NFL Week 8 injury report: Updates on Lamar Jackson, A.J. Brown, Garrett Wilson, and more
Here's a look at the final injury reports from around the NFL
No matter how hard teams try to avoid them, injuries are a constant throughout a given season, and the upcoming Week 8 slate is no exception. Despite this being a smaller collection of games with a total of six teams on the bye, there are plenty of high-profile players whose statuses are in question.
Already, we know that the Washington Commanders will be without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels for their Monday night matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, star wideout Terry McLaurin's status is also in question for that contest. Beyond Washington's spat with the injury bug, we're monitoring the statuses of Lamar Jackson, A.J. Brown, Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and others.
Below, you can find the final injury designations for those players and more as teams turn in their final reports heading into the Week 8 slate.
Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots (-7)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Browns
|Adin Huntington
|DT
|Concussion
|Questionable
|David Njoku
|TE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Patriots
|Kyle Dugger
|S
|Knee
|Questionable
Both Huntington and Njoku were limited on Friday, so they are both have a good shot to suit up in Week 8.
Meanwhile, the Patriots are just as healthy with just one player, Kyle Dugger, listed on the injury report. Dugger was limited on Friday with a knee injury.
Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons (-7.5)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Dolphins
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|Falcons
|Divine Deablo
|ILB
|Forearm
|Out
|Jalon Walker
|EDGE
|Hamstring
|Out
|Storm Norton
|OL
|Foot
|Out
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Tyler Algeier
|RB
|Hip, knee
|Questionable
|Jordan Fuller
|S
|Knee
|Questionable
|Zach Harrison
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
Atlanta is listing quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as questionable after he was limited throughout the week of practice due to a knee injury. That said, when asked this week if he expects to play Sunday, he said, "that's the plan."
Buffalo Bills (-7) at Carolina Panthers
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Bills
|DaQuan Jones
|DT
|Calf
|Out
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|Knee, ankle
|Out
|Taylor Rapp
|S
|Knee
|Out
|Panthers
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Ankle
|Doubtful
Jones, Palmer, nor Rapp practiced this week, so the Bills ultimately deciding to rule them out is not a big surprise. Head coach Sean McDermott did note that Rapp will be placed on injured reserve, meaning he will miss a minimum of four games.
Young did not participate in practice throughout the week, and is officially listed as doubtful of Week 8. That has veteran Andy Dalton in line to start for Carolina. Meanwhile, no other player carries an injury designation for this matchup, which includes defensive tackle Cam Jackson, who missed Thursday's session with an illness. He returned Friday as a full participant.
Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens (-6.5)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Bears
|Kyler Gordon
|DB
|Groin, calf
|Out
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Back
|Out
|Braxton Jones
|OL
|Knee
|Out
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|Back
|Out
|Tyrique Stevenson
|DB
|Shoulder
|Out
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Austin Booker
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Cairo Santos
|K
|Right thigh
|Questionable
|Ravens
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Chicago will be without a number of notable figures in Week 8, including within the secondary with both Gordon and Stevenson sidelined. Meanwhile, with Kmet out, that could open the door for first-round rookie tight end Colston Loveland to see more opportunity. As for D'Andre Swift, he was limited both Thursday and Friday.
After logging a full practice on Friday, the Ravens are listing Lamar Jackson as questionable for Sunday. Given that Jackson's practice participation improved as the week progressed (limited, limited, and then full) it does appear he is in line to make is return.
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Giants
|Paulson Abedo
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Chauncey Golston
|DL
|Neck
|Out
|Jevon Holland
|S
|Knee
|Doubtful
|Brian Burns
|OLB
|Hip
|Questionable
|D.J. Davidson
|DL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Graham Gano
|K
|Groin
|Questionable
|Eagles
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|Hamstring
|Out
|Adoree Jackson
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|Cam Jurgens
|IOL
|Knee
|Out
|Azeez Ojulari
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Jakorian Benett
|CB
|Pectoral
|Out
|Brandon Graham
|DE
|Not injury related
|Out
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Despite being listed on the injury report with an ankle injury, quarterback Jaxson Dart carries no designation heading into Week 8, so he is good to go. As for Holland, he did not practice at all this week. Meanwhile, Burns did practice on a limited basis on Friday, giving him a shot to play despite that questionable status.
