Injuries have been a major headline this NFL season, with quarterbacks at the forefront. Four starting QBs will be under watch heading into this weekend's slate of games, as each has gotten injured over the past several weeks with their status for Week 7 in the balance.

With the Friday injury reports out, here's a look at those four quarterbacks' injury designations for Sunday, including who's likely to start:

The Giants may be without Jones for the second straight week, as the team is listing him as questionable to play vs. the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Jones is still dealing with the neck injury suffered in Week 5 vs. the Miami Dolphins -- he missed the Week 6 game agains the Bills -- and head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that his quarterback is still not cleared for contact, per NFL Media.

If Jones cannot play, Tyrod Taylor will start under center once again.

Watson is in danger of missing a third consecutive game, telling reporters this week he's unsure of his availability for Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. However, Watson returned to practice Thursday in a limited capacity after missing Wednesday's practice. Watson then practiced in full on Friday and is officially listed as questionable.

If Watson is inactive again Sunday, the Browns figure to turn to P.J. Walker for a second straight start. Walker and the Browns stunned the 49ers last week.

Fields was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders due a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. No surgery is imminent for Fields, per NFL Media, and the hope is for rehab to improve his grip strength and for him to get back onto the field as soon as possible. In the case of needing surgery, Fields would be out indefinitely.

Undrafted rookie backup Tyson Bagent is expected to get the start Sunday. As for which quarterback he'll be up against on the Raiders ...

Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders: Out

CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed Garoppolo has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears due to the back injury he sustained last week. He previously missed the team's Week 4 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a concussion. Rookie Aidan O'Connell filled in for Garoppolo in that game, completing 24 of 39 passes for 238 yards and an interception.

However, the Raiders will start Brian Hoyer against the Bears, according to The Athletic.