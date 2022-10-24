As you may expect, quarterbacks were the main story of Week 7. Both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers fell on the road despite being favored and neither offense looks particularly full of life at the moment. On a more positive note, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes lit it up in their respective games, tossing for over 400 yards each. As we wrap up Week 7, we have a couple of first-rounders from the 2021 NFL Draft ready to duke it out on in Mac Jones and Justin Fields, which should end things on an entertaining note.

While there is still one more game to go, it's never too early to look at what's to come in Week 8. Below, we'll take our first glimpse of these matchups and get our impression of the opening lines for these games to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the oddsmakers see coming out on top.

Note: The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are on the bye in Week 8

Week 8 early odds

(All lines from Caesars Sportsbook, all games on Sunday unless noted)

Ravens (4-3) at Buccaneers (3-4), Thursday

Opening line: Buccaneers -4

Tampa Bay sat as a 4-point favorite way back in the spring but ticked down to a 3-point favorite on the lookahead last week. That held throughout the week but swung rather dramatically following the events of Week 7, which includes the Bucs' loss as 13-point favorites to the Panthers. Now, Tom Brady's club is a 1-point home dog to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Thursday night. The Bucs are 0-5 ATS in their last five games overall and 0-4 ATS in their last four games at Raymond James Stadium. Baltimore hasn't been a particularly strong team to bet on as a whole this season, but they are better on the road and sport a 2-1 ATS record outside of M&T Bank Stadium.

Broncos (2-5) at Jaguars (2-5)

Opening line: Broncos -6

Denver held as a 6-point favorite throughout the summer, but, as you may expect, things have changed as the season has unfolded. The lookahead had the Jaguars now as the favorite, laying three points to the Broncos. That rose as high as Jaguars -4 on Sunday night but has since come down to Jaguars -3.5 on Monday morning. Of course, the status of Russell Wilson will be worth monitoring, but Denver has been underwhelming this season no matter who is under center. They are 2-5 ATS on the season. As for the Jags, they haven't been much better as they are also 2-5 ATS and have only covered in one of their three home games.

Panthers (2-5) at Falcons (3-4)

Opening line: Falcons -1

Atlanta opened as a slim 1-point favorite back in May, but the lookahead saw this number rise in a big way. Last week, they sat as a 6.5-point favorite over Carolina and that has dipped down to Falcons -6 following their loss to the Bengals and the Panthers' upset win over the Buccaneers. Atlanta's perfect ATS record to begin the season was snapped by Cincinnati and they are now 6-1 ATS. They are still 3-0 ATS at home, which could play large against a Panthers team that is 0-2 ATS on the road this season and probably in line for a letdown after beating Tampa.

Bears (2-4) at Cowboys (5-2)

Opening line: Cowboys -6.5

Dallas jumped out as a 10-point favorite in the lookahead and that's held through Sunday's action in Week 7. Of course, with the Bears still slated to play on Monday night, this line could see more movement, but Dallas is the superior team in this matchup. Their defense has been suffocating all season and the team just welcomed back Dak Prescott into the fold against Detroit and should only get better as the weeks roll on. Dallas is covering 75% of its home games this seasons (3-1 ATS) and is 11-1 ATS against teams with a losing record.

Dolphins (4-3) at Lions (1-5)

Opening line: Dolphins -3.5

Miami was a 3-point road favorite in the lookahead and that's held coming out of Week 7. Tua Tagovailoa returned from his concussion and largely played well as the Dolphins beat the Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium. As for Detroit, they kept things close against the Cowboys in the first half, but the Dallas defense blew the doors open in the second half and limited the Lions to just six points on the day, which included a shutout in the final two quarters. That said, Detroit has been a good bet at Ford Field, owning a 6-1 ATS record over their last seven home games. Meanwhile, Miami is 0-4 ATS in their last four games overall.

Cardinals (3-4) at Vikings (5-1)

Opening line: Vikings -1.5

Minnesota jumped out to a 6.5-point favorite in the lookahead, but this line has started to come back down. After ticking down to Vikings -6 before Sunday, it started to fall following Week 7 and has dropped to Vikings -3.5 as of Monday morning. Arizona played on Thursday and the Vikings were on the bye, so both of these teams will be pretty well-rested for this matchup. Minnesota is 1-4 ATS in their last five games following the bye and is 1-2 ATS at home on the season. Arizona has historically played well on the road and is 20-8-2 ATS in their last 30 road games.

Raiders (2-4) at Saints (2-5)

Opening line: Saints -1

This game became a pick'em in the lookahead, but Las Vegas has since jumped out as a road favorite. Now, they are laying 2 points as they head to Caesars Superdome in Week 8. The Saints fell to the Cardinals last Thursday in a game where Andy Dalton threw three interceptions, which included two pick-sixes. With that in mind, it'll be interesting to see if Jameis Winston finds himself back in the starting spot against a Raiders team that just beat the Texans by 18. Las Vegas is 1-2 ATS on the road this season and is 0-1 ATS when favored on the road. That said, the Saints have failed to cover both times they've been home dogs this season.