A.J. Brown will miss Week 8 after the star wideout was unable to practice at all this week due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Brandon Graham, who just came out of retirement this week, will need a little more ramp-up time before getting back onto the field and will not play this weekend.
San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans (-2.5)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|49ers
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|Texans
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
Analysis to come.
New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Jets
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Knee
|Out
|Sauce Gardner
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|Concussion
|Out
|Cam Jones
|LB
|Hip
|Out
|Stone Smartt
|TE
|Quad
|Out
|Jay Tufele
|DL
|Knee
|OUT
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|Quad
|Questionable
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|Hip
|Questionable
|Bengals
|Matt Lee
|C
|Knee
|Doubtful
|Marco Wilson
|CB
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Cam Sample
|DE
|Knee
|Doubtful
|Trey Hendrickson
|DE
|Hip
|Questionable
|Cedric Johnson
|DE
|Calf
|Questionable
New York will be missing two of its biggest stars in Week 8 as both Garrett Wilson and Sauce Garnder have been ruled out. The receiver room may take even more of a hit with Josh Reynolds popping up on the injury report on Friday with a hip injury that now has him questionable. At quarterback, Tyrod Taylor was limited throughout the week and is officially questionable as Aaron Glenn has yet to announce a starter.
Trey Hendrickson isn't trending in the right direction, despite his questionable status. After being limited on both Wednesday and Thursday, the pass rusher did not practice on Friday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4) at New Orleans Saints
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Buccaneers
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|Fibula
|Out
|Luke Haggard
|G
|Shoulder
|Out
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|Foot, shoulder
|Out
|Haason Reddick
|OLB
|Ankle, knee
|Out
|Vita Vea
|NT
|Foot
|Questionable
|Saints
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka is off the injury report after logging a full practice on Friday, so he is available for Week 8. This comes after the receiver missed Wednesday's practice and was limited on Thursday due to a hamstring injury. Quarterback Baker Mayfield also carries no designation, despite being limited on Friday with a knee injury.
New Orleans enters with Week 8 extremely healthy with no players holding a game designation.
Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos (-3.5)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Cowboys
|Trevon Diggs
|CB
|Concussion, knee
|Out
|DeMarvion Overshown
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Shavon Revel
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Donovan Wilson
|S
|Elbow, shoulder
|Out
|Cooper Beebe
|C
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Ajani Cornelius
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Tyler Guyton
|OT
|Glute
|Questionable
|Marshawn Kneeland
|DE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Broncos
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
Trevon Diggs was unable to practice at all this week, and has since been ruled out. Meanwhile, Overshown and Revel are both still on injured reserve and their returns will have to wait at least another week despite being limited at practice throughout the week. Tyler Guyton, who popped up on Thursday as a limited participant due to a glute injury, was again limited on Friday and is officially questionable
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (-14.5)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Titans
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|Colts
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
Analysis to come.
Green Bay Packers (-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Packers
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Calf
|Out
|Lukas Van Ness
|DL
|Foot
|Out
|Devonte Wyatt
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
|Brandon McManus
|K
|Right quad
|Questionable
|Warren Brinson
|DL
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|Hip
|Questionable
|Steelers
|Scotty Miller
|WR
|Finger
|Out
|Will Howard
|QB
|Right hand
|Questionable
|Malik Harrison
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Zach Frazier
|C
|Calf
|Questionable
Green Bay rookie wideout Matthew Golden appeared on the injury report on Friday with a hip injury and is now officially questionable. Meanwhile, running back Josh Jacobs is off the injury report after being limited throughout the week of practice.
After giving him a rest day on Thursday, DK Metcalf was back as a full participant at practice on Friday and carries no designation for Week 8.
Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs (-12.5)
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Commanders
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|Chiefs
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
Analysis to come.