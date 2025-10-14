It took 105 years, but the NFL has finally done it: It has reached total parity. No one is good this year. No one is bad, and except for the Jets, any team can beat any other team. The league is completely unpredictable.

I spent five hours last night trying to figure out who's actually good and I came to the conclusion that the Colts might be the only good team in the NFL. The Packers lost to the Browns, so they're out. The Bills have no receiving weapons, so they're out. I'd include the Buccaneers, but they always seem to be playing from behind and although they're 5-1 right now, playing from behind every week doesn't seem like a long-term strategy for winning. I'd also give you the Lions, but any team that has already lost two of their first six games by double digits can't be on my "good" list.

I think I could throw in two of the three teams at the top of the NFC West, but not all three. I want to leave out the 49ers due to their injuries, but i can't because they beat the other two 4-2 teams (Rams and Seahawks). In conclusion, the Colts are good and then you can toss in whichever two NFC West teams you want to throw in there with them.

You know who's not good? The AFC North. The Browns, Ravens and Bengals have combined to go 0-10 since Sept. 22. That's zero wins over three weeks. The Steelers might be able to clinch the division this week.

In the NFC, the Eagles haven't won a single game in the month of October and they still somehow have a one-game lead for first place in their division. Like I said, everyone is average.

Speaking of average, let's get to my picks.

NFL Week 7 picks

Pittsburgh (4-1) at Cincinnati (2-4)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

It has now been one week since the Bengals traded for Joe Flacco, and I have to say, there is no one more upset about the trade than Mike Tomlin. The Steelers coach was asked about the deal on Monday and he gave a very interesting answer.

"It was shocking to me," Tomlin said. "[Browns general manager] Andrew Berry must be a lot smarter than me, because it doesn't make sense to me to trade a quarterback -- that you think enough of to make your opening starter -- to a division opponent that's hurting in that area."

To me, there are two key components to this comment:

1. Tomlin is making sure the Browns know that they made a dumb trade. There was no reason to help a division rival, but the Browns did it anyway because they're the Browns. Nothing they do makes sense.

2. Tomlin would much rather be facing Jake Browning. That doesn't mean he's worried about Joe Flacco, it just means that he knows his team probably would have won by five touchdowns if Browning was the starting QB for the Bengals.

Instead, the Steelers are getting Flacco, who gives the Bengals a puncher's chance of pulling off an upset. As a matter of fact, Flacco is probably the last quarterback that Tomlin wanted to see this week. For one, Flacco has beaten Tomlin's Steelers 11 times in his career, including a game that came last season while he was playing for the Colts, so I have to think that there aren't many quarterbacks in the NFL who know Tomlin's defense better than Flacco.

The 40-year-old had exactly four days to prepare for the Packers in Week 6 and he still managed to throw for 219 yards with two touchdowns. Now, he gets a few more days to prepare and he gets to face a Steelers defense that's surrendered the sixth-most passing yards per game this year (245.0).

And let's not forget, this is a Thursday game, which is the one spot in Tomlin's career where his team always seems to struggle. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Steelers are 1-5 on Thursday night and the only win came by four points. In that same span, AFC North teams are 11-3 when hosting another AFC North team in a primetime game. Advantage: Bengals.

This game is giving us the two oldest quarterbacks in the NFL starting against each other on short rest. It's hard enough for a 40-year-old man to get out of bed three days after mowing the lawn, but Aaron Rodgers (41) and Joe Flacco (40) will have to play an actual football game and I'm not sure if they're going to survive. (By they way, if you're wondering whether two 40 year olds have ever faced each other before, the answer is yes: Tom Brady faced Drew Brees three times, but that's it).

The Bengals will be going with their white tiger helmet and I can never pick against the white tiger helmet, so I'll say the Bengals pull off the upset.

L.A. Rams (4-2) vs. Jacksonville (4-2) in London

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network, Fubo, try for free)

I'd like to start things here by apologizing to the people of London on behalf of the NFL: We are sorry for sending you so many bad teams (I'm not sure if I'm allowed to speak on behalf of the NFL, but I'm going to do it anyway).

During the 18-year history of the International Series, the NFL has sent so many bad teams over to London that I was 65% sure that England was going to declare war on us at some point. Since 2007, there have been a total of 41 NFL games played in London and this game will mark just the SECOND TIME that both teams had a winning record going into the game.

This year alone, fans in London had to sit through the Browns in Week 5 and then the Jets in Week 6. The only upside is that they didn't have to watch the Browns face the Jets. Now, they're getting a possible Super Bowl preview. OK, that might be an exaggeration, but I just want to make sure everyone in London appreciates this game since, at the rate thing are going, they might get another game between two teams with a winning record until 2043.

