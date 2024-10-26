The final injury reports are coming in for Week 8 as the halfway point of the season is near. The Cincinnati Bengals got a surprise with Tee Higgins suffering a quad injury on Friday, hurting his chances of playing on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins are set to get Tua Tagovailoa back as he cleared concussion protocol while the Washington Commanders will determine the status of Jayden Daniels.

The Dallas Cowboys won't have Micah Parsons this week coming off of their bye either.

Below, you'll see each team's notable injury news from Friday's final practice reports. Make sure you continue to check this page out as we'll be updating it.

The Eagles won't have Becton this week and Goedert for the second straight week. Tyler Steen will start at right guard and Grant Calcaterra will start at tight end. Young was placed on injured reserve shortly after the injury report came out.

A surprise for the Bengals, as Higgins was limited in Friday's practice after not being on the injury report all week. His status is uncertain for Sunday. Andrei Iosivas is the leading candidate to fill in for Higgins. Tackle Orlando Brown (knee) and safety Geno Stone (shin) were not given an injury designation.

The Ravens had Flowers practice in a limited capacity on Friday, so he'll be a game-time decision Sunday. Mitchell won't be providing insurance for Derrick Henry this week, but he's close to a return soon.

Teller was a full participant for the Browns, and has since been activated off of injured reserve.

The Lions are relatively healthy heading into Sunday, as many of their offensive linemen had rest days earlier in the week.

For the Titans, Levis's status is up in the air for the second straight week. If Levis can't go, Mason Rudolph will make his second straight start. Baker, who was traded to Tennessee this week, is listed as questionable since the trade to Tennessee was official a day ago.

The Colts will have running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) available for Sunday's game as he was not given an injury designation. Wide receiver Michael Pittman (back), but was not given an injury designation. The team also activated star pass rusher DeForest Buckner and linebacker Cameron McGrone off of injured reserve, signaling they'll play on Sunday.

The Texans won't have Al-Shaair again this week and are relatively healthy heading into Week 8.

The Packers won't have their starting center Sunday with Myers, so Jacob Monk would be the candidate to start. Rookie Edgerrin Cooper would start at linebacker if Walker doesn't clear concussion protocol. Wide receiver Christian Watson (ankle) was not given an injury designation.

For the Jaguars, Etienne was limited in practice all week. He'll be a game-time decision for Sunday. If Etienne can't go, Tank Bigsby would get the start.

Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins (-3)

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. popped up on the injury report with a knee injury, but he doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday.

Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play on Sunday against the Cardinals. Hill did not practice Friday after being limited Thursday with his foot injury, so his status for Sunday is up in the air.

The Jets won't have Vera-Tucker Sunday, as the offense may be down two offensive linemen pending on the status of Moses -- who has bene limited all week.

The Patriots have a lengthy injury report, but the most notable player on it is Jones -- who did not practice on Friday despite his questionable designation. Meanwhile, the team added safety Kyle Dugger to the report on Saturday, listing him as questioanble with an ankle injury.

Doesn't appear the Falcons will have Simmons this Sunday after he was downgraded from a limited participant in practice to a nonparticipant Friday. Atlanta is relatively healthy heading into this game.

The Buccaneers will be down both Evans and Chris Godwin, who was placed on injured reserve. Trey Palmer and Jalen McMillan are the top options.

The good news for the Saints is wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) cleared the protocol and will play on Sunday. Tight end Taysom Hill (rib) also was not given an injury designation.

For the Chargers, Bosa and Chark were limited on Friday. Both will be game-time decisions, same with McConkey.

The Bills won't have Bernard on Sunday, but they will have tight end Dalton Kincaid (collarbone), cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) and safety Damar Hamlin (ankle). All were full participants in Friday's practice.

The Seahawks likely won't have Metcalf on Sunday, but it isn't out of the question he plays. Metcalf didn't practice all week, but the Seahawks will determine his status later in the weekend. Fant could also return this week at right tackle and cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle) will play on Sunday after missing the last two games.

The Panthers have the longest injury report in the NFL this week. Bryce Young is trending toward starting at quarterback this week in the wake of Dalton's injury. Young won't have his top targets in Johnson nor Thielen. Brooks also is unlikely to play this week.

The Broncos are relatively healthy heading into this week.

The Chiefs are relatively healthy at a few positions heading into Sunday, even though they are thin at wide receiver with Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown out. Add in Smith-Schuster to the mix for this week. DeAndre Hopkins is expected to make his debut with the team this week.

The Raiders will get Meyers back this week, as he was a full participant in Friday's practice despite his questionable injury designation. Pass rusher Maxx Crosby (ankle) is also back, as he was not given an injury designation.

The Bears will be down a few members in the secondary on Sunday, as Brisker failed to clear concussion protocol and Gordon will also be out. All three players who are questionable are on injured reserve/designated for return and were full participants in Friday's practice.

Daniels was limited in Friday's practice for the Commanders, as he'll try to give it a go Sunday. The Commanders will see how he progresses in the walkthrough Saturday and throughout the weekend. Marcus Mariota will start if Daniels can't go.

No Parsons this week for the Cowboys, as Dallas will be without its top pass rusher coming out of the bye week. The Cowboys did have a walkthrough Friday, but Kendricks was limited.

Kittle was limited on Friday for the 49ers, so he'll likely be a game-time decision on Sunday. Samuel returned to practice earlier this week.

Pass rusher Brian Burns (groin/Achilles) did not practice Friday after being limited to start the week. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (neck) did not practice for the second straight day.

For the Steelers, center Zach Frazier (ankle), linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring), and wide receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring) did not practice Friday. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward had a rest day.