Patriots (3-3) at Jets (5-2)

Opening line: Patriots -2

This line has largely stayed the same as New England was a 1-point favorite in the lookahead and is now laying 1.5 points leading into their Monday night game against Chicago. The Jets were able to keep their strong start to the season rolling as they moved to 5-2 with a win over the Broncos in Denver. However, that win did come at a cost as rookie running back Breece Hall is feared to have suffered an ACL injury. His loss would certainly hurt New York's offense as he led the team in total yards from scrimmage. The Jets are riding a four-game cover streak coming into this matchup, but are 1-2 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Steelers (2-5) at Eagles (6-0)

Opening line: Eagles -3.5

As you may expect, this number has ballooned up quite a bit. The lookahead had Philadelphia as a 9.5-point favorite and that has grown to the Eagles laying 11 points as of Monday morning. Philly was on the bye in Week 7, while the Steelers fell short of mounting a comeback against the Dolphins on Sunday night. The Eagles are a perfect 3-0 ATS at home this season, but they have historically struggled coming off the bye. In their last four games following the bye, they are 0-3-1 ATS. The Steelers are 2-2 ATS as the road team this season.

Titans (4-2) at Texans (1-4-1)

Opening line: Titans -5

The Titans sat as 3.5-point favorites in the lookahead that came out last Tuesday and have since been bumped up to 4-point favorites on Sunday night. The Titans were able to beat the Colts at home, while the Texans lost to the Raiders in Las Vegas to fall to 1-4-1 on the season. Tennessee is currently on a four-game cover streak and has played well against the AFC South, owning a 6-2 ATS record over their last eight divisional matchups. Houston has also played the division tight as of late and is 4-0 ATS in their last four games against AFC South opponents. The Titans have struggled in Houston as they are 1-7 ATS in their last eight trips.

Commanders (3-4) at Colts (3-3-1)

Opening line: Colts -6

Indy was a 6-point favorite in the lookahead, but this line has started to sink a bit as it's now sitting at Colts -4 as of Monday morning. This comes after Indy fell to the Titans and the Commanders upset the Packers at home. The Colts are 1-1 ATS as a home favorite this season and are facing a Washington team that was 0-3 ATS as an underdog before their win against Green Bay on Sunday.

49ers (3-4) at Rams (3-3)

Opening line: Rams -4

The odds have flipped in this NFC West matchup. After the lookahead had the Rams as a 2.5-point favorite, it's the 49ers who are now a 2-point favorite. The Rams were on the bye in Week 7 and the 49ers -- fresh off a blockbuster trade for Christian McCaffrey -- fell to the Chiefs at home. Given San Francisco's recent success against the Rams, it's not a big surprise to see the line swing with them as the favorites. The 49ers are 6-0 ATS in their last six meetings against the Rams and are 4-0 ATS in their last eight trips to face them in Los Angeles.

Giants (6-1) at Seahawks (4-3)

Opening line: Seahawks -2

Not too much of a change here as the Seahawks currently sit as a 2.5-point favorite over New York. Both of these teams have a case to be crowned the surprise team of the season. New York is in the thick of the NFC East race after jumping out to a 6-1 record and the Seahawks have looked stellar in the wake of trading away Russell Wilson and are in first place in the NFC West. Both teams were able to win their respective games in Week 7 and now have a fascinating game on deck in Week 8. The Giants are an NFL-best 5-0 SU when an underdog this season, which includes last week's win over Jacksonville. That might be enough to have the public leaning in that direction, but Seattle has covered in two of its three home games this season.

Packers (3-4) at Bills (5-1)

Opening line: Bills -4

The Packers' struggles on offense have contributed to this line flying up to Bills -10.5 on Sunday night. If this holds, it would mark the first time in Aaron Rodgers' career (including playoffs) that he would be a double-digit underdog, which goes to show you how the Green Bay offense is trending these days. The Packers are 2-5 ATS and are currently on a four-game losing streak ATS. Meanwhile, the Bills -- who were on the bye in Week 7 -- are 5-0-1 ATS in their last six home games.

Bengals (4-3) at Browns (2-5), Monday

Opening line: Bengals -2.5

Cincinnati is now a full field-goal favorite over their AFC North rival after another week where it looks like the offense is starting to wake up. Joe Burrow tossed for 481 yards in Cincinnati's win over the Falcons, which snapped Atlanta's perfect cover streak to begin the season. Meanwhile, Cleveland couldn't pull away with a late win over the Ravens in Baltimore, dropping them to 2-5. The Bengals are 5-2 ATS, which includes a 3-1 ATS record on the road.