NFL Week 8 inactives, injury tracker: All the latest player news as kickoffs approach

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 8

As usual, injuries are a major storyline heading into Week 8's NFL games. Some of the league's biggest stars have missed time already this season and even more players are either out or have their statuses in question for Sunday and Monday's slate of games. 

Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss Week 8 after there was a glimmer of hope late last week. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without AJ Brown, while the New York Giants will be missing two key starters in their secondary. 

Already, we know that the Washington Commanders will be without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels for their Monday night matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. So, a lot of star power will be missing Week 8. We're just a few hours away from finding out who else is inactive.

Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.

Trey Hendrickson expected to return

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 2:26 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 10:26 am EDT
 
Jets skill guys expected in

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 2:26 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 10:26 am EDT
 
D'Andre Swift expected to play

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 2:25 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 10:25 am EDT
 
Drake London sounding like game-time decision

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 2:25 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 10:25 am EDT
 
Tua added to Dolphins' injury report but will play

Jared Dubin
October 26, 2025, 2:24 PM
Oct. 26, 2025, 10:24 am EDT
