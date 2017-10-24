NFL Week 8 DFS: Best DraftKings and FanDuel daily fantasy football picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
For Week 8 of the 2017 NFL season, the daily Fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $3.6 million Fantasy Football Millionaire Maker. FanDuel is running a $1.5 million Sunday Million.
Before you enter a daily fantasy football lineup for Week 8 on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.
McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a hot start this season, entering multiple lineups that have already cashed big in tournaments.
In Week 7, he was all over Evan Engram's big day against the Seahawks. McClure identified Engram as a bargain at $4,400 on DraftKings and predicted that the rookie tight end would be a focal point of the Giants' offense. The result? Eli Manning looked Engram's way 12 times, leading to six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Now, McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries, and depth charts for Week 8 and has again locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.
One player he absolutely loves this week: Bengals RB Joe Mixon. Many are staying away from Mixon because of his spotty production so far this season, but McClure sees tournament-winning value this weekend.
Mixon is facing an Indianapolis defense that's ranked No. 26 in the NFL against the run, giving up 124.7 yards per game. Even with Leonard Fournette sidelined last week, the Colts still gave up 188 yards on the ground to Jacksonville. Expect the Bengals to hand the ball to Mixon early and often as he produces a sizable return at a discounted price.
Mixon is a complete steal at $4,700, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge name like Falcons WR Julio Jones.
Jones finally found the end zone for the first time this season in Week 7, and McClure is projecting him to get there again in a matchup against the Jets, who have given up a league-high 15 passing TDs this season.
After a frustrating start, the Falcons are trying to recapture their offensive prowess from last year. Look for Matt Ryan to target Jones, his most reliable and explosive receiver, as the Falcons work their way out of their funk. Get him in your FanDuel and DraftKings lineups and watch the points roll in.
McClure is also targeting a quarterback who will put up big numbers against a struggling defense at a very reasonable price. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup this week? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NFL Week 8 optimal tournament lineup from a professional DFS player who nailed Evan Engram's big performance in Week 7 and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.
