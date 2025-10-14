Baker Mayfield would be the NFL MVP right now since his Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit atop the NFC with a 5-1 record and he's putting up good numbers.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has his team at 4-2 and leads the NFL in yards per attempt when most quarterbacks won't throw down the field.

Daniel Jones has his Indianapolis Colts at 5-1, which would make them the AFC's top seed as Jones has played at the highest level of his career.

Being in the right system with the right team really does matter for quarterbacks. These three are all playing outstanding football, and their teams are all in the top 10 of my Power Rankings. The Bucs are now first, while the Colts are fifth and the Seahawks are eighth.

Can you believe it?

I won't exactly lump Mayfield in with the other two, in large part because he had success early with the Cleveland Browns before a shoulder injury derailed him there, only to have two more stops before landing in Tampa.

Darnold and Jones were considered failed first-round picks by the Jets and Giants before resurrecting their careers -- Darnold last season with the Vikings and Jones this year.

Mayfield has 11 touchdown passes, one interception and three game-winning drives. He has done so with a banged-up offense that saw him throwing to his fifth, sixth and seventh receivers in the second half of his team's victory over the 49ers on Sunday.

The Seahawks beat the Jaguars this week because of Darnold's big plays. He has 11 touchdowns and three picks while completing 70.8% of his passes.

As for Jones, he's completing 71.7% of his passes with eight touchdowns and three picks. He's also run for two scores.

This season is off to a crazy start, but four years ago if you said that Mayfield, Jones and Darnold would be in any MVP conversation, they would have called for you to get an immediate drug test. Now look.

Reclamation quarterbacks are real -- at least for now.