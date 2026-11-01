NFL Week 8 inactives, injury tracker: Latest news, updates on Jets' Breece Hall, Cowboys' George Pickens, more

The schedule has flipped to November, and everyone has bumps and bruises as Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season continues. But plenty of key players are dealing with more than bumps and bruises, and instead have ailments that will keep them out of action as the midway point of the season nears.

Two of the most notable players already ruled out for Sunday are Patriots. Wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss New England's contest against the Dolphins due to a knee injury, and running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) is also out. Elsewhere, the Chiefs will be without cornerbacks Mansoor Delane (shoulder) and L'Jarius Sneed (knee - placed on IR), which could provide some chances for Bo Nix to get on track in the passing game in a crucial AFC West meeting.

Other key players ruled out include: Titans WR Carnell Tate, Ravens G Olaivavega Ioane, Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka, Broncos S Talanoa Hufanga and RB RJ Harvey and Eagles WR DeVonta Smith.

The most notable return of the week is Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. The superstar quarterback has missed three straight games with an ankle sprain but is good to go for a crucial showdown against the Bills.

Jets RB Breece Hall, Cowboys WR George Pickens, Rams CB Trent McDuffie, Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle, Patriots CB Carlton Davis are among several players who are questionable entering Sunday.

Keep up with the inactives below for every team as the NFL season rolls along.