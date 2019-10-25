NFL Week 8 injuries: Patrick Mahomes out while Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara among those questionable

The "will he or won't he play" saga for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has come to an end. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid ruled Mahomes out of Sunday's showdown against the Green Bay Packers, just eight days after dislocating his kneecap. Mahomes was initially ruled "week to week," but he practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week, raising speculation he could return. Matt Moore will start for the Chiefs in place of Mahomes.

Mahomes won't be the only key Chiefs player to miss the game, as the team will also rule out defensive linemen Chris Jones and Frank Clark, cornerback Kendall Fuller and offensive linemen Eric Fisher and Andrew Wylie

Here's an early look at the final injury report for Week 8 around the NFL:

Seahawks (-6.5) at Falcons

The Seahawks acquired Diggs in a trade with the Lions this week, but he was limited with a hamstring injury. Head coach Pete Carroll hinted Diggs is unlikely to play, saying the team is "training him" right now. Ryan hasn't missed a game since the 2009 season, but that streak will be in jeopardy this week with his ankle sprain. Ryan didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday, but was a limited participant in practice Friday. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said a decision wouldn't be made until Saturday, but veteran backup Matt Schaub will start if Ryan can't play. Grady Jarrett (abdomen) will play this week after not getting an injury designation.

Broncos at Colts (-5.5)

The Broncos don't have any key injuries to take note of, but Bryce Callahan is still out with a foot injury. Callahan hasn't played a game all season and didn't practice all week. The Colts have a huge injury report with 15 players listed during the week, but Campbell and Doyle are the two players to watch for this week. Campbell is still recovering from an abdominal procedure from earlier in the month, but there's reportedly a "good chance" he'll play Sunday. Doyle was a late addition to the injury report and reportedly will be a game-time decision after injuring his groin Friday.

Buccaneers at Titans (-2.5)

Interesting timing on ruling Howard out considering he went from limited in practice at the beginning of the week then didn't practice later in the week with the trade deadline less than a week away. Howard has been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks, with the Buccaneers reportedly rejecting trade inquiries from the Patriots for Howard. Cameron Brate will start for the Buccaneers at tight end. Delanie Walker will miss his first game of the year after only playing just five snaps last week, which is when he suffered his ankle injury. Jonnu Smith will get the start at tight end. Remember, Ryan Tannehill is the starting quarterback for the Titans now.

Cardinals at Saints (-10.5)

Where to begin with this one? Johnson hasn't practiced throughout the week but will be a game-time decision for the Cardinals, who signed Alfred Morris as insurance at running back in case Johnson can't go. The Cardinals seem to be giving Chase Edmonds the majority of the snaps anyway as they are looking at the long-term health of Johnson. For the Saints, Brees was a limited participant in practice all week and head coach Sean Payton wouldn't commit toward whether Brees or Teddy Bridgewater will start at quarterback. Brees did say earlier in the week he plans to play Sunday. Kamara missed last week's game with knee and ankle injuries and was a limited participant in practice Friday. Payton wouldn't commit on his status for Sunday, so he's likely a game-time decision.

Bengals at Rams (-12)

Another week the Rams won't have Brown as the No. 2 running back to Gurley, which means rookie third-round pick Darrell Henderson will be in line for more touches. Henderson had 11 carries for 31 yards against the Falcons last week and will likely see at least that many carries against a Bengals defense that allows 189 rush yards a game (potentially more if the game is a blowout). Green was limited in practice this week for the Bengals, but won't be making his season debit this week. The Bengals aren't going to rush Green's return, but odds are increasing he'll be back for Week 10 (Bengals are on a bye in Week 9) against the Ravens, assuming he's on the Bengals past the trade deadline.

Eagles at Bills (-1.5)

No surprises for the Eagles on the final injury report, but Maddox is getting close to returning after being a limited participant in practice Friday. There's a chance he could return next week, but the Eagles won't rush him. Ronald Darby will suit up for the second straight week, but he's expected to get some snaps at cornerback after only being used in an emergency situation the week prior. There's an important name that isn't mentioned on this list for the Bills and that's wide receiver Cole Beasley, as the slot receiver did not practice throughout the week due to "rest," but he'll be good to go Sunday. Milano, the Bills starting strong-side linebacker, was limited in practice throughout the week and will be a game time decision, as will Williams.

