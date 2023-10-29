Welcome to the Week 8 grades!

This week was unofficially sponsored by the "the Good, the Bad and the Ugly" because that's what we got in the NFL on Sunday. The good came from the Cowboys, who absolutely destroyed the Rams in a 43-20 win. The bad came from the Steelers and Packers, two teams that managed to score just 10 points in Week 8.

And then we have the ugly. The ugly came from the Jets-Giants game and there was A LOT of ugly. Let's take a quick look at just how ugly things got in New York:

There were 24 combined punts, which was the most two NFL teams have combined for in 25 years.



There were 16 combined three-and-outs, which was tied for most in a game since 2000.

The two teams went a combined 4-for-34 on third down, which was worst combined third-down conversion rate since 2009 in a game where the two teams combined for at least 30 attempts.

The Giants finished with -9 pass yards, which was fewest by any team since 2000 when the Browns had -9 in a 48-0 loss to the Jaguars.

One thing that's not ugly this week is our grades, so let's get to them, starting with the Cowboys' big win over Los Angeles.

Dallas 43-20 over L.A. Rams

D Rams The Rams defense came out hot, sacking Prescott twice on Dallas' opening drive. However, the Rams couldn't maintain that intensity as the Cowboys ended up scoring on that drive and many more times throughout the afternoon. The team showed some fight at the end of the second quarter and in the second half, but it was too little, too late.

A+ Cowboys The Cowboys dominated in all three phases of the game. Dallas became the first team with a defensive touchdown (a 30-yard pick six by cornerback DaRon Bland), a blocked punt, and a defensive safety (Sam Williams blocked the punt out of the end zone) since 2017. Offensively, Dak Prescott had his sixth career game with 300 or more passing yards (304) and four passing touchdowns, tying Tony Romo for the most such games in Cowboys history. CeeDee Lamb accounted for 158 of those yards (a career-high in receiving yards) and two of those touchdowns. As for special teams, rookie Brandon Aubrey nailed both of his field goals, including a career-long 58-yarder in the first quarter. Returner KaVontae Turpin had a 63-yard return that led to a 10-yard Lamb receiving touchdown two plays later. There aren't many more things the Cowboys could have done to play better.



Minnesota 24-10 over Green Bay

A- Vikings Kirk Cousins was hot on Monday night and his hot streak continued in this game. The Vikings QB threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns and he was a big reason why the offense was able to convert more than 50% of its third downs (10 of 18). With Justin Jefferson still out, Cousins has had to find other receivers to throw to and he did a brilliant job of that in Green Bay with three receivers finishing with more than 80 yards (K.J. Osborn, T.J. Hockenson, Jordan Addison). This was a big win for the Vikings, but it came at a huge cost with Cousins feared to have suffered a season-ending injury. D Packers The Packers offense officially looks broken. After another ugly start -- the Packers totaled just 97 yards in the first half -- Jordan Love and the offense did look slightly better in the second half, but they couldn't come up with any big plays. In the fourth quarter alone, the Packers came away with zero points, even though they got the ball inside of Minnesota's 15-yard line TWICE. If the Packers offense doesn't get things figured out soon, this team isn't going to win very many more games this season.

Tennessee 28-23 over Atlanta

C Falcons The Falcons offense looked helpless during a first half where it totaled just 89 yards. Desmond Ridder got sacked five times and he actually had to leave the game at halftime due to a concussion. Taylor Heinicke played the second half and provided a spark for the Falcons, throwing for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Falcons coach Arthur Smith might now have a QB conundrum on his hands. Of course, even if the offense had played well for all four quarters, Atlanta might still have lost this game and that's because its defense couldn't stop DeAndre Hopkins. The defense had its worst performance of the season on a day where it got picked apart by a rookie QB (Will Levis), who was making his first career start. A- Titans The Titans might have just found their quarterback of the future. In his first career start, Will Levis absolutely diced up the Falcons defense. The rookie QB threw for 238 yards and he had more TD passes in Week 8 (four) than Ryan Tannehill has had all season (two). Levis had an especially good connection with DeAndre Hopkins, who caught four passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns. With Levis shining in his debut, the Titans will certainly have to think about letting him start for the rest of the season, even when Tannehill (ankle) is healthy enough to play.

