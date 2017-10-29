NFL Week 8 Fantasy Football live updates, advice: Rankings, inactives, expert picks
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8 is right here
Week 8 of the 2017 NFL season is under way -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 11 games.
Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.
Here's the schedule, which includes seven games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:
Schedule
Thursday
Ravens 40, Dolphins 0 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Minnesota at Cleveland 9:30 am NFLN
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets 1:00 pm FOX
Carolina at Tampa Bay 1:00 pm FOX
Chicago at New Orleans 1:00 pm FOX
Indianapolis at Cincinnati 1:00 pm CBS
L.A. Chargers at New England 1:00 pm CBS
Oakland at Buffalo 1:00 pm CBS
San Francisco at Philadelphia 1:00 pm FOX
Houston at Seattle 4:05 pm CBS
Dallas at Washington 4:25 pm FOX
Pittsburgh at Detroit 8:30 pm NBC
Monday
Denver at Kansas City 8:30 pm ESPN Arrowhead Stadium
-
