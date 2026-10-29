The NFL season is finally at a point where some stars are ready to return from injury. Lamar Jackson (ankle) has missed the last three games, but he returned to practice fully on Wednesday for the Ravens. It's the first time Jackson has done that since the injury. The Detroit Lions also welcomed the return of All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph (knee). He missed the final 11 games of the 2025 season with a degenerative knee condition, but Joseph returned to practice for the first time since last season on Wednesday, albeit in a limited fashion. While there is encouraging news for some, many injuries don't look promising in Week 8.

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Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers (-4.5)

The Carolina Panthers are walking wounded entering their Week 8 "Thursday Night Football" showdown against the Green Bay Packers. They will be without Jaelan Phillips, Akayleb Evans, Damien Lewis (knee), and one of Lewis' backups, Torricelli Simpkins (knee). None of them participated in practice this week in any capacity.

The Green Bay Packers are equally wounded. They will be without middle linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin) for the second game in a row after he took a knee to the shin in practice last week. He didn't participate in practice this week. Green Bay will have a new offensive line starting five in Week 8, with center Sean Rhyan (ankle) and right guard Travis Glover (knee) both ruled out. Perhaps this will usher in the Packers debut for Kevin Zeitler, whom the team signed entering Week 4. Green Bay will be starting third-stringer John Williams at center on Thursday after both Rhyan and Jacob Monk (quad, now on injured reserve) went down in Detroit on Sunday.

Wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot), who ranks 10th in the NFL with 512 receiving yards, is questionable. He didn't practice on Monday or Tuesday, but he participated in Wednesday's walkthrough as a limited participant.

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills (-3)

Lamar Jackson (ankle) was a full practice participant for the first time since injuring his ankle and missing the last three Baltimore Ravens games. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (veteran rest day), safety Kyle Hamilton (knee), safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee), guard Olaivavega Ioane (knee) and linebacker Roquan Smith (knee) were among those who didn't practice on Wednesday. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (vest rest day/toe/ankle) and guard John Simpson (groin) were among those limited on Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Spencer Brown (back) was the only player who didn't practice for the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday. Among those limited were cornerback Dee Alford (ankle), outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (chest/thumb), tight end Dalton Kincaid (chest), wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (knee).

Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals (-10)

Four Tennessee Titans didn't practice on Wednesday: wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder), punter Tommy Townsend (left knee), running back Tyjae Spears (knee) and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (groin). Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hip) was the only limited participant.

Three Cincinnati Bengals didn't practice on Wednesday: wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (vet rest day/ankle), safety Kyle Dugger (quadricep) and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (vet rest day). Safety Jordan Battle (hamstring) and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris (calf) were the only Bengals limited.

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (-7)

The Dallas Cowboys held a walkthrough on Wednesday, and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (ribs) and linebacker Dee Winters (calf) were the only non-participants. Defensive back Caleb Downs (ankle), wide receiver George Pickens (shoulder/hamstring) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (hamstring) were among those estimated to be limited.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (-3)

The Minnesota Vikings are a pretty healthy bunch with just three players on their injury report. Running back Aaron Jones (knee) and guard Joe Huber (knee) both didn't practice on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (knee) was a limited practice participant.

The Detroit Lions had a long list of players not practicing on Wednesday: running back Jahmyr Gibbs (shoulder), edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (vet rest day), defensive tackle Alim McNeill (veteran rest day), left tackle Penei Sewell (rest day), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (illness) and edge rusher DJ Wonnum.

The Detroit Lions also opened All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph's (knee) 21-day practice window on Wednesday, and he practiced for the first time this season in a limited fashion. Joseph missed the final 11 games of the 2025 season with what the Detroit Free Press calls "a degenerative condition in his knee."

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets (-1.5)

Edge rusher Patrick Johnson (stinger) was the only Las Vegas Raider to not practice on Wednesday. Tight end Brock Bowers (calf), defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (shoulder), offensive tackle DJ Glaze (ankle), edge rusher Kwity Paye (vet rest day), linebacker Quay Walker (chest) and tight end Ian Thomas (shoulder) were all limited on Wednesday.

Six New York Jets didn't participate in practice on Wednesday: edge rusher David Bailey (groin), linebacker Demario Davis (vet rest day), edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle), offensive lineman Max Mitchell (concussion), defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (vet rest day) and defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (knee). Three other Jets were limited: running back Breece Hall (quad), running back Braelon Allen (ankle) and offensive lineman Dylan Parham (knee).

