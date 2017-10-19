NFL Week 7 picks, predictions, odds: Pros all over Giants, Saints on Sunday

Before you bet on any NFL game this week, you'll want to know to what the "sharps" are picking. They're the guys who make their entire living betting sports. Following their lead is one of the best ways to cash in huge on this week's slate of games.



SportsLine tapped into its Vegas sources to see which NFL teams the sharps are on this week. What they found out: They're loving the Giants against the Seahawks.



The Giants finally got their first win of the season last weekend on the road at Denver as nearly two-touchdown underdogs. Seattle, meanwhile, is coming off a bye week following an up-and-down 3-2 start to the season.



The pros also were all over the Giants last week, seeing a team that was playing competitive games despite its 0-5 start. Now they're backing the G-Men again this week. The Seahawks opened as seven-point favorites on BookMaker.eu, but that spread is all the way down to five after sharps pounded New York.



Sports Interaction and other books drew plenty of sharp money on New Orleans against Green Bay as well. The Packers were 6.5-point favorites in the look-ahead line against the Saints before Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone in Week 6. The line swung 10 points all the way to Saints -3.5 following that key injury.



That wasn't enough for many pros, however. Both the public and sharps piled on New Orleans, pushing that line all the way to -5.5.

"If this game gets to 6 or even crosses it, we may see some professional buyback [on Green Bay]," Phill Gray, lines manager for Sports Interaction, told SportsLine. "The Saints have looked good, but they've rarely been consistent in recent years."

The pros also are pounding one side for Sunday's big Falcons-Patriots game hard, causing bookmakers to move their lines.



