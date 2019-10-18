NFL Week 7 Picks Vs. Spread: Eagles thump Cowboys, Titans topple Chargers, more of Will Brinson's best bets

Another week, another set of scorchers on the best bets. I went 4-1-1 last week and if you jumped on the under for the Texans-Chiefs game early by listening to the Pick Six Podcast, you won instead of pushed. Naturally after getting hot I expanded my picks to eight games! That's actually a stupid move, I guess, but I just liked this group of games on the slate.

It basically involves five teams against the spread and three over-unders I like. We've got a ton more picks and leans that we like on the Pick Six Podcast -- it's our daily show but we have eight episodes a week minimum, make sure and subscribe right here to get those downloaded to your phone -- which you can hear in the player below.

I would be lying if I said my confidence was high in the Titans, a team averaging 16.8 points per game with the 29th ranked offense by DVOA. Tennessee has a total of seven points in its last eight quarters. Not ideal. They also just benched their quarterback, more or less ending the Marcus Mariota "Era" in Nashville. But the Chargers present an opportunity for a small breakout: I don't expect Ryan Tannehill to uncork on this defense or anything. I do, however, think Derrick Henry could finally have a big game. The Chargers have already surrendered a 200+ rushing game to one team (Indy) and recently gave up 191 rushing yards to the Broncos and 123 rushing yards to the Steelers last week. In those three games, the Chargers are surrendering over five yards per carry on defense, a number that would be bottom five in the NFL for the course of the season. It's cherry-picking, of course, but the last two weeks are important I think, since the Bolts are so banged up. Russell Okung is trending to return for L.A., which is big. But I'm not sure they have enough protection for Philip Rivers. And as bad as Tennessee's offense is, the forced incorporation of Melvin Gordon has created some serious issues for the Chargers on offense.

Vikings (-1) at Lions

A little road chalk! The Vikings are a much better home team and I would guess that everyone is on them here -- Action Network percentages confirm as much, with 66 percent of the bets landing on Minny. Detroit is a good team with a good defense, but Minnesota is a better team with a better defense. In a battle of two quarterbacks who don't love beating good teams, we've seen Kirk Cousins come up big against the Lions in Ford Field, going 21-of-28 for 253 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions against this team last December. Detroit's weakness actually lies in stopping the run, which means we could get a Dalvin Cook special in this matchup. Cook has fallen to fourth overall in terms of NFL rushing yards on the season, but he's still a threat to pop up with a monster game and the Lions are coughing up 5.1 yards per carry on the season. If Cook gets rolling it will open up some serious play-action opportunities for Cousins to Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. I tend to think you'll see a deflated Lions team after they got hosed in Green Bay on a short week as well.

Eagles (+2.5) at Cowboys

Short road dogs have been covering machines this season and I can easily see the Eagles finding a way to boost the trend in Dallas this Sunday night. A lot of this will depend on injuries: if the Cowboys are without Tyron Smith AND Amari Cooper, life could be rough for Dak Prescott. The Eagles secondary might be a problem, but being forced to lean solely on Michael Gallup isn't ideal. Neither is getting consistently pressured by someone like Derek Barnett or Fletcher Cox, which will happen if Smith can't suit up Sunday night. (Worth noting he was back at practice on a limited basis Thursday.) More concerning for the Cowboys than those injuries though, is the defense. Dallas rates 25th overall in defensive DVOA and can be run on. Jordan Howard is actually playing pretty well and Miles Sanders is becoming lethal in the passing game out of the backfield.

Nothing is scarier in life than fading the Patriots. But even Bill Belichick isn't perfect against the spread and this is as good a spot as any. You're taking the Jets, at home, in a prime time matchup against a divisional rival. And, yes, that divisional rival has the best defense in football and, yes, that divisional rival is coached by a man who has absolutely destroyed young quarterbacks over his career. But we don't need the Jets to win, just to come out enthusiastically on defense -- C.J. Mosley's return will help -- and keep the Patriots (quietly below average) offense from doing too much. We saw the Jets as big dogs at home do it to the Cowboys, and I believe they can do it against the Patriots. Sam Darnold is a massive upgrade over Luke Falk, as evidenced last week, and the Jets have some players in Jamison Crowder and Le'Veon Bell who can give Darnold easy check down options to move the chains. Don't mind the under in this game as well.

