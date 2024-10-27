Week 8 is underway in the NFL. While we're fixated on several key matchups throughout the Sunday slate, injuries are always going to be part of the equation as these games unfold and that's again the case this week.

Injuries played a noticeable role in Thursday's clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings. As L.A. welcomed back its previously injured wide receiver duo in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, the Vikings saw star left tackle Christian Darrisaw suffer a season-ending knee injury during the contest.

Meanwhile, the Sunday slate also saw the injury bug crash the party yet again.

Below is an updated team-by-team list of all the other key Week 8 injuries around the league.

Naquan Jones (thigh): The Cardinals defensive lineman is questionable to return against the Dolphins due to a thigh injury suffered in the first half.

Michael Pierce (calf): The Ravens nose tackle went down with a calf injury and has been ruled out.

Orlando Brown Jr. (right knee): The Bengals starting tackle is questionable to return due to a right knee injury.



Cleveland Browns

Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee): The Browns outside linebacker is questionable with a knee injury.

The Browns outside linebacker is questionable with a knee injury. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: The Browns linebacker has been carted off the field after taking a big hit from Ravens running back Derrick Henry in the third quarter.



Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle): The Colts linebacker is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against Tennessee due to an ankle injury.

Evan Williams (hamstring): The safety is out due to a hamstring injury.

Houston Texans

Tim Settle (calf): The defensive tackle is questionable to return due to a calf injury.

The defensive tackle is questionable to return due to a calf injury. Jarrett Patterson (concussion): The offensive lineman has been diagnosed with a concussion and is out.

Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Denbow (knee): The Colts safety was ruled out after suffering a knee injury vs. Houston.

Christian Kirk (shoulder): The Jaguars have lost a number of pass catchers on Sunday, including Kirk. He has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Gabe Davis (shoulder) : The Jaguars wideout is questionable to return due to a shoulder injury.

: The Jaguars wideout is questionable to return due to a shoulder injury. Ronald Darby (hip): The Jaguars corner is questionable to return after suffering a hip injury.



Miami Dolphins

Julian Hill (shoulder) : The Dolphins tight end is questionable to return to Miami's matchup vs. Arizona due to a shoulder injury.

: The Dolphins tight end is questionable to return to Miami's matchup vs. Arizona due to a shoulder injury. Jevon Holland (knee): The Dolphins defensive back has been downgraded to out after suffering a knee injury. He was initially listed as questionable. After the game, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that the injury doesn't initially seem serious, but will know more on Monday after further testing.



Minnesota Vikings

Christian Darrisaw (knee): Minnesota's star left tackle suffered a season-ending knee injury late in the second quarter of Thursday night's loss to the Rams.

Drake Maye (concussion): The Patriots quarterback was examined in the blue medical tent after taking a hard hit to the head in the second quarter of New England's matchup vs. Jets. He headed to the locker room and was initially listed as questionable to return, but has since been downgraded to out with a concussion. Jacoby Brissett took over at quarterback.

New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave (head): After taking a big hit midway through the first quarter, the receiver was checked out in the blue medical tent. The Saints say he was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return.

New York Jets

C.J. Mosley (neck): The Jets linebacker is out after suffering a neck injury. He was initially ruled as questionable to return.

Philadelphia Eagles

Darius Slay (groin): The Eagles say that the veteran corner suffered a groin injury and will not return.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers