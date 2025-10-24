No matter how hard teams try to avoid them, injuries are a constant throughout a given season, and the upcoming Week 8 slate is no exception. Despite this being a smaller collection of games with a total of six teams on the bye, there are plenty of high-profile players whose statuses are in question.

Already, we know that the Washington Commanders will be without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels for their Monday night matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, star wideout Terry McLaurin's status is also in question for that contest. Beyond Washington's spat with the injury bug, we're monitoring the statuses of Lamar Jackson, A.J. Brown, Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and others.

Below, you can find the final injury designations for those players and more as teams turn in their final reports heading into the Week 8 slate.

Team Player Position Injury Status Browns Adin Huntington DT Concussion Questionable

David Njoku TE Knee Questionable Patriots Kyle Dugger S Knee Questionable

Both Huntington and Njoku were limited on Friday, so they are both have a good shot to suit up in Week 8.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are just as healthy with just one player, Kyle Dugger, listed on the injury report. Dugger was limited on Friday with a knee injury.

Atlanta is listing quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as questionable after he was limited throughout the week of practice due to a knee injury. That said, when asked this week if he expects to play Sunday, he said, "that's the plan."

Team Player Position Injury Status Bills DaQuan Jones DT Calf Out

Josh Palmer WR Knee, ankle Out

Taylor Rapp S Knee Out Panthers Bryce Young QB Ankle Doubtful

Jones, Palmer, nor Rapp practiced this week, so the Bills ultimately deciding to rule them out is not a big surprise. Head coach Sean McDermott did note that Rapp will be placed on injured reserve, meaning he will miss a minimum of four games.

Young did not participate in practice throughout the week, and is officially listed as doubtful of Week 8. That has veteran Andy Dalton in line to start for Carolina. Meanwhile, no other player carries an injury designation for this matchup, which includes defensive tackle Cam Jackson, who missed Thursday's session with an illness. He returned Friday as a full participant.

Chicago will be without a number of notable figures in Week 8, including within the secondary with both Gordon and Stevenson sidelined. Meanwhile, with Kmet out, that could open the door for first-round rookie tight end Colston Loveland to see more opportunity. As for D'Andre Swift, he was limited both Thursday and Friday.

After logging a full practice on Friday, the Ravens are listing Lamar Jackson as questionable for Sunday. Given that Jackson's practice participation improved as the week progressed (limited, limited, and then full) it does appear he is in line to make is return.

Despite being listed on the injury report with an ankle injury, quarterback Jaxson Dart carries no designation heading into Week 8, so he is good to go. As for Holland, he did not practice at all this week. Meanwhile, Burns did practice on a limited basis on Friday, giving him a shot to play despite that questionable status.

A.J. Brown will miss Week 8 after the star wideout was unable to practice at all this week due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Brandon Graham, who just came out of retirement this week, will need a little more ramp-up time before getting back onto the field and will not play this weekend.

New York will be missing two of its biggest stars in Week 8 as both Garrett Wilson and Sauce Garnder have been ruled out. The receiver room may take even more of a hit with Josh Reynolds popping up on the injury report on Friday with a hip injury that now has him questionable. At quarterback, Tyrod Taylor was limited throughout the week and is officially questionable as Aaron Glenn has yet to announce a starter.

Trey Hendrickson isn't trending in the right direction, despite his questionable status. After being limited on both Wednesday and Thursday, the pass rusher did not practice on Friday.

Team Player Position Injury Status Buccaneers Chris Godwin Jr. WR Fibula Out

Luke Haggard G Shoulder Out

Bucky Irving RB Foot, shoulder Out

Haason Reddick OLB Ankle, knee Out

Vita Vea NT Foot Questionable Saints N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka is off the injury report after logging a full practice on Friday, so he is available for Week 8. This comes after the receiver missed Wednesday's practice and was limited on Thursday due to a hamstring injury. Quarterback Baker Mayfield also carries no designation, despite being limited on Friday with a knee injury.

New Orleans enters with Week 8 extremely healthy with no players holding a game designation.

Trevon Diggs was unable to practice at all this week, and has since been ruled out. Meanwhile, Overshown and Revel are both still on injured reserve and their returns will have to wait at least another week despite being limited at practice throughout the week. Tyler Guyton, who popped up on Thursday as a limited participant due to a glute injury, was again limited on Friday and is officially questionable

Green Bay rookie wideout Matthew Golden appeared on the injury report on Friday with a hip injury and is now officially questionable. Meanwhile, running back Josh Jacobs is off the injury report after being limited throughout the week of practice.

After giving him a rest day on Thursday, DK Metcalf was back as a full participant at practice on Friday and carries no designation for Week 8.

Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs (-12.5)

