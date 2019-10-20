NFL Week 7 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Lamar Jackson carries Ravens on his back

It's the seventh NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 7.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Sunday

Monday

D.K. drops it

The Seahawks were attempting to get back into the game late against the Ravens but suffered a dagger through the heart when D.K. Metcalf dropped the football for a costly fumble. Baltimore scooped it and took it to the house for what essentially served as a game-ending defensive touchdown. Pretty brutal mistake from the rookie wideout.

Marlon Humphrey scoops up the fumble and SCORES! #BALvsSEA @marlon_humphrey



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/wAXJCleXiU pic.twitter.com/SZzr5IxVPY — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

Lamar Jackson had an incredible day for the Ravens, picking up over 100 yards on the ground for the second straight week. He frequently made something out of nothing and is quickly becoming must-see TV every Sunday.

Lamar Jackson takes it himself on 4th and 2!@Ravens take the lead in Seattle. #BALvsSEA @lj_era8



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/wAXJCleXiU pic.twitter.com/VWrCYdQiO3 — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

Ekeler in the end zone

Austin Ekeler's usage has taken a hit since Melvin Gordon's holdout ended but the man can still make plays if you get him the ball. The Chargers did just that in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, with Philip Rivers finding his running back for this long touchdown pass.

Rivers throws a 41-yard dart to @AustinEkeler for the @Chargers score!



It's a three-point game. #LACvsTEN



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/wAXJCleXiU pic.twitter.com/n3D43lk7rv — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

Strong first impressions

Marcus Peters introduced himself to Ravens fans this week with a huge pick-six against the Seahawks in Seattle. It's Peters' first game with Baltimore after being traded to the Ravens from the Rams during the week. Not a bad way to kick off your tenure with a new club.

In his first game with the @Ravens...



A 67-yard PICK-6 for @MarcusPeters! 💯 #BALvsSEA



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/wAXJCleXiU pic.twitter.com/05xqNlWVig — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

A special battle

The Saints got a pair of points early thanks to a punt block in Chicago, but credit to the Bears punter for making a heads-up play to knock the ball out of the end zone to prevent New Orleans from securing a touchdown.

The @Saints block the punt and turn it into two points! #NOvsCHI #Saints



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/wAXJCleXiU pic.twitter.com/vl1BWAVPE0 — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

But the Bears got some special teams points of their own in the first half when Cordarrelle Patterson took a kickoff back 102 yards for the seventh return touchdown of his career. That man still has wheels.

Cordarrelle Patterson goes 102 yards to the HOUSE.



His 7th career kickoff return touchdown. #NOvsCHI @ceeflashpee84



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/wAXJCleXiU pic.twitter.com/IJAGIlZaUY — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

The tank continues

The Dolphins were hanging with the Bills for most of today and it looked like FitzMagic might be making an appearance, but the game turned FitzTragic on this onside kick attempt. And so the tank rolls on for Miami.

A fourth for Marvin Jones

Holy smokes, what a day at the office for Marvin Jones Jr. The Lions wideout just picked up his fourth (FOURTH!) receiving touchdown against the Vikings.

Aaron Rodgers goes 6x6

It's been one hell of a day for Aaron Rodgers, who now has six touchdowns to his credit. The Packers QB picked up one score on the ground and another five through the air, the latest coming on this 74-yard connection to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. That big play put Rodgers over 400 yards passing as well. Just a completely monstrous statistical day for Rodgers in Green Bay.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling goes 74 yards! @MVS__11@AaronRodgers12 throws his 5th TD and goes over the 400-yard mark. #GoPackGo #OAKvsGB



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/wAXJCleXiU pic.twitter.com/yoLoPPcKYV — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

Chase for three

If you two touchdowns of 20-plus yards wasn't enough for you, Chase Edmonds has secured yet another one. This time he's punching it in from 22 yards out for his third touchdown of the day. He's on my bench in fantasy this weekend. Don't worry, I don't hate myself at all.

One hand!

This spectacular grab by Eric Ebron was initially ruled incomplete by the official at the back of the end zone but, upon further review, it was determined the tight end hauled in the pass with one hand, secured control and got both feet in. What an awesome catch.

WITH ONE HAND. BOTH FEET IN.@Ebron85 makes an unreal TD grab! #Colts #HOUvsIND



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/wAXJCleXiU pic.twitter.com/QQoUmrv09n — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

Special teams comes through for Giants

A huge special teams play can really turn your day around. Just ask the New York Giants, who found a huge touchdown after blocking a Cardinals punt in the end zone. The oncoming defender didn't even need to dive or leap to make the block -- that's how you know the protection didn't do its job.

The @Giants special teams comes through!



Punt is blocked and recovered for the TD. #AZvsNYG #GiantsPride @Michael31Thomas



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/wAXJCleXiU pic.twitter.com/OQq4TjWl2K — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

What a catch by Todd Gurley

Todd Gurley missed last week's Rams contest because of a quad injury but he's making highlight reels this Sunday.

Marvin Jones has three TDs in first half

Matthew Stafford continues to throw the ball well and Marvin Jones Jr. is benefiting early in Detroit. The Lions wideout picked up two receiving TDs in the first quarter and they were both quite nice.

Spinning out of a tackle and in for the TD!@MarvinJonesJr puts the @Lions on top! #OnePride #MINvsDET



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/wAXJCleXiU pic.twitter.com/0zxYrl7Kw0 — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

.@MarvinJonesJr scores his second TD of the first quarter! #OnePride #MINvsDET



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/wAXJCleXiU pic.twitter.com/BaWflEVpkv — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

Jones added a third receiving touchdown to close out a first half shootout between the Lions and Vikings. Jones went up and just plucked this one out of the air to cap the first half hat trick. Condolences if you're playing that man in fantasy this week.

Adam Thielen putting the body on the line

It was a good news, bad news play for Adam Thielen: He hauled in the TD with an awesome toe-drag catch in the back of the end zone, but he injured himself in the process. He had to be helped off the field after the score.

A-A-ron x2

Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones are on the same wavelength early and the Packers' duo connected for a nice pitch-and-catch that resulted in an early TD against Oakland at Lambeau.

High-speed Chase

Chase Edmonds continues to emerge as a big-time threat in the Cardinals backfield and he got on the board early in Sunday's game against the Giants, scampering for a 20-yard touchdown on Arizona's first drive.

You can chase him but you can't catch him.@ChaseEdmonds22 puts the @AZCardinals on top! #RedSea #AZvsNYG



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/wAXJCleXiU pic.twitter.com/Grr1VXFjaz — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

Edmonds quickly doubled down for yet another 20-yard touchdown later in the first quarter. This one was taken straight up the middle with little resistance. Pretty good start to the day for Edmonds!

Saquon returns

The Giants are getting a couple key pieces back into their offense for this Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals. That includes tight end Evan Engram and, more importantly, running back Saquon Barkley, who has missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain. It's a big boost for New York going up against a beatable Cards team.