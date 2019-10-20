NFL Week 7 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Marcus Peters snags pick-six in Ravens debut
All the best highlights from Week 7 are right here
It's the seventh NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 7.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Kansas City Chiefs 30, Denver Broncos 6 (Recap)
Sunday
- Los Angeles Rams 37, Atlanta Falcons 10 (Recap)
- Arizona Cardinals 27, New York Giants 21 (Recap)
- San Francisco 49ers 9, Washington Redskins 0 (Recap)
- Green Bay Packers 42, Oakland Raiders 24 (Recap)
- Indianapolis Colts 30, Houston Texans 23 (Recap)
- Buffalo Bills 31, Miami Dolphins 21 (Recap)
- Jacksonville Jaguars 27, Cincinnati Bengals 17 (Recap)
- Minnesota Vikings 42, Detroit Lions 30 (Recap)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (GameTracker)
- Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
- New England Patriots at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m ET (Preview)
Strong first impressions
Marcus Peters introduced himself to Ravens fans this week with a huge pick-six against the Seahawks in Seattle. It's Peters' first game with Baltimore after being traded to the Ravens from the Rams during the week. Not a bad way to kick off your tenure with a new club.
A special battle
The Saints got a pair of points early thanks to a punt block in Chicago, but credit to the Bears punter for making a heads-up play to knock the ball out of the end zone to prevent New Orleans from securing a touchdown.
But the Bears got some special teams points of their own in the first half when Cordarrelle Patterson took a kickoff back 102 yards for the seventh return touchdown of his career. That man still has wheels.
The tank continues
The Dolphins were hanging with the Bills for most of today and it looked like FitzMagic might be making an appearance, but the game turned FitzTragic on this onside kick attempt. And so the tank rolls on for Miami.
A fourth for Marvin Jones
Holy smokes, what a day at the office for Marvin Jones Jr. The Lions wideout just picked up his fourth (FOURTH!) receiving touchdown against the Vikings.
Aaron Rodgers goes 6x6
It's been one hell of a day for Aaron Rodgers, who now has six touchdowns to his credit. The Packers QB picked up one score on the ground and another five through the air, the latest coming on this 74-yard connection to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. That big play put Rodgers over 400 yards passing as well. Just a completely monstrous statistical day for Rodgers in Green Bay.
Chase for three
If you two touchdowns of 20-plus yards wasn't enough for you, Chase Edmonds has secured yet another one. This time he's punching it in from 22 yards out for his third touchdown of the day. He's on my bench in fantasy this weekend. Don't worry, I don't hate myself at all.
One hand!
This spectacular grab by Eric Ebron was initially ruled incomplete by the official at the back of the end zone but, upon further review, it was determined the tight end hauled in the pass with one hand, secured control and got both feet in. What an awesome catch.
Special teams comes through for Giants
A huge special teams play can really turn your day around. Just ask the New York Giants, who found a huge touchdown after blocking a Cardinals punt in the end zone. The oncoming defender didn't even need to dive or leap to make the block -- that's how you know the protection didn't do its job.
What a catch by Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley missed last week's Rams contest because of a quad injury but he's making highlight reels this Sunday.
Marvin Jones has three TDs in first half
Matthew Stafford continues to throw the ball well and Marvin Jones Jr. is benefiting early in Detroit. The Lions wideout picked up two receiving TDs in the first quarter and they were both quite nice.
Jones added a third receiving touchdown to close out a first half shootout between the Lions and Vikings. Jones went up and just plucked this one out of the air to cap the first half hat trick. Condolences if you're playing that man in fantasy this week.
Adam Thielen putting the body on the line
It was a good news, bad news play for Adam Thielen: He hauled in the TD with an awesome toe-drag catch in the back of the end zone, but he injured himself in the process. He had to be helped off the field after the score.
A-A-ron x2
Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones are on the same wavelength early and the Packers' duo connected for a nice pitch-and-catch that resulted in an early TD against Oakland at Lambeau.
High-speed Chase
Chase Edmonds continues to emerge as a big-time threat in the Cardinals backfield and he got on the board early in Sunday's game against the Giants, scampering for a 20-yard touchdown on Arizona's first drive.
Edmonds quickly doubled down for yet another 20-yard touchdown later in the first quarter. This one was taken straight up the middle with little resistance. Pretty good start to the day for Edmonds!
Saquon returns
The Giants are getting a couple key pieces back into their offense for this Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals. That includes tight end Evan Engram and, more importantly, running back Saquon Barkley, who has missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain. It's a big boost for New York going up against a beatable Cards team.
