just 13 points combined, but haven't faced a quarterback with Patrick Mahomes' talent in that timeframe. While Mahomes will have to work his magic some, this could be a solid spot for the Kansas City backfield to shine with Damien William, LeSean McCoy and even Darrell Williams.

The pick: Chiefs 27-21 over Broncos

Cardinals at Giants

Point spread: Giants -3

It's a battle between two rookie quarterback in Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones. Murray has been getting over the last few weeks and just lit up the Falcons for 340 yards and three passing touchdowns. I think that trend continues heading into MetLife as the Giants defense is in the bottom 10 in DVOA and the secondary has struggled. Daniel Jones possibly getting the likes of Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram back certainly help his chances, but I like taking the three points here.

The pick: Cardinals 29-17 over Giants

49ers at Redskins

Point spread: 49ers -10

San Francisco has remained perfect on the season and has a strong defense to thank for it. Heading into Week 7 they are ranked second in the league in DVOA only behind the Patriots and now face one of the worst teams in the league in Washington. As long as Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense doesn't give the ball away, this should go swimmingly for the 49ers to cover the spread.

The pick: 49ers 33-10 over Redskins

Eagles at Cowboys

Point spread: Cowboys -3

Dallas has been on quite the free fall as of late, losing three straight matchups including a loss to the recently winless Jets in Week 6. I don't foresee an end of the Cowboys' struggles in Week 7 as Philly has the tools to take down its NFC East rival once again, especially if Amari Cooper misses this contest due to injury.

The pick: Eagles 24-20 over Cowboys

Patriots at Jets

Point spread: Patriots -10

New York is riding high off the return of Sam Darnold and getting its first win of the season against the Cowboys. Now, the Jets face the unbeaten Patriots at MetLife on Monday Night Football. This game will be closer than the spread indicates because of injuries to the Patriots offense, but I do see New England ultimately coming up with the close win.

The pick: Take Jets (+10) ATS, Patriots 28-20 over Jets.

Rest of the bunch

Colts 24-20 over Texans

Bills 33-10 over Dolphins

Vikings 27-17 over Lions

Raiders 17-10 over Packers

Jaguars 23-13 over Bengals

Rams 33-27 over Falcons

Chargers 24-9 over Titans

Ravens 30-24 over Seahawks

Saints 17-10 over Bears