NFL Week 7 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Chase Edmonds scores twice early vs. Giants
All the best highlights from Week 7 are right here
It's the seventh NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 7.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Kansas City Chiefs 30, Denver Broncos 6 (Recap)
Sunday
- Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons (GameTracker)
- Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants (GameTracker)
- San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins (GameTracker)
- Oakland Raiders at Green Bay Packers (GameTracker)
- Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (GameTracker)
- Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (GameTracker)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans (Preview)
- New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (Preview)
- Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks (Preview)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
- New England Patriots at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m ET (Preview)
A-A-ron x2
Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones are on the same wavelength early and the Packers' duo connected for a nice pitch-and-catch that resulted in an early TD against Oakland at Lambeau.
High-speed Chase
Chase Edmonds continues to emerge as a big-time threat in the Cardinals backfield and he got on the board early in Sunday's game against the Giants, scampering for a 20-yard touchdown on Arizona's first drive.
Edmonds quickly doubled down for yet another 20-yard touchdown later in the first quarter. This one was taken straight up the middle with little resistance. Pretty good start to the day for Edmonds!
Saquon returns
The Giants are getting a couple key pieces back into their offense for this Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals. That includes tight end Evan Engram and, more importantly, running back Saquon Barkley, who has missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain. It's a big boost for New York going up against a beatable Cards team.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Denver listening to Sanders trade calls
Emmanuel Sanders' days in Denver may be coming to a close
-
NFL DFS: Top SNF picks, DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Eagles vs. Cowboys odds, top SNF picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Eagles vs. Cowboys game 10,000 times.
-
Ramsey makes contract vow to Rams
This is news to the Rams' ears, but they can't breathe too easily due to a caveat in the gentleman's...
-
Eagles made big offer for Jalen Ramsey
The Eagles apparently would've given the Jaguars a first and a second-round pick
-
Browns reportedly declined Peters trade
Los Angeles was busy making calls surrounding the Jalen Ramsey trade
-
Cardinals at Giants: Live updates
Follow along with all the action as the first two rookie quarterbacks selected in the 2019...
-
Texans at Colts: Live updates
It's the first time this season the two rivals will square off, and the division lead is on...