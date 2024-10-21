With seven weeks of NFL action nearly in the books, just one undefeated team remains. Even amid struggles offensively and an array of injuries, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have fended off a trip to the loss column to begin the 2024 campaign, heading into Santa Clara and upsetting the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Meanwhile, the only other undefeated club entering the week, the Minnesota Vikings, saw their perfect season -- and first-place standing in the NFC North -- slip through their fingers with a loss to the Detroit Lions.

It was your typical wild week in the NFL, and Week 8 promises to bring more of the same. Below, we will take our first look at the upcoming week of the regular season and get our impression on the early lines to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the oddsmakers believe will come out on top.

Week 8 early odds

(All betting lines via SportsLine consensus odds unless noted; all games on Sunday unless noted)

Game Early line Early total Early Moneyline Vikings at Rams (Thursday) Vikings -3 46.5 Vikings -162, Rams +137 Cardinals at Dolphins Dolphins -3.5 48.5 Cardinals +136, Dolphins -161 Falcons at Buccaneers* Buccaneers -2.5 48 Falcons +125, Buccaneers -148 Ravens at Browns* Ravens -9.5 42.5 Ravens -532, Browns +395 Packers at Jaguars Packers -4.5 48.5 Packers -226, Jaguars +186 Colts at Texans Texans -6.5 46.5 Colts +222, Texans -273 Jets at Patriots** Jets -6.5 41.5 Jets -280, Patriots +228 Eagles at Bengals** Bengals -2.5 46.5 Eagles +118, Bengals -139 Titans at Lions Lions -11.5 45.5 Titans +457, Lions -625 Bills at Seahawks*** Bills -3 48.5 Bills -152, Seahawks +129 Saints at Chargers*** Chargers -7.5 39.5 Saints +291, Chargers -368 Panthers at Broncos Broncos -7.5 42.5 Panthers +295, Broncos -370 Bears at Commanders Bears -1.5 46 Bears -116, Commanders -104 Chiefs at Raiders Chiefs -10 42 Chiefs -478, Raiders +370 Cowboys at 49ers 49ers -5.5 47.5 Cowboys +199, 49ers -244 Giants at Steelers (Monday) Steelers -5.5 37.5 Giants +206, Steelers -253

Notable movement, trends

Vikings at Rams (Thursday)

It was a bit surprising that the Rams opened as a 4.5-point favorite, but the market has since corrected that following Minnesota's strong start to the season and Los Angeles faltering. Now, the Vikings are laying a field goal on the road as they travel to SoFi Stadium on a short week. The Vikings are 5-1 ATS on the season and have covered both road games this year (including one as a road favorite). The Rams are 1-2 ATS at home this season.

Cardinals at Dolphins

This line could see more movement following Arizona's game on Monday night, but they are currently slated to be a 3.5-point road dog against the Dolphins on Sunday. The key storyline for this game is the looming return of Tua Tagovailoa to the lineup for Miami. He should provide a boost to a Dolphins team that is in desperate need of it. This season, the Dolphins are 1-5 ATS, including a 0-3 ATS record at home. The Cardinals are 3-3 ATS on the season.

Falcons at Buccaneers

*Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

The Buccaneers opened as a slim 1-point favorite over the Falcons, but that has since jumped toward the field goal threshold and currently sits at Bucs -2.5. These teams met just a couple of weeks ago in Week 5, and that Thursday night showdown came down to the wire, with the Falcons pulling out the overtime victory. Tampa Bay has been a solid bet throughout the season as it owns a 4-2 ATS record along with a 2-1 ATS record at Raymond James Stadium. That said, the Falcons are 2-0 ATS this season on the road.

Ravens at Browns

*Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

This line has ballooned quite a bit from where it stood at the open. Originally, this line stood at Ravens -1.5, but has now crossed several key numbers and sits at Ravens -9.5. Part of this simply is the result of Baltimore further stamping itself as one of the top teams in the AFC, but there's also a significant Browns element driving this line. On top of the team struggling overall, they are now dealing with what looks to be a season-ending Achilles injury for Deshaun Watson. If that proves to be the case, it could be Jameis Winston or Dorian Thompson-Robinson who starts going forward. The Ravens are 3-2-1 ATS overall this season and 2-1 ATS on the road. Meanwhile, the Browns have yet to cover at home this season, owning an 0-3 ATS record.

Packers at Jaguars

This line opened as a straight pick'em, but the Packers have since jumped out as a 4.5-point favorite. Jacksonville had spent the last two weeks in London and was able to split that international stint. They earned a rather impressive win over the Patriots on Sunday, but it'll be curious to see if that is a sign of Doug Pederson's team turning a corner or merely beating up on a bad opponent. Given the line, the oddsmakers believe they'll face much tougher sledding against a Green Bay team that pulled off a last-second victory against Houston in Week 7. This season, the Packers have covered both of their road games.

Colts at Texans

Houston has seen its advantage over the Colts jump toward the touchdown marker after the line opened at Texans -4. Now, the Texans are laying 6.5 points against an Indy team that has been a sensational club to back for bettors this season. The Colts own an NFL-best 6-1 ATS record. That includes keeping things tight with these Texans in Week 1 in a 29-27 defeat. The Texans are 1-1-1 ATS at home this season.

