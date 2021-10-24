It's the seventh Sunday of the 2021 NFL season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 7 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Browns 17, Broncos 14 (Recap)

Sunday

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28 (Box score)

Giants 25, Panthers 3 (Recap)

Bengals 41, Ravens 17 (Recap)

Titans 27, Chiefs 3 (Recap)

Patriots 54, Jets 13 (Recap)

Packers 24, Washington 10 (Recap)

Lions at Rams, (GameTracker)

Eagles at Raiders, (GameTracker)

Bears at Buccaneers, (GameTracker)

Texans at Cardinals, (GameTracker)

Colts at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Saints at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Dan Campbell pulling out all the stops

Onside kick after an opening-possession touchdown? Check. Fake punt from midfield? Check. As the NFL's only winless team, the Lions have nothing to lose, and they're playing like it in the first half against the heavily favored Rams. And you know Jared Goff would like nothing more than to beat the man who sent him away. So far, so good, as Detroit holds a 13-3 advantage.

Zach Ertz sighting in Arizona

Ertz is making his Cardinals debut after being traded from the Eagles last week, and he immediately made his presence felt with a twisting one-handed catch and roll for a first down. Ertz arriving in Arizona makes an already explosive offense that much more dangerous.

Game winner!

In an early window with a bunch of blowouts, Atlanta provided the theatrics with Younghoe Koo nailing a 36-yard field goal as time expired. With the conversion, the Falcons moved to 3-3 while the Dolphins inexplicably fell to 1-6.

Bengals RBs knock out Ravens with long runs

The Bengals are for real, folks, evident by their thrashing of the previously 5-1 Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. With Cincinnati already in control in the fourth quarter, Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine put the game out of reach with touchdown runs of 21 and 46 yards, respectively.

Howard steals INT, Tua gives it right back



Xavien Howard has been involved in a lot of trade speculation, and he added another play to his highlight reel Sunday by stealing the ball from Calvin Ridley for an interception that set up the Dolphins near the Atlanta 30-yard line. But on the very next play, Tua Tagovailoa, while under duress, threw the ball right to Foyesade Oluokun. whose long return set up Cordarrelle Patterson's short touchdown run.

Davante Adams is on another level



Davante Adams might be the best wide receiver in the NFL, and he showed why during the final play of the third quarter against Washington, somehow hauling in the 33-yard reception down the left sideline.

Burrow + Chase = cheat code

The scintillating LSU duo of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have not missed a beat in the NFL, connecting for long touchdowns over and over and over again. The Ravens learned of their dominance the hard way Sunday, as Chase caught a quick slant, made a few Ravens look like they were on skates and then ran away from everyone for the 82-yard touchdown.

National Tight End Day in full effect

C.J. Uzomah scored eight touchdown during his first six NFL seasons, all with the Bengals. He's already got five in 2021 thanks to his second TD of the day Sunday versus the Ravens.

Lamar + Hollywood = another long TD

When Marquise Brown isn't dropping passes, he's catching long touchdowns from Lamar Jackson, and Sunday against the Bengals was no different. This time, it was a 39-yard connection during which Brown just got his knee down before falling out of bounds.

Matt Ryan goes DEEP



The Falcons are looking to get back to .500, and it's looking promising early in the second half in Miami. Already 17-for-21 for 192 yards and a touchdown, Matt Ryan continued padding his stats with this bomb to now healthy Russell Gage for. a 49-yard score to put the Falcons up two possessions.

Kyle Pitts only needs one hand

Pitts hosted his NFL coming out party two weeks ago in London (nine catches, 119 yards and a touchdown), and one of the most-talented tight end prospects in recent memory continued his recent dominance against the Dolphins. He hauled in three catches for 75 yards in the first half alone, including this nifty one-handed snag with a defender draped all over him.

Chiefs getting desperate

When you're down, 24-0 in the first half, you might as well try something, anything, to kickstart your team. Well, that's where the Chiefs are at right now, laying an egg against the Tennessee Titans. And so with about two minutes to play before intermission, Travis Kelce caught a pass for about five yards before firing an underhand lateral to Jerick McKinnon, who raced for the first down. The acrobatic play did not result in anything, though, as Mahomes fumbled a few plays later.

Blocked field goals galore

It's a block party to start the Week 7 Sunday slate, and everybody is invited (except kickers). There have already been three blocked field goals in the first hour of game action, including two in the Green Bay-Washington game on back-to-back possessions. Shoutout to Washington's Tim Settle, the Packers' T.J. Slaton and the Falcons' Adetokunbo Ogundeji for keeping points off the board.

Safety!

So it turns out the Giants offense getting stuffed at the goal line wasn't ALL bad. Three plays later, Sam Darnold got called for intentional grounding in his own end zone, resulting in a safety for Big Blue. New York then added a field goal on its ensuing possession to take the 5-3 (yes, you're reading that right) lead.

Goal-line stand!

The Giants thought they had taken the lead on a two-yard touchdown from quarterback Daniel Jones to Kyle Rudolph. Instead, the referees ruled Rudolph out of bounds at the one, leading to the Panthers' stuff of Devontae Booker on fourth-and-goal to preserve the advantage.

Scary Terry catches another long TD

If engineering student turned Washington starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke has learned anything this season, it's that Terry McLaurin is very, very good and that when he's even remotely open, just throw the ball up for him. That's exactly what Heinicke did from the Packers' 40-yard line, and like he almost always does, McLaurin came down with the contested catch to tie the game at seven.

Aaron 'Mahomes' Rodgers

On 4th-and-3 from the Washington 17-yard line, Rodgers began rolling out right, pump faked, continued to roll right and then, a la Patrick Mahomes, threw across his body to his fellow superstar Davante Adams, who sliced through the middle of the defense for the score. Rodgers might turn 38 in December, but he can still move around.

Trick plays lead to first two TDs of the day

If you had position players throwing the first two touchdowns of Sunday's slate, then head straight to Las Vegas because you don't want to waste that type of luck. Both the Patriots and Titans scored touchdowns through the air on their opening possessions, but their quarterbacks weren't the ones to throw the passes. Instead, New England's Kendrick Bourne found fellow wide receiver Nelson Agholor for a 25-yard touchdown against the Jets, while Tennessee superstar Derrick Henry added to his historic campaign by finding MyCole Pruitt for a five-yard score versus the Chiefs.

Texans-Cardinals line reaching historic levels

The Cardinals are the NFL's last unbeaten team, and by the looks of Caesars Sportsbook odds, there is very little chance of that distinction changing today. In a game that opened with the Cardinals as 17-point home favorites over the Texans, that number has ballooned up to -19.5 as of late Sunday morning. Apparently the news that Arizona will have Kliff Kingsbury on the sideline after the coach passed COVID-19 protocol has bettors even more confident in the 6-0 club.

As stat geek R.J. White of SportsLine points out, there are just 15 NFL games with spreads of at least 19.5 in the Stathead database, starting with the 1985 Bears going off as 19.5-point favorites against the Colts. Those massive favorites are just 4-11 ATS in that span. However, two of the covers happened in the three instances of a spread this large over the last three seasons, with the Chiefs covering as 20-point favorites against the Jets last year and the Cowboys covering as 22-point favorites against the Dolphins in Week 3 of 2019. That same week, the Patriots failed to cover as 20.5-point favorites in a win over the Jets.