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)

The Cleveland Browns had three players not practice on Wednesday: edge rusher Jared Verse (knee), center Elgton Jenkins (knee) and offensive tackle Tytus Howard (concussion). Among those limited were linebacker Carson Schwesinger (ankle), running back Dylan Sampson (knee), defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (ankle), defensive tackle Mason Graham (ankle) and safety Grant Delpit (neck).

The Pittsburgh Steelers had six players not practice on Wednesday: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (wrist), cornerback Brandin Echols (hamstring), defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (hamstring), tight end Darnell Washington (vet rest day), edge rusher T.J. Watt (vet rest day) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (vet rest day). Edge rusher Alex Highsmith (groin) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) were both limited.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5)

The Atlanta Falcons had four players not practice on Wednesday: running back Brian Robinson (hamstring), edge rusher Za'Darius Smith (vet rest day), linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) and cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring). Among those limited were offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (hamstring), wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder), cornerback Avieon Terrell (illness) and edge rusher Samson Ebukam (hamstring).

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had three players not practice on Wednesday: linebacker Josiah Trotter (illness), offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (calf), and running back Kenny Gainwell (hip). Two players were limited: linebacker Yaya Diaby (illness) and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot). Quarterback Baker Mayfield (right thumb) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib) both practiced fully.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (-10)

The Indianapolis Colts held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so their practice statuses are an estimation. Cornerback Justin Walley (knee) and linebacker Bryce Boettcher (groin) were the only non-participants. Among those limited were cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf), guard Matt Goncalves (ankle) and tight end Tyler Warren (groin). Linebacker C.J. Allen (ankle) was a full practice participant.

Safety Antonio Johnson (ankle) was the only Jacksonville Jaguars player to not practice on Wednesday. Among those limited were wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring), linebacker Jahlani Tavai (hamstring), defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle) and long snapper Ross Matiscik (shoulder).

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams (-6.5)

The Los Angeles Chargers had five players not practice on Wednesday: guard Kayode Awosika (fibula), safety Derwin James (hamstring), cornerback Deane Leonard (concussion), edge rusher Khalil Mack (vet rest day) and wide receiver Brenen Thompson (quadricep/hamstring). Among those limited were wide receiver Tre Harris (hamstring), cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) and cornerback Rodney Shelley (hamstring).

The Los Angeles Rams had three players not practice on Wednesday: Offensive lineman Coleman Shelton (hip), tight end Colby Parkinson (rib) and long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle). Cornerback Trent McDuffie (groin) was limited, and linebacker Nate Landman (concussion) was a full practice participant after clearing concussion protocol.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (+1.5)

Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (personal/knee) was the only Kansas City Chiefs player to not practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Nick Bolton (neck) and wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring/knee) were among those limited. Patrick Mahomes (knee) was a full practice participant.

The Denver Broncos had three players not practice on Wednesday: Defensive lineman Zach Allen (hamstring), safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest). Offensive tackle Garett Bolles (hip) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (ankle) were limited. Cornerback Pat Surtain II (ankle) was a full practice participant.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (+7)

The New England Patriots had just four players limited in practice on Wednesday: wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), center Ben Brown (knee), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and offensive tackle Morgan Moses (foot).

The Miami Dolphins had just two players not practice on Wednesday: cornerback JuJu Brents (neck/concussion) and offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (concussion). Among those limited were wide receiver Malik Washington (knee), safety Michael Taaffee (neck/foot) and tight end Greg Dulcich (ankle).

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders (-6)

The Philadelphia Eagles are as beat up as it gets. Six players didn't practice on Wednesday: running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back), linebacker Jihaad Campbell (hamstring/quad), wide receiver Britian Covey (knee), cornerback Jonathan Jones (hamstring), wide receiver Devonta Smith (hamstring) and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle). Among those limited were defensive back Michael Carter II (abdomen), edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (ankle), edge rusher Jalyx Hunt (knee/ankle), defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (neck) and edge rusher Nolan Smith (concussion).

The Washington Commanders had three players not practice on Wednesday: wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hand/hamstring/vet rest day), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) and tight end John Bates (shoulder). Three other Commanders were limited: wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot), edge rusher Charles Omenihu (groin/ankle) and defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (pectoral). Newton is in his 21-day practice window in an attempt to return from injured reserve.

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks (-3) (Monday)

Analysis to come.