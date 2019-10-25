NFL Week 8 injuries: Patrick Mahomes among several Chiefs stars out, Keenan Allen questionable
The "will he or won't he play" saga for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has come to an end. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid ruled Mahomes out of Sunday's showdown against the Green Bay Packers, just eight days after dislocating his kneecap. Mahomes was initially ruled "week to week," but he practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week, raising speculation he could return. Matt Moore will start for the Chiefs in place of Mahomes.
Mahomes won't be the only key Chiefs player to miss the game, as the team will also rule out defensive linemen Chris Jones and Frank Clark, cornerback Kendall Fuller and offensive linemen Eric Fisher and Andrew Wylie
Here's an early look at the final injury report for Week 8 around the NFL:
Seahawks (-3.5) at Falcons
- Seahawks:
- Falcons:
Analysis to come.
Broncos at Colts (-6)
- Broncos:
- Colts:
Analysis to come.
Buccaneers at Titans (-2.5)
- Buccaneers:
- Titans:
Analysis to come.
Cardinals at Saints (-9.5)
- Cardinals:
- Saints:
Analysis to come.
Bengals at Rams (-13)
- Bengals: CB Darqueze Dennard (hamstring), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (knee), WR A.J. Green (ankle), T Cordy Glenn (concussion), DE Carl Lawson (hamstring) OUT; G John Miller (groin), T Andre Smith (ankle) QUESTIONABLE
- Rams: RB Malcolm Brown (ankle), LB Bryce Hager (shoulder), LB Clay Matthews (jaw) OUT; CB Troy Hill (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE
Another week the Rams won't have Brown as the No. 2 running back to Gurley, which means rookie third-round pick Darrell Henderson will be in line for more touches. Henderson had 11 carries for 31 yards against the Falcons last week and will likely see at least that many carries against a Bengals defense that allows 189 rush yards a game (potentially more if the game is a blowout). Green was limited in practice this week for the Bengals, but won't be making his season debit this week. The Bengals aren't going to rush Green's return, but odds are increasing he'll be back for Week 10 (Bengals are on a bye in Week 9) against the Ravens, assuming he's on the Bengals past the trade deadline.
Eagles at Bills (-2)
- Eagles:
- Bills: S Kurt Coleman (hamstring), CB Kevin Johnson (neck), LB Matt Milano (hamstring), LB Corey Thompson (ankle), WR Duke Williams (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE
There's an important name that isn't mentioned on this list for the Bills and that's wide receiver Cole Beasley, as the slot receiver did not practice throughout the week due to "rest," but he'll be good to go Sunday. Milano, the Bills starting strong-side linebacker, was limited in practice throughout the week and will be a game time decision, as will Williams.
Chargers at Bears (-4)
- Chargers: S Nasir Adderley (hamstring), DT Cortez Broughton (illness), DT Justin Jones (shoulder), NT Brandon Mebane (knee) OUT; DE Melvin Ingram III (hamstring), RB Justin Jackson (calf), FB Derek Watt (knee), K Michael Badgley (groin), WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE
- Bears: DT Bilal Nichols (knee) QUESTIONABLE
Allen has not practiced since Thursday with a surprising hamstring injury, but the Chargers appear to make him a game-time decision with a questionable designation. Allen has 44 catches for 564 yards and three touchdowns this season as the Chargers No. 1 receiver. If he's out, Mike Williams is the candidate to get No. 1 targets and running back Austin Ekeler could have an expanded role in the passing game. The Bears had Nichols pop up on the injury report as a limited participant Friday, but he's going to play. The Bears limit Nichols when they practice indoors to prevent further wear and tear on his knee.
Giants at Lions (-6.5)
- Giants:
- Lions:
Analysis to come.
Jets at Jaguars (-6)
- Jets: TBA
- Jaguars: LB Najee Goode (hamstring), LB Leon Jacobs (hamstring), LB Quincy Williams (hamstring) OUT; WR Dede Westbrook (neck, shoulder) QUESTIONABLE
Westbrook was a limited participant in practice Friday after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he played through the injury last week to have six catches for 103 yards against the Bengals. The Jaguars will have Marquise Lee available as he was a full participant in practice Friday after not practicing Thursday. Lee was not on the final injury report.
Panthers at 49ers (-5.5)
- Panthers:
- 49ers:
Analysis to come.
Raiders at Texans (-6.5)
- Raiders:
- Texans:
Analysis to come.
Browns at Patriots (-12.5)
- Browns:
- Patriots:
Analysis to come.
Packers (-4.5) at Chiefs
- Packers:
- Chiefs:
Analysis to come.
Dolphins at Steelers (-14.5)
- Dolphins:
- Steelers:
Analysis to come.
