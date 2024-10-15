America's self-proclaimed team is America's mess right now.

The Dallas Cowboys are playing some bad football, embarrassingly bad football. The Cowboys did the unthinkable Sunday when owner Jerry Jones' birthday celebration turned bad as somebody decided to throw the proverbial turd in the punch bowl.

On his 82nd birthday, the Cowboys were blown out, 47-9, by the Detroit Lions at home in a game that seemed far worse than the score. The Cowboys could have played with 12 guys on defense and still not stopped the Lions.

It was the worst home loss for Jones as owner of the team. It also comes after home blowout losses to the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens earlier this year.

The Cowboys stink.

Sure, they are missing a ton of talent on the defensive side of the ball, talent that includes four players who would be in their front seven rotation, including star edge Micah Parsons, but there wasn't anything close to resistance against the Lions. At least show up for the owner's birthday, maybe.

As for the offense, it had no chance to keep up, but that side of the ball made its fair share of mistakes as well. It has no running game at all to help Dak Prescott. Ezekiel Elliott looks like a guard running.

After the game, Jones said coach Mike McCarthy is safe for now. But for how long? When do the Bill Belichick rumors start to intensify? Next week? Now?

The Cowboys are 3-3, but it feels more like a 1-5 team right now. They have been outscored in their three homes games by the score of 119-53. The good news is their next game is on the road after their bye week. The bad news is it's against the San Francisco 49ers, another high-octane offense that will test their beat-up defense.

The Cowboys were my pick to win the NFC East -- they currently have the third-best division title odds at FanDuel -- but this team hardly resembles the one I thought we'd see. Maybe running it back from a year ago with virtually the same roster wasn't a good idea after all.

Dallas is down to No. 17 in my Power Rankings this week, which is a far cry from being a division winner or a playoff team. After the 49ers, the Cowboys play at Atlanta, home against the Eagles and Texans and then at Washington. It is a brutal five-game stretch. If they don't navigate that by winning at least two, they could be done.

That would be the end for McCarthy, and it would raise the Belichick talk to a higher level. Jerry Jones has to be seething inside.

Happy Birthday, Jerry. The Lions just dumped 47 on your team -- and at home, no less.

It's hard to imagine a worse gag gift -- as in making him gag -- than that.