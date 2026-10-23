There are always underrated NFL games that need to be on your radar, and we select three every week to highlight the storylines you may have missed while selecting your fantasy lineups or projecting the playoffs. This week, the underrated games are heavy on the NFC East, a division that's hard to predict this year and not necessarily for good reasons. This week's games have the potential to be season-defining, momentum-shifting, and playoff-implicating.

Let's get into it.

Giants vs. Texans

It can be argued that the New York Giants are worse than their record (3-1-1) suggests, and the Houston Texans (2-4) are better than theirs.

The Giants quarterback situation has been anything but stable. Starter Jaxson Dart went down with a season-ending injury, leaving Jameis Winston to lead the offense. Winston, who is anything but consistent, was replaced by their newest acquisition J.J. McCarthy. The former Minnesota Viking immediately threw a pick, but did find the end zone.

It's hard to pinpoint where this team is going this season, and what makes it all the more confusing and unpredictable is the struggles of the rest of the NFC East. The Giants are in the lead among the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4), Washington Commanders (1-4-1) and Dallas Cowboys (2-4). Anything could happen with these four teams.

The Texans are a team on the rise, winning their last two, with a win last week against a top AFC team and division rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars. They started the season 0-4 and while a loss is a loss, these losses were close, which counts for something, right?

They came close to defeating the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, losing 26-31, lost 19-17 to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 and lost 34-30 to the Cowboys in Week 4. Granted, those aren't all Super Bowl contenders, but the ball bounces the other way in some of those games and the Texans would be in the "top team" conversation. Houston has never started 0-4 and ended with a winning record, but I think this could be the year.

Rams vs. Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders are each interesting studies this season, so I am intrigued at a matchup between the two.

The Raiders are looking to bounce back after losing to three strong AFC teams in the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. The losing streak comes after a strong 3-0 start, during which they seemed poised to be this year's surprise success. They are now 3-3 and a win this week could begin to turn things back to where they started.

Unlike the Raiders, who had low expectations heading into the season, the Rams were widely considered Super Bowl favorites.

L.A.'s downfall has been one of the big surprises of the season. The once hyped NFC team now sits at 2-4, last in the NFC West. With the 6-0 San Francisco 49ers in their division, winning it seems like a huge reach. The Rams have the third-worst odds of winning the division at +1200, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Their playoff hopes have fallen from 90.1% to 26.0% since the start of the season, according to our friends at SportsLine.

It's getting awfully close for Sean McVay's squad to panic, and it's possible for them to gain a little bit of hope against a team that is trending downward with three losses.

Both these teams need a win badly, and games between teams that need a victory are always interesting.

Cowboys vs. Eagles

These divisional rivals have a lot of history, which means things could get chippy on Monday Night Football. These teams have faced off 134 times, with the Cowboys having the 75-59 edge.

If Eagles coach Nick Sirianni doesn't start winning, it could cost him his job, and players may want out if they continue to play mistake-filled, uninspired football. This is another case where I think desperation will make the game plan interesting. What they've done isn't working, and I'm interested to see what they can do to change the trajectory.

Philly has the added struggle of numerous significant injuries this season, most notably to quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is likely out for the season due to blood clots.

The Cowboys are right there with the Eagles at 2-4 as well, and while they have a strong passing game, their run game is third-worst in the league. Philadelphia's run defense is stronger than its pass defense, and it will face a challenge to even things out.

Divisional games are always there to surprise us and give us great football, and with jobs and seasons on the line, I think this one will be more interesting than people expect.