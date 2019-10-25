NFL Week 8 injuries: Patrick Mahomes among several Chiefs stars out, Josh Jacobs questionable

The "will he or won't he play" saga for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has come to an end. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid ruled Mahomes out of Sunday's showdown against the Green Bay Packers, just eight days after dislocating his kneecap. Mahomes was initially ruled "week to week," but he practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week, raising speculation he could return. Matt Moore will start for the Chiefs in place of Mahomes.

Mahomes won't be the only key Chiefs player to miss the game, as the team will also rule out defensive linemen Chris Jones and Frank Clark, cornerback Kendall Fuller and offensive linemen Eric Fisher and Andrew Wylie

Here's an early look at the final injury report for Week 8 around the NFL:

Seahawks (-3.5) at Falcons

Seahawks: TBA

TBA Falcons: CB Desmond Trufant (ankle), RB Ito Smith (concussion/neck), G James Carpenter (knee) OUT; QB Matt Ryan (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Ryan hasn't missed a game since the 2009 season, but that streak will be in jeopardy this week with his ankle sprain. Ryan didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday, but was a limited participant in practice Friday. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said a decision wouldn't be made until Saturday, but veteran backup Matt Schaub will start if Ryan can't play. Grady Jarrett (abdomen) will play this week after not getting an injury designation.

Broncos at Colts (-6)

Broncos: TBA

TBA Colts: TBA

Analysis to come.

Buccaneers at Titans (-2.5)

Buccaneers: TE O.J. Howard (hamstring), G Alex Cappa (forearm), Jack Cichy (elbow) OUT; T Demar Dotson (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

TE O.J. Howard (hamstring), G Alex Cappa (forearm), Jack Cichy (elbow) OUT; T Demar Dotson (ankle) QUESTIONABLE Titans: CB Adoree' Jackson (foot), CB Chris Milton (calf), TE Delanie Walker (ankle), LB Sharif Finch (shoulder) OUT; LB Kamalei Correa (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Interesting timing on ruling Howard out considering he went from limited in practice at the beginning of the week then didn't practice later in the week with the trade deadline less than a week away. Howard has been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks, with the Buccaneers reportedly rejecting trade inquiries from the Patriots for Howard. Cameron Brate will start for the Buccaneers at tight end. Delanie Walker will miss his first game of the year after only playing just five snaps last week, which is when he suffered his ankle injury. Jonnu Smith will get the start at tight end. Remember, Ryan Tannehill is the starting quarterback for the Titans now.

Cardinals at Saints (-9.5)

Cardinals: TBA

TBA Saints: TBA

Analysis to come.

Bengals at Rams (-13)

Another week the Rams won't have Brown as the No. 2 running back to Gurley, which means rookie third-round pick Darrell Henderson will be in line for more touches. Henderson had 11 carries for 31 yards against the Falcons last week and will likely see at least that many carries against a Bengals defense that allows 189 rush yards a game (potentially more if the game is a blowout). Green was limited in practice this week for the Bengals, but won't be making his season debit this week. The Bengals aren't going to rush Green's return, but odds are increasing he'll be back for Week 10 (Bengals are on a bye in Week 9) against the Ravens, assuming he's on the Bengals past the trade deadline.

Eagles at Bills (-2)

Eagles: LB Nigel Bradham (ankle, illness), WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), CB Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), T Jason Peters (knee), RB Darren Sproles (quadricep) OUT

LB Nigel Bradham (ankle, illness), WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), CB Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), T Jason Peters (knee), RB Darren Sproles (quadricep) OUT Bills: S Kurt Coleman (hamstring), CB Kevin Johnson (neck), LB Matt Milano (hamstring), LB Corey Thompson (ankle), WR Duke Williams (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

No surprises for the Eagles on the final injury report, but Maddox is getting close to returning after being a limited participant in practice Friday. There's a chance he could return next week, but the Eagles won't rush him. Ronald Darby will suit up for the second straight week, but he's expected to get some snaps at cornerback after only being used in an emergency situation the week prior. There's an important name that isn't mentioned on this list for the Bills and that's wide receiver Cole Beasley, as the slot receiver did not practice throughout the week due to "rest," but he'll be good to go Sunday. Milano, the Bills starting strong-side linebacker, was limited in practice throughout the week and will be a game time decision, as will Williams.

Chargers at Bears (-4)

Chargers: S Nasir Adderley (hamstring), DT Cortez Broughton (illness), DT Justin Jones (shoulder), NT Brandon Mebane (knee) OUT; DE Melvin Ingram III (hamstring), RB Justin Jackson (calf), FB Derek Watt (knee), K Michael Badgley (groin), WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

S Nasir Adderley (hamstring), DT Cortez Broughton (illness), DT Justin Jones (shoulder), NT Brandon Mebane (knee) OUT; DE Melvin Ingram III (hamstring), RB Justin Jackson (calf), FB Derek Watt (knee), K Michael Badgley (groin), WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Bears: DT Bilal Nichols (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Allen has not practiced since Thursday with a surprising hamstring injury, but the Chargers appear to make him a game-time decision with a questionable designation. Allen has 44 catches for 564 yards and three touchdowns this season as the Chargers No. 1 receiver. If he's out, Mike Williams is the candidate to get No. 1 targets and running back Austin Ekeler could have an expanded role in the passing game. The Bears had Nichols pop up on the injury report as a limited participant Friday, but he's going to play. The Bears limit Nichols when they practice indoors to prevent further wear and tear on his knee.

Giants at Lions (-6.5)

Giants: TBA

TBA Lions: DT Mike Daniels (foot), CB Amani Oruwariye (foot), CB Darius Slay (hamstring) OUT; DT Damon Harrison (groin), FB Nick Bawden (foot) QUESTIONABLE

Slay has been out since Week 3 with a hamstring injury trying to pick off a Carson Wentz pass. The Lions cornerback hasn't been able to practice all week, so him being out Sunday isn't a surprise. Daniels was limited in practice Thursday and Friday, but the Lions are holding him out for the fourth consecutive game. Matt Stafford was on the injury report with a hip issue, but was a full participant in practice all week.

Jets at Jaguars (-6)

Westbrook was a limited participant in practice Friday after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he played through the injury last week to have six catches for 103 yards against the Bengals. The Jaguars will have Marquise Lee available as he was a full participant in practice Friday after not practicing Thursday. Lee was not on the final injury report.

Panthers at 49ers (-5.5)

Panthers: QB Cam Newton (foot), LB Christian Miller (ankle), T Greg Miller (concussion) OUT

QB Cam Newton (foot), LB Christian Miller (ankle), T Greg Miller (concussion) OUT 49ers: TBA

The Panthers will go with Kyle Allen in their first game after the bye week as Newton will get extra time to recover from his foot injury. Not a surprise that Newton was ruled out considering he didn't practice all week. Guard Trai Turner and cornerback Donte Jackson are back after not being listed on the final injury report. Both haven't played since Week 3.

Raiders at Texans (-6.5)

Raiders: T Trent Brown (calf), RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), WR Tyrell Williams (foot) QUESTIONABLE

T Trent Brown (calf), RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), WR Tyrell Williams (foot) QUESTIONABLE Texans: TBA

Jacobs has been hindered by a shoulder injury all week and did not participate in Wednesday and Thursday practice, but has insisted he'll play Sunday against the Texans. Jacobs has 554 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He's coming off back-to-back 100-yard games. Williams's status is unclear as he did return to practice this week after missing two games, but he's been limited throughout the week.

Browns at Patriots (-12.5)

Browns: S Damarious Randall (hamstring) OUT; T Kendall Lamm (knee), S Sheldrick Redwine (not listed) QUESTIONABLE

S Damarious Randall (hamstring) OUT; T Kendall Lamm (knee), S Sheldrick Redwine (not listed) QUESTIONABLE Patriots: TE Ryan Izzo, (concussion), TE Matt LaCosse (knee) OUT; RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Patrick Chung (heel/chest), WR Julian Edelman (chest), G Shaq Mason (ankle), WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle/hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Two key players for the Browns are not on the injury report. Cornerbacks Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward will both play for Cleveland after being out with hamstring injuries since Week 3. The Browns will need both cornerbacks to slow down the Patriots offense, which will be without its top two tight ends in Izzo and LaCosse. Ben Watson, who played his first game last week, will be thrust into the starting tight end role for the Patriots. Edelman has been a limited participant in practice all week, but he's expected to play against the Browns.

Packers (-4.5) at Chiefs

Packers: TBA

TBA Chiefs: TBA

Analysis to come.

Dolphins at Steelers (-14.5)

Dolphins: TBA

TBA Steelers: TBA

Analysis to come.