New Orleans 38-27 over Indianapolis

B+ Saints After struggling for the past two weeks, the Saints offense caught fire in this game. One reason that happened is because the Colts didn't seem prepared for the role that Taysom Hill was going to play. The Saints' Swiss Army knife threw for 44 yards while also totaling 63 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Hill seemed to spark a Saints red zone offense that had been struggling for most of the season. Rashid Shaheed seems to come up with a few big plays every week and this week was no different as he averaged 51 yards per catch. With 511 yards of offense, the Saints crossed the 500-yard mark for the first time since 2020. If the offense continues to look like this, there's no reason the Saints can't win the NFC South.

C Colts The Colts defense appears to officially be a liability for the team. For the third straight week, the Colts surrendered 37 points or more. In this game, the defense got absolutely steamrolled by a Saints offense that piled up more than 500 yards. The Colts offense played pretty well thanks in large part to Jonathan Taylor and Zach Moss, who combined to average 7.0 yards per carry. That being said, it doesn't matter how well the offense plays if the defense can't stop anyone and right now, the defense can't stop anyone.

Miami 31-17 over New England

C- Patriots Some day, Bill Belichick will figure out how to slow down the Dolphins offense, but today wasn't the day. Belichick is one of the smartest defensive coaches in NFL history, but he had no answers for Jaylen Waddle or Tyreek Hill, who both went over 100 yards. Also, the Patriots already knew this, but they don't have the offensive firepower to hang with the Dolphins. This was another ugly loss in what's turning out to be an ugly season for New England. B+ Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa continues to own Bill Belichick. The Dolphins QB is now 6-0 in his career against the Patriots coach and he was a big reason why Miami won on Sunday, throwing for 324 yards and three touchdowns. Tua didn't give an "A+" performance, he did turn the ball over twice, but the Dolphins defense played so well that the turnovers didn't really hurt. The defense was especially good on third down, allowing the Patriots to convert just 1 of 9 attempts. The Dolphins weren't perfect, but they still won by two touchdowns, which tells you how good they are.

N.Y. Jets 13-10 over N.Y. Giants (OT)

C+ Jets The Jets defense pulled off one of the most impressive performances of the season, holding the Giants to NEGATIVE passing yards. Even with the defense playing well, the Jets needed an offensive miracle to win and they actually got it. Zach Wilson, who struggled for most of the game, led a wild 58-yard drive with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter to set up Greg Zuerlein's game-tying field goal (Zuerlein also hit the game-winner in overtime). Garrett Wilson had 40 of his 100 receiving yards on the two key drives. The Jets have mastered the art of winning ugly this year, and because of that, they've won three in a row and they're now over .500 for the first time this season. C Giants It's nearly impossible to win in the NFL when you finish with negative passing yards and that's what happened with the Giants, who had negative-9 passing yards against the Jets, which was the lowest by any NFL team since 2000. Despite that ugly showing, the Giants still almost won this game thanks to a defense that forced the Jets to punt 11 times. Unfortunately, the Giants just made too many big errors: Graham Gano missed two field goals and the Giants got flagged for two pass interference penalties on the Jets' game-winning drive in overtime. Quite simply, the Giants lost a game they probably should have won.