The Jaguars have been one of the biggest surprises this year and one reason they've been winning games is because they've forced more turnovers than any other team in the league. Although the defense has thrived in the turnover department, one thing they haven't fixed is their secondary. Last season, the Jags gave up the most passing yards in the NFL, and this year, things aren't much better. Heading into Week 7, the Jags are surrendering 256.3 passing yards per game, which is the third-most in the league.

If your defense can't stop the pass, the last person you want to be facing is Matthew Stafford. The Rams' quarterback leads the NFL in passing yards, but that might not mean as much in this game since his favorite target (Puka Nacua) likely won't be playing. If Nacua was healthy, I'd probably take the Rams by double digits, but he's not, so I see this game going down to the wire.

London games are unpredictable, especially when they involve the Jaguars, but I think the Rams are just the better team. And to be honest, the Rams kind of need to win this game as a thank you to every fan in Los Angeles who will be waking up at 6:30 a.m. PT to watch.

Carolina (3-3) at N.Y. Jets (0-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, Fubo, try for free)

I don't think the oddsmakers have watched a single minute of Jets' football this year because New York was somehow favored to win this game as of Monday. That has since changed as of Tuesday morning with everyone in America having access to a legalized gambling account and placing bets on the Panthers.

If you want a quick update on the Jets' season, let me give it to you: They have zero wins and the last time we saw them on the field, they finished with negative passing yards. It's almost impossible to finish an NFL game with negative passing yards, but the Jets somehow managed to do it with -10 against the Broncos on Sunday. If you're wondering how that happened, you take the quarterback's passing yards and subtract any yards the team lost to sacks and that's the team passing total. Justin Fields threw for 45 yards, but lost 55 yards to sacks, and that's how you get -10.

Over the past 45 years, there have only been six quarterbacks involved in a game where a team finished with -10 passing yards or less. Let's check out the list:

1980: Cardinals QB Rusty Lisch (-12)

1981: Bears QB Vince Evans (-20)

1985: Falcons QB David Archer (-22)

1987: Bengals QB Dave Walter (-13)

1998: Charger QB Ryan Leaf (-19)

2025: Jets QB Justin Fields (-10)

If you want to stump everyone you know with some football trivia this weekend, ask them to give you just TWO names off this list besides Fields. I'll admit, there's a 50% chance they might guess Ryan Leaf, but there's a zero percent chance they will name anyone else. Rusty Lisch is not even a real name, I just made that up to see if you were paying attention. Just kidding, he's real. And I only know that because Notre Dame benched him for Joe Montana in 1977, which ended up working out well for Notre Dame.

The point here is that if you finish with negative passing yards, that's usually a sign that it might be time to blow things up and start over on offense, but the Jets don't have time to do that this week, so they're going to be rolling out the same offense against Carolina.

The Jets will also be rolling out the same defense, which actually might be the bigger problem. The Jets have surrendered 130 yards per game on the ground this year, and this week, they have to face the hottest running back in the NFL: Rico Dowdle. There are only two games in the ENTIRE NFL this year where a player has rushed for more than 175 yards and Dowdle has BOTH of them, and they both came in the past two weeks.

I don't know how it happened, but Rico Dowdle suddenly morphed into the best running back in the NFL. There is one thing that's kind of scaring me away from picking the Panthers and that's the fact that they're 0-3 on the road this year and they've been outscored by an average of 16.7 points in those games. On the flip side, the Jets are 0-3 at MetLife and they've been outscored 101-64 in those games. I'm starting to think that there's a 50% chance this game ends in a tie.

New England (4-2) at Tennessee (1-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

This might be my favorite game of Week 7: We have the Titans old coach (Mike Vrabel) going up against the Titans' interim coach (Mike McCoy) because the guy who was hired to replace Vrabel (Brian Callahan) only lasted 23 games before being fired on Monday. Maybe the Titans should have just kept Vrabel.

I'm not sure what the biggest loss is in Titans' history, but I have to think that Vrabel is going to want to top it when he makes his return to Tennessee in this agme. Vrabel spent six years as the coach of the Titans and although he never had a franchise quarterback, he still managed to lead them to the playoffs four times and that includes a 2021 season when the Titans finished with the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

I'm not sure if the entire AFC had a post-COVID hangover or what, but Vrabel's Titans got the top seed over the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes, the Ravens with Lamar Jackson, the Bills with Josh Allen and the Bengals with Joe Burrow. With Ryan Tannehill as his quarterback, Vrabel coached the Titans to the TOP SEED IN THE AFC (I can't emphasize this enough). Honestly, the NFL should have invented a coach of the millennium award on the spot in 2021 and given it him that year.

