There were no byes this week, which means we had a jam-packed schedule of NFL on Sunday. There were wild finishes, upsets and highlights across the board.

The Cleveland Browns upset the Baltimore Ravens in their first full game without Deshaun Watson. The Houston Texans narrowly defeated the Indianapolis Colts in a divisional battle, the Kansas City Chiefs stay undefeated with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders and the Carolina Panthers lost again.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets lost again as well, this time to the New England Patriots, marking five straight losses for the New York squad. The Washington Commanders had an incredible finish to defeat the Chicago Bears.

A lot went down on Sunday, so let's recap some of the biggest moments and some you may have missed:

National Tight End Day

Have a day, tight ends! And they did. The tight ends in the league showed off on their national holiday, with one-handed catches, impressive touchdowns and first scores of the year. Tight ends went off more than usual on their big day.

Tight ends as a unit had 177 catches, a single-day record, according to NFL research, and 14 different tight ends scored.

Here's a look at some highlights from TEs on Sunday:

Tricks AND treats



Halloween is just a few days away and the Lions clearly got that memo, bringing out their trick plays that were a treat to watch.

Another trick play attempted by the Bears didn't go so well.

Seeing double

Sydney and Chase Brown made history on Sunday. The Canadian twins played against each other and were named co-captains for the game. Sydney is a safety on the Eagles and Chase is a running back for the Bengals.

Rookie Hail Mary

This is one you probably didn't miss, but because it was arguably the best play of the week, we couldn't leave it out. The Bears and Commanders faced off for a battle of No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks that came down to the final seconds. Jayden Daniels took his time to get some space and was able to step into a pass that would seal the win for the Commanders, thanks to some help from Noah Brown.

Halloween spirit

This week marked the Sunday ahead of Halloween and many players wanted to dress the part. Some players, like Myles Garrett, always get into the spooky spirit and this year he brought it up a level.

Garrett didn't just head to any Halloween store to get the mask, he worked with a former Hollywood stage and costume design team to have it made.

Here are some more epic costumes from the weekend: