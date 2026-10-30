Injuries are becoming a greater factor as the NFL's regular season nears its midway point. Some teams continue to be hit hard by the injury bug, while others have been relatively lucky in avoiding too many serious injuries.

The Ravens are among the teams that have already dealt with a notable injury to a star player. The good news for Baltimore fans is that Lamar Jackson will play this week after an ankle injury sidelined him for the past three games. The Ravens need all the help they can get as they prepare to face the Bills and MVP front-runner Josh Allen.

Below is a rundown of each team's final Week 8 injury report. Keep tabs on this page as we'll be providing updates throughout the evening.

Ravens at Bills

Ravens: S Jaylinn Hawkins (knee), G Vega Ioane (knee) OUT; RB Adam Randall (neck), CB T.J. Tampa Jr. (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Bills: WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) OUT; OT Spencer Brown (back), CB Dee Alford (ankle), TE Dalton Kincaid (chest), WR DJ Moore (shoulder), DT Greg Gaines (lower body)

Randall and Tampa were recently designated to return to practice from injured reserve. Both players were full practice participants on Thursday and Friday.

For the Bills, Kincaid wore a non-contact jersey during Friday's practice, but that didn't stop him from drop-kicking a tackling dummy after making a catch. Moore also practiced Friday in a non-contact jersey.

Titans at Bengals

Titans: RB Tyjae Spears (knee), WR Carnell Tate (shoulder), P Tommy Townsend (left knee) OUT; DE John-Franklin Myers (groin), LB Dorian Mausi (foot), WR Calvin Ridley (hip) QUESTIONABLE

Bengals: S Kyle Dugger (quad) OUT; LB Joe Giles-Harris (calf) QUESTIONABLE

Ridley and Mausi's status is looking better for Sunday. Both players were full participants in practice on Friday.

Cardinals at Cowboys

Cardinals: TBA

Cowboys: TBA

Vikings at Lions

Vikings: TBA

Lions: S Kerby Joseph (knee) OUT; CB Roger McCreary (foot) QUESTIONABLE

McCreary didn't appear on the injury report until Friday, when he was a limited practice participant. Joseph was the Lions' only player who did not practice on Friday.

Raiders at Jets

Raiders: TBA

Jets: TBA

Browns at Steelers

Browns: CB Myles Harden (hamstring), T Tytus Howard (concussion), DB Daniel Thomas (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Steelers: CB Doneiko Slaughter (hamstring), CB Brandin Echols (hamstring) OUT; WR Ben Skowronek (calf) QUESTIONABLE

Skowronek (who hasn't played since Week 5) would be a notable addition to the Steelers if he is able to play. In addition to being a Pro Bowler special teams player, Skowronek has developed a rapport with Aaron Rodgers in the passing game. His presence on offense would be welcomed as the Steelers are dealing with injuries at receiver.

Falcons at Buccaneers

Falcons: TBA

Buccaneers: WR Emeka Egbuka OUT; RB Kenny Gainwell, OT Luke Goedeke QUESTIONABLE

Egbuka was ruled out after he was unable to practice on Friday. Conversely, Gainwell was a full participant on Friday after being limited on Thursday. Goedeke practiced for the first time this week on Friday in a limited capacity.

Colts at Jaguars

Colts: WR Anthony Gould (concussion), CB Justin Walley (knee) OUT; LB Bryce Boettcher (groin), TE Drew Ogletree (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Jaguars: S Antonio Johnson (ankle) OUT; WR Jakobi Meyers (hamstring/ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Boettcher is questionable despite not practicing all week. Ogletree didn't practice on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

For the Jaguars, Myers' status for Sunday doesn't look great. He didn't practice on Friday after being limited the previous two days.

Chargers at Rams

Chargers: TBA

Rams: TBA

Chiefs at Broncos

Chiefs: DT Omarr Norman-Lott (knee) OUT; DE R Mason Thomas (personal), CB Mansoor Delane (shoulder), CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Broncos: TBA

Kansas City is welcoming back receiver Rashee Rice, who hasn't played since he sustained a hamstring injury in Week 4. Rice's injury came after he caught 11 passes for 171 yards in his previous two games. He caught a touchdown pass in Kansas City's Week 1 win over the Broncos.

Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots: RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness), WR A.J. Brown (knee, ankle), LB Christian Elliss (chest), CB Carlton Davis III (neck) QUESTIONABLE

Dolphins: TBA

Brown was limited during the week's final two practices. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said that Brown's status on Saturday will likely determine if he plays on Sunday.

"We'll see how he comes in tomorrow and we'll make a decision," Vrabel said.

Eagles at Commanders

Eagles: LB Jihaad Campbell (hamstring/quad), WR Britain Covey (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (hamstring), WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) OUT; CB Jakorian Bennett (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Commanders: TBA

The Eagles will have Saquon Barkley, who played during Monday night's loss to the Cowboys after missing the team's previous two games with a hamstring injury. With Smith and Wicks out, expect rookie Makai Lemon to continue to receive a decent amount of targets from Tanner McKee. Lemon caught his first career touchdown during last week's loss to Dallas.

Bears at Seahawks (Monday night)

Bears: TBA

Seahawks: TBA