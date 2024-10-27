Welcome to the Week 8 grades!

The big news this week is that the Cleveland Browns are back! OK, maybe they're not back, but they did pull off a huge win on Sunday.

Through the first seven weeks of the season, the Browns were the only team in the NFL that had yet to score 20 points in a single game, but that streak ended with Cleveland's 29-24 upset win over the Ravens. The win marked the first time since Dec. 28 that the Browns topped 20 points in a game.

With Deshaun Watson out for the season, the Browns turned to Jameis Winston, who diced up the Ravens defense for 334 yards, which is especially impressive when you consider that Watson didn't throw for 200 yards in any of his seven games this year before getting injured last week (his season-high was 196 yards).

So, what kind of grade did the Browns get for their surprising win?

Glad you asked. Let's check out the grades for every team from Week 8, starting in Cleveland.

(The grades for the Rams' win over the Vikings on Thursday can exclusively be found in our NFL newsletter here. It's free and you don't have to sign up for anything, you just have to click over.)

Cleveland 29-24 over Baltimore

B- Ravens The Ravens only have themselves to blame for this loss. Offensively, Lamar Jackson played well -- he threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns -- but he also missed several wide open receivers and the Ravens struggled on third down, going just 2 of 10. Defensively, the Ravens melted down during a second half in which Jameis Winston threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns. On special teams, Justin Tucker's streaky season continued with a key missed field goal early in the fourth quarter. Basically, everything that could go wrong for the Ravens went wrong and they still barely lost, so although this one will certainly sting, it won't be surprising to see Baltimore bounce back big next week against the Broncos. A+ Browns Well, hello Jameis Winston. In his first NFL start since 2022, Winston engineered a huge upset by throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns. In seven games with Deshaun Watson, he didn't throw for 200 yards a single time and the Browns never hit the 20-point mark with him. With Winston, the offense looked rejuvenated. Between Joe Flacco's performance with the Browns last season and Winston's performance in this game, it's pretty clear Kevin Stefanski's offense can work with the right QB, but Watson wasn't the right QB. At 2-6, it will be very interesting to see where the Browns' season goes from here.

Philadelphia 37-17 over Cincinnati

A Eagles With the Eagles in a dogfight at halftime, Jalen Hurts took over in the second half. The Eagles QB threw for 150 yards over the final two quarters while totaling three of his four touchdowns to help Philly roll to a win. The Eagles offense also got a boost from Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 108 yards. The defense struggled against Cincinnati in the first half, but then turned things around in the second half by forcing two huge turnovers, including an acrobatic interception by C.J. Gardner-Johnson off a tipped ball. This was Philly's best all-around performance of the season, and if Hurts keeps playing like this, there's no reason the Eagles can't win the NFC East. D Bengals The Bengals absolutely fell apart in the second half and it started with a questionable coaching decision by Zac Taylor, who decided to go for it on fourth down from his own 39-yard line. The call failed and things only got worse after that. The failed fourth down started a string of three straight possessions where the Bengals also had a tipped interception thrown by Joe Burrow and a lost fumble by Mike Gesicki. The Bengals totaled just 106 yards in the second half and their defense got steamrolled for 397 yards in the game. At 3-5, this team has dug itself into a hole it may not be able to get out of.

Detroit 52-14 over Tennessee

F Titans Tennessee's defense gave up more than 50 points, and it might have been the Titans' best unit on the field in this game. That's how bad things were for this team. Tennessee's special teams surrendered two returns in this game that went for more than 70 yards, including a 90-yard punt return TD. The offense turned the ball over four times -- including two interceptions from Mason Rudolph -- and the Lions ended up getting 21 points off those turnovers. The Titans defense held the Lions to 225 yards of offense, but when your offense and special teams are making mistakes every time they're on the field, there's just no way to overcome that. This was an ugly loss for a Titans team that's suddenly looking like the worst team in the AFC. A+ Lions This was a nearly perfect performance by the Lions in every phase of the game. The defense blew the game open by forcing four turnovers, including two interceptions in the first half that both led to touchdowns, which basically blew the game open. The offense was led by Sonic (Jahmyr Gibbs) and Knuckles (David Montgomery). Gibbs rushed for 127 yards and a TD, and not to be outdone, Montgomery rushed for a TD and THREW a TD. Even the special teams got in on the action with Kalif Raymond returning a punt 90 yards for a score. (Khalil Dorsey also set up a TD with a 72-yard kickoff return.) This team is already good, and it seems to be getting better every week, which should scare the rest of the NFC.

