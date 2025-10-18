Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season got started on Thursday with Joe Flacco leading the Bengals to a wild 33-31 win over the Steelers, setting the stage for a potentially chaotic set of results on Sunday and Monday. There will be some weather issues for Week 7 in several games, and here's what bettors will want to know before making wagers on those contests.

Rams vs. Jaguars (9:30 a.m. ET, Sunday, London)

There's no roof at Wembley Stadium, so the rain which is expected to be around London all weekend will be a factor for this clash. The Jaguars are used to playing in the rain, while the Rams have largely been shielded from poor weather. Los Angeles is going to be without Puka Nacua, which is sure to hurt its offense a bit. The total in this game is 44.5, and the SportsLine Projection Model is confident on the Under, which hits in 60% of simulations.

Dolphins vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

This might be one of the ugliest games to watch thanks to the combination of quarterbacks and the weather. Tua Tagovailoa and Dillon Gabriel will be battling rain and heavy winds, with gusts potentially reaching north of 50 miles per hour while there's a steady wind forecast at around 25 mph. The total at DraftKings is already down to 37.5, and while the SportsLine Projection Model is leaning slightly to the Over (50% hit rate), these two offenses are unlikely to thrive in these conditions.

Patriots vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

Mike Vrabel's return to Nashville will be marred by thunderstorms and wind gusts, though there's a chance the system passes through the area before kickoff. The Titans have made a coaching change, with Mike McCoy taking over in an interim capacity with Brian Callahan's departure. The total is 42.5 and the SportsLine Projection Model is leaning slightly to the Under, which hits in 54% of simulations.