Two years later, the Titans decided to fire him and the organization has been falling apart ever since. Last year, they went 4-13 in their first season without Vrabel, and this year, things aren't going much better. The have the worst offense in the NFL: The Titans rank dead last in yards per game (232.3) and second-to-last in points per game (13.8).

The defense has been hanging on by a thread, but when you're stuck on the field for nearly 33 minutes ever game, it's hard to be good. On the other hand, Vrabel is building a powerhouse in New England and the foundation of that house is Drake Maye. He's been one of the 10 best quarterbacks in the NFL this year and he's only getting better every week.

Remember that list that Justin Fields was on in my Panthers-Jets pick? Well this is the opposite of that. These are names that everyone has heard of. Being on this list is impressive.

I think Maye is going t have a big game and the Patriots are going to roll. And just for the record, I went ahead and looked up and the worst loss in Titans' history, and fittingly, it actually against the Patriots: New England beat them 59-0 back in 2009.

I do like the Patriots in this game, but not by 59 points.

Indianapolis (5-1) at L.A. Chargers (4-2)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

For the second time in three weeks, the Colts are headed out to southern California. If you're scoring at home, the Colts are 0-1 when playing in Los Angeles this year and 5-0 when playing anywhere else. The Colts lost to the Rams back in Week 4, but that only happened because Adonai Mitchell forgot the rules of football.

If the Colts are going to win this game, they need to do three things:

1. Don't fumble the ball out of the back of the end zone

2. Make sure everyone makes it safely through pregame warm-ups (For most teams, this isn't an issue, but for the Colts, it apparently is).

3. Don't let Justin Herbert throw for 600 yards.

The Colts have been the most surprising team in the NFL this year, but if they have one weakness, it's their ability to stop the pass. In Week 6, Jacoby Brissett, who had not started a game in over a year, went out and threw for 320 yards on the Colts. It was Brissett's first 300-yard passing game since November 2022. If Brissett can top 300 passing yards on the Colts, then anyone can.

Of course, even if Justin Herbert does go off, the Colts have an offense that can keep up in a shootout and I'm fully expecting a shootout. I'm 6-0 picking Colts games this year and I'm putting it all on the line by taking Indiana Jones in his return to L.A.

NFL Week 7 picks: All the rest

Bears 24-16 over Saints

Browns 20-17 over Dolphins

Chiefs 31-20 over Raiders

Eagles 23-16 over Vikings

Broncos 19-16 over Giants

Commanders 38-31 over Cowboys

Packers 27-17 over Cardinals

Falcons 24-20 over 49ers

Lions 30-23 over Buccaneers

Seahawks 27-23 over Texans

BYES: Ravens, Bills

Last Week

Best pick: Last week, I predicted that the Steelers would score exactly 23 points and beat the Browns and guess what happened? The Steelers scored exactly 23 points and beat the Browns. If I've learned anything from watching the NFL for all these years, it's that if the Browns are playing in Pittsburgh, they are guaranteed to lose. As a matter of fact, the Browns have now lost 22 straight games in Pittsburgh: They haven't gone on the road to beat the Steelers since 2003. That's right, the last time the Browns won in Pittsburgh, the iPhone didn't exist, YouTube hadn't been invented yet and people were still printing out directions on MapQuest. I miss MapQuest.

Worst pick: If there's one rule you should always follow when making NFL picks, it's this: Never pick the against the Chiefs in a home primetime game if they're coming off a loss. I broke that rule in Week 6 and I paid dearly for it. After the Chiefs lost to the Jaguars in Week 6, I assumed it was all over for the Chiefs. I thought the Lions would go into Arrowhead Stadium and drive a stake through the heart of Kansas City's dynasty with a Sunday night win. I thought Patrick Mahomes would retire and that we would never hear from him again, but I was wrong. Instead, the Chiefs won so handily that I might have now convinced myself that they're the best team in the AFC. I'm going to go ahead and add them to my "Good" list.

Finally, if you guys have ever wondered which teams I'm actually good at picking, I'm going to start sharing that information with you now that we've got six full weeks of information. Here's a quick look at my best teams when it comes to picks this year.

Teams I'm 6-0 picking this year (Straight up): Colts

Teams I'm 5-1 picking this year (Straight up): Jets, Bengals, Titans, Raiders, Broncos, Saints, Cardinals, Steelers (4-1), Texans (4-1)

Picks Record

Straight up in Week 6: 9-6

SU overall: 58-34-1

Against the spread in Week 6: 6-9

ATS overall: 41-52

You can find John Breech on Facebook or Twitter, and if he's not doing one of those things, he's probably printing out some MapQuest directions because that's how he's going to get places from now on.