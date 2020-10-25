It's the seventh NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 7 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know

Schedule

Thursday

Eagles 22, Giants 21 (Recap)

Sunday

Cowboys at Washington (GameTracker)

Bills at Jets (GameTracker)

Steelers at Titans (GameTracker)

Panthers at Saints (GameTracker)

Browns at Bengals (GameTracker)

Lions at Falcons (GameTracker)

Packers at Texans (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

49ers at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Jaguars at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Seahawks at Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Bears at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

We'll have our first snow game!

If everything goes according to plan and the forecasters over at weather.com are right, we will have our first now game of the 2020 season when the Chiefs play the Broncos in Denver. We are expecting heavy mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches hitting the area throughout the day Sunday -- that should have an impact on the game. The chance of precipitation is currently set at 80% with winds up to 10 mph. The line and total have been plummeting in the Chiefs-Broncos matchup all week, and a key reason is likely the weather forecast. It's projected to be in the teens all game, and there's a solid chance the players will have to deal with some snow. The total has dropped all the way from 49.5 down to 44 as of Saturday evening. On Sunday morning and as of now, that line has popped back up to 44.5.