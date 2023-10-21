Another weekend of NFL action is on the docket. But not all games will be played under sunny skies and calm conditions. While there aren't any severe storms in the forecast, it's possible several of Week 7's matchups could be affected by inclement weather.

Here's a look at a few matchups with potentially windy or rainy conditions:

Note: All forecasts via The Weather Channel

Lions at Ravens

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

Afternoon winds: 10-20 mph

Precipitation: 24%

Things to watch: Lamar Jackson can move, and the Ravens could be even more motivated to keep it on the ground if their home field is wet and/or windy. Detroit, meanwhile, could be asking a lot of rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who's set to start in place of the injured David Montgomery.

Bills at Patriots

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

Afternoon winds: 10-20 mph

Forecast: Slight chance of a rain shower late

Things to watch: The precipitation percentage doesn't jump above 20 until the evening, so it may not affect their 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but the possibility of wind gusts could encourage a heavier ground game for both sides. New England has struggled mightily through the air as it is, with Mac Jones hanging onto QB1 duties by a thread.

Commanders at Giants

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Afternoon winds: 10-20 mph

Things to watch: Again, the wind gusts are the only factor here, but they could be significant, whether on special teams in a close game or offensively, forcing a lesser aerial attack. Tyrod Taylor is set to get another start at QB for the Giants with Daniel Jones ailing, so this could be a big spot for Saquon Barkley in New York.

Dolphins at Eagles

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Evening winds: 10-15 mph

Forecast: Higher wind gusts possible, earlier

Things to watch: If potential gusts are delayed into the evening, it's possible both contenders could lean more into the ground game. Miami has thrived in every facet of the offensive game this year, but that might hurt them more, considering the Eagles may have the advantage in the trenches, entering with a superior run "D."