Carolina 15-13 over Houston

C- Texans The Texans defense played a rock-solid game on Sunday ... until the fourth quarter. With the game on the line, the Texans had no answers for a Panthers offense that drove 86 yards for a game-winning field goal. The Texans defense was actually impressive for most of the day, sacking Bryce Young six times while holding the Panthers to under 225 yards, but the Houston offense sputtered for a good chunk of this game. When you have a rookie QB, you're going to have some highs and lows throughout the season and this was definitely a low for C.J. Stroud. B Panthers It took eight weeks, but the Panthers finally picked up their first win of the season. In a duel between the top picks in the draft (Bryce Young) and the second pick (C.J. Stroud), Young came out on top and that's because he came up clutch for Carolina when the team needed him most. On the Panthers' game-winning drive, Young threw for 50 yards to set up Eddy Piniero's game-winning field goal. Although Young has struggled at times this season, the game-winning drive could be something that gives him -- and the Panthers offense -- some serious confidence going forward.

Jacksonville 20-10 over Pittsburgh

B+ Jaguars The Jaguars coughed the ball up three times and still beat the Steelers by 10 points in Pittsburgh. Making the Jaguars' win more impressive was the fact that they won the game with several injuries to their secondary. The injury-plagued unit still picked off Mitch Trubisky twice while sewing up the Jaguars' sixth win. We'd be remiss not to mention the play of Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 292 yards in the win.

D Steelers Pittsburgh's defense gets a "B," but the offense flunked Sunday's exam after scoring just one touchdown. The Steelers offense did little before Kenny Pickett's injury and didn't do much more when he left the game with a rib injury near the end of the first half. The unit has to get off to better starts; Pittsburgh had 7 total yards in the first quarter and didn't pick up a first down until 9:33 left until halftime.



Philadelphia 38-31 over Washington

B+ Eagles Wasn't the perfect day for Philadelphia, as the Eagles had two turnovers inside the 5-yard line (both fumbles) and the defense gave up a ton of yards in the middle of the field. The Eagles still managed to score 28 points in the second half behind the prolific passing of Jalen Hurts. The defense made plays in the fourth quarter, including Reed Blankenship's interception that led to Julio Jones' go-ahead touchdown. Still some things to clean up in Philadelphia, but the Eagles find ways to win. That knee injury Jalen Hurts is dealing with doesn't seem to be a problem either.

B Commanders The Commanders always seem to perform well against the Eagles, even if Washington couldn't preserve a 14-3 lead. Sam Howell had a fourth-quarter turnover, but nearly executed Eric Bieniemy's game plan to perfection in finding openings in the middle of the field. The offensive line only gave up one sack, but it was at a crucial moment in the fourth quarter and Haason Reddick broke free on fourth down. Ron Rivera not calling a timeout late was questionable too. The Commanders always play the Eagles tough, but they're 3-5 for a reason.



Buffalo 24-18 over Tampa Bay (Thursday)

C Buccaneers The Buccaneers actually came inches away from winning, which was surprising, because the Bills seemed to dominate for most of the game. The Bucs offense had trouble moving the ball for most of the night, but they did come alive in the fourth quarter. Of course, the Bucs must have forgotten they were trailing by two touchdowns in the fourth, because they had zero urgency during a key TD drive that took more than seven minutes off the clock (You can't take seven minutes off the clock when you're trailing 24-10 in the fourth quarter). The Bucs defense got run over early in the game, but it also came up with several big plays, including a goal-line stand and an interception of Josh Allen that set up a TD in the first half. The Bills were definitely the better team, but the Bucs should get some credit for keeping this close.

B- Bills This win basically epitomized Buffalo's season so far: For a good chunk of the game, they looked like one of the best teams in the NFL, but there was also a solid portion where they were wildly inconsistent, which is why Tampa Bay was able to keep things close. Josh Allen finished with impressive numbers (365 total yards, two passing touchdowns, one rushing TD), but he did most of his damage during the first two-and-a-half quarters. After going up 24-10 in the third quarter, the Bills ended up punting on their final four offensive possessions, which kept the Bucs alive. Speaking of punting, Sam Martin was one of the stars of the game for Buffalo. The Bills punter pinned the Bucs inside their own 8-yard line a total of three times in the second half. The Bills have the talent to beat anyone, but it remains to be seen if that talent can play consistently good football.