Arizona 28-27 over Miami

A- Cardinals If you want to know what it looks like when Kyler Murray takes over a game, just watch the second half of this battle in Miami. After a first half where the Cardinals scored just seven points, Murray was nearly perfect in the second half, going 18 of 22 for 228 yards. The Cardinals offense worked because Murray was getting everyone involved, including Marvin Harrison Jr. (111 yards) and Trey McBride (124 yards), who both went over 100 yards. The Cardinals are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the NFC, and this might be a dark-horse team to watch for in the playoff race as the season heads to November. B- Dolphins This game was all about Tua Tagovailoa, and although the Dolphins didn't win, his return still kind of felt like a success. After struggling in four games without Tagovailoa, the Dolphins' offense looked much better with him back under center. Tua didn't even need to knock off the rust: He led the Dolphins to points on their first two drives. He did take an ugly safety, but that came after a bad shotgun snap. The Dolphins' problem was their defense, and if they don't get that fixed soon, this season might be headed down the drain.

New England 25-22 over N.Y. Jets

D Jets It might be time for the Jets to blow everything up and start over, and they might want to start that process with their kicker. Greg Zuerlein missed a field goal and an extra point, and when you cost your team four points in a three-point loss, that's a problem. This marks the third time this season that Zuerlein has missed at least one field goal in a game that was decided by three points or less. Of course, the Jets' other problem is that the offense still looks like a work in progress, which isn't something that should be an issue eight weeks into the season. If the Jets couldn't beat New England, it's hard to see them rebounding to get back in the playoff race. B Patriots The Patriots offense hasn't provided very much excitement for fans in New England this year, but the unit definitely provided some in the fourth quarter of this game. Jacoby Brissett, who came in for an injured Drake Maye, totaled 104 yards during a fourth quarter where New England scored 11 of its 25 points. That included Brissett driving New England 70 yards for a game-winning TD by Rhamondre Stevenson. The Patriots might not win many games in this season, but they'll be more than happy to take a win over the Jets, and that's exactly what they got Sunday.

Atlanta 31-26 over Tampa Bay

A- Falcons Kirk Cousins probably wishes he could face the Buccaneers every week. Three weeks after throwing for 509 yards, Cousins had another huge game with four TD passes against the Bucs. On National Tight Ends Day, Cousins made sure to get Kyle Pitts involved. The Falcons tight end had his biggest game of the year with 91 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions. The Falcons defense did struggle against a depleted Buccaneers offense, but it made up for it by coming away with several big plays, including a fourth-quarter interception by A.J. Terrell. With a sweep of the Bucs, it feels like the Falcons are now in total control of the NFC South. C Buccaneers This game started with Rachaad White fumbling away the football on Tampa Bay's opening possession and the mistakes only piled up from their for the offense. After the first half fumble, Baker Mayfield threw two second-half interceptions and there was also a fourth-down failure in the third quarter. It's hard enough to overcome that many mistakes, and it's almost impossible when you're missing best offensive weapons like the Bucs were Sunday with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both out. The Bucs have now lost three of their past four, and their season could soon be spiraling totally out of control with games against the Chiefs and the 49ers in the next two weeks.

Green Bay 30-27 over Jacksonville

B+ Packers The Packers pulled off a huge win and did it with their backup QB. With Jordan Love forced out of the game due to injury in the third quarter, Malik Willis came in and didn't miss a beat. Willis went 4 of 5 for 54 yards, with 51 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Willis threw a TD to Tucker Kraft early in the quarter, before hitting Jayden Reed for a 51-yard gain with 1:13 left to play to set up Brandon McManus' game-winning field goal. Willis got a lot of help from Josh Jacobs, who helped carry the offense with 127 yards and two touchdowns. If the Packers are forced to play a few weeks without Love, they just might be able to survive, especially since Willis is already 2-0 as a starter this year. B- Jaguars The Jaguars almost pulled off a stunning fourth-quarter comeback, but they came up empty because their defense couldn't stop a backup QB. With the game tied at 27, the Jags got burnt by Malik Willis, who engineered a 64-yard drive in the final two minutes to get the win. The Jags' other problem was Trevor Lawrence. Although he threw for 308 yards, he also had two inexcusable turnovers, including a lost fumble that set Green Bay up with the ball at Jacksonville's five-yard line in the fourth quarter. (The Packers ended up scoring a TD to go up 27-17.) The Jaguars aren't good enough to win when they're handing points to the other team, and Lawrence's two turnovers led to 14 points for Green Bay.

Houston 23-20 over Indianapolis