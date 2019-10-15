NFL Week 7 picks, odds, schedule: Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray win on the road while entering MVP, ROY races

After a rocky Week 5, I rebounded strong in Week 6, successfully hitting on 11 of my 14 Week 6 predictions. The Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Denver Broncos were among my notable upset picks, while the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles Rams prevented me from pulling off a perfect week.

Week 7 will prove to be the hardest week to date with regard to making picks, with 10 of this week's games currently having spreads of 3.5 points or less. Despite the slew of close spreads, I'm more than up for the challenge while also trying to prove that last week's success wasn't a fluke.

Ready or not, here are my Week 7 picks.

Kansas City (4-2) at Denver (2-4)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime)

Point Spread: Chiefs -3.5

This would have been one of the easier games to pick two weeks ago when Kansas City was undefeated and Denver was still in search of its first win. But after the past two weeks, this has become one of the harder Week 7 games to pick. While the Broncos' seventh-ranked scoring defense will keep things interesting, I think Patrick Mahomes (who has fallen behind Russell Wilson in many peoples' minds in the MVP race) and the Chiefs will bounce back with a gritty win on a short week.

The pick: Chiefs 23, Broncos 20

Arizona (2-3-1) at New York Giants (2-4)

1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point Spread: Giants -2.5

After a rocky start, first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense is taking flight, as the Cardinals have scored a combined 60 points in their last two games, both victories. In a game that will feature rookie quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Kyler Murray against two of the NFL's worst defenses, I like the Cardinals winning on the road behind the play of Murray, who will have what will be remembered as his breakout game -- making his midseason push for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The pick: Cardinals 31, Giants 27

Houston (4-2) at Indianapolis (3-2)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Colts -1.5

The Texans rewarded my faith in them with an impressive road win over the Chiefs in Week 6. While I think the Colts will play well following their Week 6 bye, I'll continue to ride the hot hand while picking Houston on the road or a second straight week. A win in Indianapolis may also help thrust Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson into the league MVP conversation.

The pick: Texans 24, Colts 21

Miami (0-6) at Buffalo (4-1)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point Spread: Bills -17

Miami has to win sometime, right? The Dolphins, down 17-3 last week, rallied late behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, scoring two touchdowns before their ill fated two-point conversion attempt fell short. While I'm tempted to pick the Dolphins to pull off what would be the biggest upset of the season, I'll come back to earth and go with the Bills at home.

The pick: Bills 23, Dolphins 13

Minnesota (4-2) at Detroit (2-2-1)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Vikings burned me last week, defeating the Eagles at home after I picked them to lose. While the Lions will be motivated for make up for Monday night's heartbreaking road loss to the Packers, I'll ride the hot hand and go with the Vikings behind their sixth-ranked scoring defense and an offense that has scored 66 points in their past two games. Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook (583 yards, six touchdowns this season) should have success against a Lions defense that is ranked 27th against the run.

The pick: Vikings 33, Lions 27

Oakland (3-2) at Green Bay (5-1)

1 pm ET (CBS)

Point spread: Packers -6.5

While the Raiders are flying high after two wins, Jon Gruden's team will come back down to earth on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers, who engineered an improbable comeback win Monday night despite playing without two of his top receivers, should have a big day against Oakland's 22nd ranked pass defense.

The pick: Packers 24, Raiders 16

Jacksonville (2-4) at Cincinnati (0-6)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -3.5

The Jaguars are looking to get back on track after consecutive seven-point losses. While they'll face an eager Bengals team that is in search of their first win, Jacksonville should be able to take advantage of a Cincinnati team that is ranked 32nd in both rushing offense and defense. Fans should expect a big game from Leonard Fournette, who has averaged 135 rushing yards over the Jaguars' last three games.

Los Angeles Rams (3-3) at Atlanta (1-5)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Rams -3

Two weeks after scoring 40 points in their Week 4 loss to Tampa Bay, the Rams managed to score just seven points in last Sunday's home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. While the Falcons will give them a good fight at home, Los Angeles should be able to rebound on Sunday against Atlanta's 31st ranked scoring defense. Jared Goff will be motivated to have a big game after enduring one of the worst games of his four-year career.

The pick: Rams 33, Falcons 30

San Francisco (5-0) at Washington (1-6)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: 49ers -10

San Francisco is the NFC's only undefeated team for a reason. Through five games, the 49ers boast the NFL's third-ranked scoring offense and second-ranked scoring defense. While the Redskins are looking to build off of last Sunday's momentum, San Francisco will leave D.C. with their undefeated record intact.

The pick: 49ers 24, Redskins 13

Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) at Tennessee (2-4)

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Titans -1.5

While this technically isn't a must-win game for either team, it sure feels like it for this pair of 2-4 teams that will enter Sunday's game with two-game losing streaks. After an embarrassing loss (both on the field and in the stands) on Sunday night against the visiting Steelers, the Chargers get back on track with a gutty road win against the reeling Titans. While Melvin Gordon will finally reward patient fantasy football owners on Sunday, Los Angeles' fifth-ranked pass defense should have a lot of success against Marcus Mariota and Tennessee's 29th-ranked passing attack.

The pick: Chargers 22, Titans 17

Baltimore (4-2) at Seattle (5-1)

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Seattle -3.5

Two of the league's most versatile quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson, will face off during what will be one of the NFL's showcase Week 7 showdowns. Behind Jackson, who last week became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to run for 150 yards and pass for over 200 yards in a regular season game, will do something the other three AFC North teams were unable to do this season -- defeat Wilson and the Seahawks while moving further ahead in the division standings.

The pick: Ravens 28, Seahawks 27

New Orleans (5-1) at Chicago (3-2)

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Bears -3

While it hasn't been perfect, the Saints have yet to lose with Teddy Bridgewater under center. While I usually like to ride the hot hand, I'm going with the Bears -- who are well-rested following their Week 6 bye --- to get back on track at home after falling to the Raiders in Week 5. While the Bears certainly have question marks on offense, their 10th ranked pass defense and fifth-ranked rush defense will play a significant role in Sunday's outcome.

The pick: Bears 20, Saints 17

Philadelphia (3-3) at Dallas (3-3)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5

Simply put, I don't like the body language coming out of Carson Wentz and the Eagles. Wentz threw his helmet in disgust following the Eagles' Week 6 loss to Minnesota. After the game, his head coach Doug Pederson may or may not have guaranteed victory over the Cowboys on Sunday. The Cowboys, desperate for a win following three consecutive losses, will beat their longtime division rival behind Dak Prescott (who will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense) and a Dallas defense that has allowed the eighth fewest points in football.

The Pick: Cowboys 22, Eagles 19

New England (6-0) at New York Jets (1-4)

Monday, 8:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Patriots -10

Can the Jets pull off the improbable home upset for a second straight week? While Sam Darnold will help keep things interesting for a while, Tom Brady and the Patriots' top-ranked defense isn't losing this week. New England's undefeated run will last for another week.

The pick: Patriots 30, Jets 13