NFL Week 7 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Marvin Jones catches three TDs in first half

It's the seventh NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 7.

Special teams comes through for Giants

A huge special teams play can really turn your day around. Just ask the New York Giants, who found a huge touchdown after blocking a Cardinals punt in the end zone. The oncoming defender didn't even need to dive or leap to make the block -- that's how you know the protection didn't do its job.

The @Giants special teams comes through!



Punt is blocked and recovered for the TD.



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/wAXJCleXiU pic.twitter.com/OQq4TjWl2K — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

What a catch by Todd Gurley

Todd Gurley missed last week's Rams contest because of a quad injury but he's making highlight reels this Sunday.

Marvin Jones has three TDs in first half

Matt Stafford continues to throw the ball well and Marvin Jones Jr. is benefiting early in Detroit. The Lions wideout picked up two receiving TDs in the first quarter and they were both quite nice.

Spinning out of a tackle and in for the TD! @MarvinJonesJr puts the @Lions on top!



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/wAXJCleXiU pic.twitter.com/0zxYrl7Kw0 — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

.@MarvinJonesJr scores his second TD of the first quarter!



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/wAXJCleXiU pic.twitter.com/BaWflEVpkv — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

Jones added a third receiving touchdown to close out a first half shootout between the Lions and Vikings. Jones went up and just plucked this one out of the air to cap the first half hat trick. Condolences if you're playing that man in fantasy this week.

Adam Thielen putting the body on the line

It was a good news, bad news play for Adam Thielen: He hauled in the TD with an awesome toe-drag catch in the back of the end zone, but he injured himself in the process. He had to be helped off the field after the score.

A-A-ron x2

Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones are on the same wavelength early and the Packers' duo connected for a nice pitch-and-catch that resulted in an early TD against Oakland at Lambeau.

High-speed Chase

Chase Edmonds continues to emerge as a big-time threat in the Cardinals backfield and he got on the board early in Sunday's game against the Giants, scampering for a 20-yard touchdown on Arizona's first drive.

You can chase him but you can't catch him. @ChaseEdmonds22 puts the @AZCardinals on top!



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/wAXJCleXiU pic.twitter.com/Grr1VXFjaz — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

Edmonds quickly doubled down for yet another 20-yard touchdown later in the first quarter. This one was taken straight up the middle with little resistance. Pretty good start to the day for Edmonds!

Saquon returns

The Giants are getting a couple key pieces back into their offense for this Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals. That includes tight end Evan Engram and, more importantly, running back Saquon Barkley, who has missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain. It's a big boost for New York going up against a beatable Cards team.