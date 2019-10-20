NFL Week 7 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Chase Edmonds scores twice early vs. Giants

It's the seventh NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 7.

A-A-ron x2

Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones are on the same wavelength early and the Packers' duo connected for a nice pitch-and-catch that resulted in an early TD against Oakland at Lambeau.

High-speed Chase

Chase Edmonds continues to emerge as a big-time threat in the Cardinals backfield and he got on the board early in Sunday's game against the Giants, scampering for a 20-yard touchdown on Arizona's first drive.

You can chase him but you can't catch him.@ChaseEdmonds22 puts the @AZCardinals on top! #RedSea #AZvsNYG



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

Edmonds quickly doubled down for yet another 20-yard touchdown later in the first quarter. This one was taken straight up the middle with little resistance. Pretty good start to the day for Edmonds!

Saquon returns

The Giants are getting a couple key pieces back into their offense for this Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals. That includes tight end Evan Engram and, more importantly, running back Saquon Barkley, who has missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain. It's a big boost for New York going up against a beatable Cards team.