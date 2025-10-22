We're not far from the midway point of the 2025 NFL season, with another full slate of matchups set to kick off Thursday. At this point in the schedule, winning games isn't the only challenge; so is staying healthy. All 32 teams are in a war of attrition, and not every club has been fortunate enough to escape serious bumps and bruises on the medical front.

Just this past week, in fact, several big names were forced out of action, including Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. Accordingly, a handful of teams are set to rely heavily on backups and emergency fill-ins in Week 8, including for Thursday's upcoming battle between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers, which will feature another start for Carson Wentz under center.

Which teams are facing the most injury concerns this week? And which ones are relatively healthy? We've got you covered below with the latest news on notable injuries for every single matchup on the Week 8 slate:

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell already declared Carson Wentz his starting quarterback for the fourth straight week, with J.J. McCarthy still recovering from an ankle sprain. McCarthy, meanwhile, will serve as the emergency No. 3 signal-caller behind Wentz and undrafted rookie Max Brosmer, just as he did in Week 7.

Buffalo Bills (-7) at Carolina Panthers

Buffalo had a couple of notable veterans limited at practice on Wednesday, including receiver Curtis Samuel (neck), tight end Dalton Kincaid (oblique) and linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral). Speedy wideout Josh Palmer (ankle) remained sidelined, suggesting he's in danger of missing this matchup.

The Giants have three of their top defenders sidelined with day-to-day injuries, as pass-rusher Brian Burns (foot), cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee) and safety Jevon Holland (knee) all sat out Wednesday's practice. Regular kicker Graham Gano, meanwhile, is slated to make his return from injured reserve. On the other side, the Eagles are set to be without reserve edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, though it's unclear if Brandon Graham will suit up days after returning from retirement.

The Ravens may be getting a massive boost under center, with former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson returning to practice Wednesday. Jackson was limited, but the fact he participated at all suggests he's on the right track to suiting up for the first time since exiting a Week 4 loss with a hamstring injury. The Ravens have gone 0-2 without him.

Head coach Aaron Glenn has yet to formally announce the Jets' starting quarterback, but veteran Tyrod Taylor (knee) should be good to go if he's officially promoted over Justin Fields. His top wideout, Garrett Wilson, is considered day-to-day with his own knee issue.

Browns tight end David Njoku is set to practice despite a knee injury this week, though rookie Harold Fannin Jr. has since emerged as the club's top option at the position.

C.J. Stroud could be without both of his top wideouts, with Nico Collins in concussion protocol and still sidelined Wednesday alongside Christian Kirk, who missed the last game with a lingering hamstring injury.

After a hot start as a red-zone target, Dolphins tight end Darren Waller is now sidelined indefinitely after Miami placed the veteran on injured reserve with a pectoral issue.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5) at New Orleans Saints

The Buccaneers will be without top wide receiver Mike Evans after the veteran suffered a concussion and broken collarbone in Week 7. Tampa Bay will also be missing starting running back Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder) and wideout Chris Godwin (fibula), coach Todd Bowles announced, with pass rusher Haason Reddick (ankle, knee) also likely to sit out.

The Titans could have a tough time slowing the Colts' balanced offense, with interior star Jeffery Simmons (hamstring) considered week-to-week and No. 1 cover man L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) also facing an uncertain return timeline.

Fortunately for the Packers, the wide receiver room is deep, as Dontayvion Wicks (calf) didn't suit up for Wednesday's practice. Starter Jayden Reed remains on injured reserve, leaving Romeo Doubs and Matthew Golden as the top pass-catchers alongside tight end Tucker Kraft. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, should have deep threat Calvin Austin III (shoulder) back in action.

Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs (-12.5)

Star quarterback Jayden Daniels just returned from a knee sprain not long ago. Now the starting signal-caller will sit out Week 8 after exiting Washington's last game with a hamstring issue. Coach Dan Quinn told reporters the new injury is not serious, but that means veteran backup Marcus Mariota will be tasked with trying to upset the reigning AFC champions on the road. He should at least have top receivers Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Deebo Samuel (heel) back in the fold.