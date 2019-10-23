NFL Week 8 injuries: Adam Thielen ruled out for Thursday, Patrick Mahomes expected to practice

It's officially Kirk Cousins Revenge Week -- also known as Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season, when the Redskins will head on over to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Thursday night, giving Cousins the perfect opportunity to exact his revenge against the team that for so many years refused to commit to him as a franchise quarterback. And because it's Wednesday, that means we're starting to get an idea of who will and won't be joining Cousins out on the field on Thursday night due to injuries.

The most notable injured player? That would be Cousins' favorite receiver, Adam Thielen, who suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday. He's been ruled out by the Vikings.

Below, you'll find all the notable injury news and notes you need ahead of Week 8 as teams begin to file their injury reports. One important item of news? Nick Foles is back at Jaguars practice. Oh, and so is Patrick Mahomes.

All that and more below.

Redskins at Vikings (-16)

Bad news for the Vikings, as the injury that Thielen sustained on Sunday will prevent him from suiting up on a short week. So far this season, Thielen has caught 27 passes for 391 yards and six touchdowns. Over the last three weeks, he's racked up 212 yards and four touchdowns. He'll be missed by a Vikings team hitting its stride. The good news is that the injury isn't a serious one, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. That means he could be back in Week 9.

The Redskins are much more banged up. Most notably, keep an eye on the status of both Norman and Peterson. While neither player, even when healthy, is playing anywhere close to his peak, they're still two very important pieces to a team that lacks important pieces. Also noteworthy is that Thompson, a good pass-catching back, is out for a second straight week. With Peterson listed as questionable, there's a chance the Redskins will be without their best pure runner and their best pass-catching back against a good Vikings defense.

Wednesday practice report notes

Giants at Lions (-7)

After making his return from an ankle injury on Sunday, Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Giants receiver Sterling Shepard was also limited with a concussion. Barkley should be good to go for Sunday, per Giants coach Pat Shurmur. Starting linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle) and receiver Cody Latimer (quad) both practiced in full.

Buccaneers at Titans (-2.5)

After their bye week, the Buccaneers are mostly healthy. Right guard Alex Cappa and backup inside linebacker Jack Cichy were the only two players who missed practice, per Bruce Arians. Neither will play on Sunday.

Chargers at Bears (-4)

Seahawks (-3.5) at Falcons

It sounds like Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who hurt his ankle on Sunday, will be able to play. That's according to Falcons coach Dan Quinn.

Jets at Jaguars (-6)

Eagles at Bills (-1.5)

Bengals at Rams (-13)

Cardinals at Saints (-9.5)

Broncos at Colts (-6)

Panthers at 49ers (-5.5)

Two notable Panthers weren't able to practice: Edge rusher Brian Burns (wrist) and quarterback Cam Newton (foot). Two more notable Panthers were limited: defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (ankle). According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Burns expects to play.

Raiders at Texans (-6.5)

Browns at Patriots (-13)

Packers (-4.5) at Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is expected to practice on Wednesday. Matt Moore should still get most of the reps, but according to Andy Reid, Mahomes will practice. Reid also refused to rule out Mahomes for Sunday. More good news for the Chiefs: left tackle Eric Fisher and defensive lineman Chris Jones will return to practice. Don't look now, but the Chiefs actually appear to be getting healthy.