Saints (+3.5) at Bears

I just don't understand this line. Why are the Bears favored? Because they're coming off a bye? Because the Saints are on back-to-back road games? Because Mitchell Trubisky is back? I guess those are good reasons. But the Saints are the better team here. I loved the under on this game when it opened (39.5 or 40) and still like it here. These are two good defensive teams and two currently very conservative offenses with Teddy Bridgewater and Trubisky/Chase Daniel. If there are some defensive scores maybe it gets out of hand and shoots over, but otherwise I would expect an afternoon grinder in Chicago. Given how well the Saints are playing on defense right now -- 40 points allowed the last three weeks total -- I believe they can go into Chicago and steal a win here. I can't get onboard with a "Matt Nagy off the bye!" narrative quite yet since he went to Miami and lost last year outright. Give me the points all day here.

Cardinals/Giants over 50.5

Weather is a bit of a concern here, but we're rolling with the "Two Terrible Teams With a Huge Over of the Week" game again in Week 7. (Hi, my name is Will, etc.) It hit last week and the week before and I think it can hit again here. Patrick Peterson's return should make the Cardinals much better on defense and Sterling Shepard being out is a concern. But the Cardinals aren't going to try and grind this game out. They should be throwing the ball up top on a terrible Giants secondary. Kyler Murray is starting to play very well and he should be interested in snuffing out any "Would you take Daniel Jones over Kyler?" narratives with a big performance here. As long as it's not crazy windy and pouring rain I think we see a couple of long touchdowns from both teams.

49ers/Redskins under 41.5

This game is stinky cheese with the undefeated Niners coming to town under the guise of a Kyle Shanahan Revenge Game and the Redskins coming off a win. West coast team on the east coast, early start, EVERYONE is on the Niners (82 percent of bets) and San Francisco is a matchup nightmare for Washington with their defensive line against the Redskins offensive line. I would guess that Washington wants to shorten this game by trying to run the ball early and often. I would also guess that while Shanahan is out for revenge he's not going to try and hang a 50 burger on his old employer. An ideal scenario is just going up top early for a lead and then grinding out a bunch of runs to squash the Redskins.

Chargers/Titans under 39.5

This line has actually shot up to like 41 or 41.5, sooooooo that's a little terrifying. I obviously like it even more at that number, and I'm just not sure how this ends up being a high-scoring game between two teams that don't really like to produce much offense these days. Both teams are bottom 10 in points scored per possession (under 2 points each) and yet the Chargers are averaging more than three minutes per drive. I just can't imagine a big pile of points being scored in this game.

Season Record

Week 6 best bets ATS record: 4-1-1, +3u

2019 best bets ATS record: 22-12-1, +10u

D&D/Pick Six Parlay of the Week

Three of the games above, which shouldn't be a surprise considering we need a consensus between me, Pete and R.J. to get one of these games on there. The Jets/Pats under on Monday narrowly missed, but five games felt like too much to throw in.

Redskins under 41.5

Rams over 54.5

Cardinals over 50.5

Saints +3.5

.3u to win 3.13u

Season record: 0/6, -1.5u

Underdog Moneyline Parlay of the Week

One of these is going to connect at some point. And I'm not going to lie, I LOVE this one. Although I'm a little nervous that I've got too much tied up in the Saints -- if you feel the same way, go ahead and plug in the Falcons instead? I'm just scared the Rams bounceback and thrash Atlanta in front of Arthur Blank as he fires everyone. I think my mistake has been taking home ML dogs instead of just taking the better teams who are underdogs. Fire away at this one as it pays around 12-1.

Cardinals (+137)

Eagles (+120)

Saints (+160)

.25u to win 3.13u

Season record: 0/6, -1.5u