Jets at Patriots

**Odds via DraftKings sportsbook. Check out the latest DraftKings promo to get in the game.

Both of these teams are coming off losses in Week 7, but that isn't shying folks away from betting on New York. The Jets opened as a 4.5-point favorite, and that has only grown to 6.5 points. These AFC East rivals met back in Week 3, and the Jets held the Patriots offense to just three points in a 24-3 victory. While Drake Maye has since been installed as the starting quarterback, struggles remain across the roster, particularly on defense. That could result in a strong showing for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets offense on Sunday. This season, the Patriots are 0-2-1 ATS at Gillette Stadium. The Jets don't fare much better on the road as they are 1-2 ATS this season, so something will need to give here.

Eagles at Bengals

**Odds via DraftKings sportsbook

Cincinnati is now a 2.5-point favorite after this line opened at Bengals -2. While this should be billed as a heavyweight fight between two of the top teams in their respective conferences, both the Bengals and Eagles have looked disjointed at times this season, and their ATS records reflect that. Cincy is 4-3 ATS, while the Eagles are 3-3 ATS. The Bengals will be looking to snap what has been a rough showing at home this season as they are 0-3 ATS at Paycor Stadium entering Week 8. Philly is 2-1 ATS on the road.

Titans at Lions

Detroit opened as a 7.5-point favorite, and that has only jumped out even further. The Lions are now laying 11.5 points against Tennessee, which is the largest spread on the Week 8 slate. Detroit is 5-1 ATS this season and 2-1 ATS at Ford Field. Meanwhile, the Titans are in disarray and are 1-5 ATS on the year.

Bills at Seahawks

***NFL sports betting odds courtesy of BetMGM. Check out the latest BetMGM promo to get in the game.

The Buffalo Bills are laying a field goal on the road as they head to Seattle to face the Seahawks. Sean McDermott's team initially was a 2.5-point favorite until that number ticked up a half-point to -3. Amari Cooper seemed to fit in with his new team as the Bills wideout caught four of his five targets from Josh Allen for 66 yards and a touchdown in what proved to be a blowout win over the Titans. Meanwhile, Seattle upset the Falcons on the road while also dropping 34 points. Buffalo is 2-2 ATS on the road this season, but Lumen Field hasn't been particularly kind to the Seahawks, as they are just 1-3 ATS at home. One injury item to monitor is the status of DK Metcalf after he was carted off the field late with a knee issue in Sunday's win.

Saints at Chargers

***NFL sports betting odds courtesy of BetMGM

The Chargers opened as a 3.5-point favorite, and that has since leaped up to -7.5. It's worth pointing out that there is a rather large rest discrepancy for this head-to-head bout. New Orleans played last Thursday, while the Chargers still have to play their matchup with the Cardinals on Monday night. That said, the Saints are pretty banged up offensively, so it's not entirely shocking to see this line up as much as it did. Wideout Rashid Shaheed is reportedly out for the season with a knee injury, while fellow receiver Chris Olave is dealing with a concussion. With that in mind, the Under could be an interesting play here, as it is 4-1 in Chargers games this season.

Panthers at Broncos

The Broncos are coming off a mini-bye after playing on Thursday and are now a 7.5-point favorite over the Panthers. Originally, this line opened at Broncos -2. Denver has been one of the surprise teams of 2024 and is 5-2 ATS on the season. However, Mile High hasn't been as fruitful as both of those ATS losses have come at home, and they have just one ATS win. That might not matter against the Panthers, who continue to struggle mightily. They are 1-6 ATS on the season, including a 1-3 ATS record on the road.

Bears at Commanders

The Bears are a 1.5-point road favorite over the Commanders, but it will be fascinating to see how this line shifts throughout the week, specifically as it relates to the health reports of Jayden Daniels. The Commanders rookie sensation left Sunday's game with a rib injury, but early indications are that the ailment isn't too serious. That sets the stage for quite the QB battle between the No. 1 and No. 2 overall pick. Chicago was on bye last week, so it will have some added rest for this contest. This season, Chicago is 4-1-1 ATS, while Washington is 5-1-1 ATS. The Commanders are also 3-0 ATS at home.

Chiefs at Raiders

Kansas City is the NFL's lone remaining undefeated team, and the oddsmakers are treating them as such. They are a 10-point favorite on the road as they travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders. Originally, they opened as a 5.5-point favorite. Part of this reason is due to the Chiefs continuing to find ways to win, but it also has to do with the Raiders' struggles. They are also dealing with injuries, as starter Aidan O'Connell is reportedly dealing with a broken thumb. That would thrust Gardner Minshew back into the lineup. The Chiefs are 5-1 ATS this season, which includes a 3-0 ATS mark on the road. Meanwhile, the Raiders are 1-2 ATS at Allegiant Stadium.

Cowboys at 49ers (Monday)

The Niners are laying 5.5 points to the Cowboys, who are coming off the bye in Week 7. San Francisco continues to battle with the injury bug, with the latest victim being wideout Brandon Aiyuk, as the team fears he suffered an injury to his ACL. With those injuries mounting, it'll be curious to see how the lines shift to reflect them this week. That said, Dallas does continue to struggle as it is 3-3 this season, which most recently includes a 47-9 loss to the Lions in Week 6. The Cowboys are 2-4 ATS this season, but both of those ATS wins have come on the road.

Giants at Steelers

The switch to Russell Wilson over Justin Fields paid off for Mike Tomlin in Week 7 as they earned a win over the Jets on Sunday night. Now, Pittsburgh is a 5.5-point favorite over the New York Giants on Monday. Brian Daboll's club is coming off a demoralizing loss to the Eagles, where the offense managed just a field goal while allowing former back Saquon Barkley to rush for 176 yards. New York is now 3-4 ATS on the season, but has been respectable (2-1 ATS) on the road. As for the Steelers, they are 2-1 ATS at home.