Chargers at Bears (-3.5)

Allen has not practiced since Thursday with a surprising hamstring injury, but the Chargers appear to make him a game-time decision with a questionable designation. Allen has 44 catches for 564 yards and three touchdowns this season as the Chargers No. 1 receiver. If he's out, Mike Williams is the candidate to get No. 1 targets and running back Austin Ekeler could have an expanded role in the passing game. The Bears had Nichols pop up on the injury report as a limited participant Friday, but he's going to play. The Bears limit Nichols when they practice indoors to prevent further wear and tear on his knee.

Giants at Lions (-6.5)

Shepard has been limited in practice all week for the Giants, but the team announced he wasn't going to play Sunday. This is Shepard's second concussion this year. Slay has been out since Week 3 with a hamstring injury sustained while trying to pick off a Carson Wentz pass. The Lions cornerback hasn't been able to practice all week, so him being out Sunday isn't a surprise. Daniels was limited in practice Thursday and Friday, but the Lions are holding him out for the fourth consecutive game. Matt Stafford was on the injury report with a hip issue, but was a full participant in practice all week.

Jets at Jaguars (-6.5)

How bad is the Jets injury report? 20 players were listed on it this week, including quarterback Sam Darnold, who missed Wednesday's practice with a toe injury but will play Sunday. The Jets will be without Mosley and McClellan, which are their top two inside linebackers on one side of the field, and Hewitt is doubtful as the starter opposite Mosley. Westbrook was a limited participant in practice Friday for the Jaguars after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he played through the injury last week to have six catches for 103 yards against the Bengals. The Jaguars will have Marqise Lee available as he was a full participant in practice Friday after not practicing Thursday. Lee was not on the final injury report.

Panthers at 49ers (-5.5)

The Panthers will go with Kyle Allen in their first game after the bye week as Newton will get extra time to recover from his foot injury. Not a surprise that Newton was ruled out considering he didn't practice all week. Guard Trai Turner and cornerback Donte Jackson are back after not being listed on the final injury report. Both haven't played since Week 3. Mostert has been limited throughout the week, which could limit his touches in the running back by committee even if he plays. Look for Jeff Wilson to receive goal line carries if Mostert is out. Shanahan wouldn't comment on Goodwin's status, citing a personal matter. He's uncertain if Goodwin will play.

Raiders at Texans (-6.5)

Fuller is expected to be out a few weeks with his hamstring injury, but the player to watch will be Kenny Stills, as he will get those outside reps. Stills was on the injury report all week with an ankle injury, but fully participated. Jacobs has been hindered by a shoulder injury all week and did not participate in Wednesday and Thursday practice, but has insisted he'll play Sunday against the Texans. Jacobs has 554 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He's coming off back-to-back 100-yard games. Williams's status is unclear as he did return to practice this week after missing two games, but he's been limited throughout the week.

Browns at Patriots (-11)

Two key players for the Browns are not on the injury report. Cornerbacks Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward will both play for Cleveland after being out with hamstring injuries since Week 3. The Browns will need both cornerbacks to slow down the Patriots offense, which will be without its top two tight ends in Izzo and LaCosse. Ben Watson, who played his first game last week, will be thrust into the starting tight end role for the Patriots. Edelman has been a limited participant in practice all week, but he's expected to play against the Browns.

Packers (-4) at Chiefs

Packers: WR Davante Adams (toe), TE Robert Tonyan (hip) DOUBTFUL; S Darnell Savage (ankle), C Corey Linsley (back) QUESTIONABLE

WR Davante Adams (toe), TE Robert Tonyan (hip) DOUBTFUL; S Darnell Savage (ankle), C Corey Linsley (back) QUESTIONABLE Chiefs: DE Frank Clark (neck), DT Chris Jones (groin), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), G Andrew Wylie (ankle), QB Patrick Mahomes (knee), T Eric Fisher (groin) OUT; LB Darron Lee (illness) QUESTIONABLE

Adams is the key player to watch for the Packers as he didn't practice all week, but the Packers haven't ruled him out yet. Adams said he feels a lot better, but the toe injury is "not fully healed yet." In addition to Mahomes being out, starting quarterback Matt Moore will be without his starting left tackle (Fisher) and starting left guard (Wylie). The Chiefs defense will also be without their starting defensive end (Clark) and defensive tackle (Jones). There is some good news on the injury front as wide receiver Sammy Watkins will play (hamstring) after not receiving an injury designation.

Dolphins at Steelers (-14)

