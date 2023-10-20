There's never a dull moment in the NFL, and the seventh week of the 2023 regular season is no exception. There are a host of marquee matchups to watch over the next several days as we start to separate the contenders from the pretenders.

With the season in full swing, there are so many players to keep an eye on and great games to catch, it is a lot to keep track of. Don't worry, though, we have you covered with everything you need to know entering the NFL's seventh Sunday of the 2023 season.

Let's take a look at three of the best games to watch in Week 7:

Dolphins at Eagles

Sunday, Oct. 22, 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 22, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Sunday's finale is a marquee game that could be a possible Super Bowl preview. The Dolphins' 5-1 start has been buoyed by an offense that is averaging nearly 33 points a game. Tua Tagovailoa already has 14 touchdown passes, while Tyreek Hill has the most receiving yards through six games in NFL history.

Philadelphia's offense isn't too shabby, either. The defending NFC champs are currently fifth in the league in scoring and boast the league's best third-down offense. The Eagles have welcomed the arrival of former Lions running back D'Andre Swift, who is currently fifth in the league in rushing.

Lions at Ravens

Sunday, Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

A matchup of two surprising first-place teams. The Lions are hoping that rookies Brian Branch and Jahmyr Gibbs will be available for the game after both players were inactive last week. Despite their absence, the Lions rolled past Tampa Bay on the strength of a defense that held the Buccaneers to just six points. On offense, Jared Goff completed 30 passes, with 12 of them going to his favorite target, Amon-Ra. St. Brown.

The Ravens rebounded from their Week 5 loss to Pittsburgh by defeating the Titans in London last Sunday. While many of the skill players around him have changed, Lamar Jackson continues to play at an MVP level. Jackson has completed nearly 70% of his passes thus far and is averaging 5.5 yards on the ground. Jackson's play has been complemented by the NFL's fourth-best scoring defense, led by linebackers Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and safety Geno Stone.

Steelers at Rams

Sunday, Oct. 22, 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 22, 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

A key matchup between two teams that are looking to stay in their respective conference's playoff picture. Pittsburgh (3-2) is coming off its bye week but is dealing with several injuries that include T.J. Watt's injured heel. The Steelers are 1-10 without Watt in the lineup, so his availability will be something to keep an eye on leading up to kickoff. Pittsburgh is expected to have former Pro Bowl wideout Diontae Johnson back in action for the first time since Week 1.

The Steelers defense will try to contain the Rams' formidable receiving duo of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Defensively, Los Angeles (3-3) still employs one of the game's best players in three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, a Pittsburgh native who grew up rooting for the black and gold.

Week 7 schedule

Week 7 schedule

Thursday, Oct. 19

Jacksonville Jaguars 31, New Orleans Saints 24

Sunday, Oct. 22

Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 23

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)