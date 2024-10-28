Week 8 in the NFL is just about wrapped up, with a Monday night game still on tap. While we're fixated on several key matchups throughout the Sunday slate, injuries are always going to be part of the equation as these games unfold and that was again the case this week.

Below is an updated team-by-team list of all the other key Week 8 injuries around the league.

Naquan Jones (thigh): The Cardinals defensive lineman is questionable to return against the Dolphins due to a thigh injury suffered in the first half, and did not return.

Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle): The rookie defensive lineman was injured during the victory over the Buccaneers and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Brent Urban (concussion) : The Ravens pass rusher suffered a concussion in the first half of Week 8 and has been ruled out against the Browns.

Michael Pierce (calf): The Ravens nose tackle went down with a calf injury and has been ruled out.

DJ Johnson (ankle): Johnson suffered an injury during the game against the Broncos and was ruled out.

Braxton Jones (knee): Jones was ruled out for the rest of the game after suffering a knee injury. He was replaced by Kiran Amegadjie. He is considered week-to-week and it is not considered a major injury.

Montez Sweat (shin): Sweat suffered an injury in the second half and was deemed questionable to return.

Orlando Brown Jr. (right knee): The Bengals starting tackle was questionable to return due to a right knee injury.

Cleveland Browns

Denzel Ward (head): The Browns announced that Ward suffered a head injury and would not return. He was diagnosed with a concussion.

Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee): The Browns outside linebacker was questionable to return with a knee injury.

The Browns outside linebacker was questionable to return with a knee injury. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: The Browns linebacker was carted off the field after taking a big hit from Ravens running back Derrick Henry in the third quarter. He did not return. He posted "all is well" after the neck injury, but the severity or specifications on the injury are not yet known.



Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle): The Colts linebacker was initially ruled questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against Tennessee due to an ankle injury, but later declared out.

Jordan Love (groin): Love was officially listed as questionable to return with a groin injury, but did not return to the contest. An MRI showed it was not a major injury and is a strained groin. He is considered day-to-day and has the potential to play Sunday. He went down awkwardly on his leg in the second half, which led to Malik Willis coming in at quarterback. This development comes after Love also seemed to tweak his leg during the second drive of the day against Jacksonville. He was evaluated in the medical tent but didn't miss a snap at that point. Head coach Matt LaFluer said, "Obviously high level of concern …. I think everybody could see him struggling to move around and I just got to a point where we didn't, he didn't feel like he could protect himself."

Evan Williams (hamstring) : The safety is out due to a hamstring injury.

: The safety is out due to a hamstring injury. Jaire Alexander (knee): The star cornerback is headed for an MRI after hobbling off the field late in the game.

Stefon Diggs (knee): The Texans wide receiver appeared to suffer a non-contact knee injury in the final minutes of the third quarter. He was initially listed as questionable to return, but was later downgraded to out. Diggs is headed for an MRI this week.

Tim Settle (calf): The defensive tackle was questionable to return due to a calf injury.

Jarrett Patterson (concussion): The offensive lineman has been diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out.

Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Denbow (knee): The Colts safety was ruled out after suffering a knee injury vs. Houston.

Christian Kirk (shoulder): The Jaguars lost a number of pass catchers on Sunday, including Kirk. He was ruled out with a shoulder injury and later reported to have suffered a broken collarbone, ending his season.

Brian Thomas Jr. (chest): The first-round rookie receiver was declared questionable to return after suffering a chest injury vs. the Packers, but did not return. He is considered day-to-day with a contusion on the left side of his chest, according to head coach Doug Pederson. The MRI didn't show anything severe and there is a chance he could play this week, per the head coach.

Gabe Davis (shoulder) : The Jaguars wideout was initially declared questionable to return due to a shoulder injury but was later ruled out.

Ronald Darby (hip): The Jaguars corner was questionable to return after suffering a hip injury.



Nazeeh Johnson (head): Johnson was ruled out after suffering a concussion.

Jody Fortson (knee): Fortson left the game with an apparent knee injury and was assisted by Chiefs trainers while leaving the field.

Kristian Fulton (hamstring): The cornerback suffered a hamstring injury and was declared questionable to return.

Miami Dolphins

Julian Hill (shoulder) : The Dolphins tight end was questionable to return to Miami's matchup vs. Arizona due to a shoulder injury, and, in fact, did return.

Jevon Holland (knee): The Dolphins defensive back has been downgraded to out after suffering a knee injury. He was initially listed as questionable. After the game, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that the injury doesn't initially seem serious, but will know more on Monday after further testing.



Christian Darrisaw (knee): Minnesota's star left tackle suffered a season-ending knee injury late in the second quarter of Thursday night's loss to the Rams.

Drake Maye (concussion): The Patriots quarterback was examined in the blue medical tent after taking a hard hit to the head in the second quarter of New England's matchup vs. Jets. He headed to the locker room and was initially listed as questionable to return, but has since been downgraded to out with a concussion. Jacoby Brissett took over at quarterback.

Chris Olave (head): After taking a big hit midway through the first quarter, the receiver was checked out in the blue medical tent. The Saints say he was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return.

After taking a big hit midway through the first quarter, the receiver was checked out in the blue medical tent. The Saints say he was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return. Kendre Miller (hamstring): The second-year back was ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury.

Marshon Lattimore (hamstring): The veteran corner was ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury.

New York Jets

C.J. Mosley (neck): The Jets linebacker was ruled out after suffering a neck injury. He was initially listed as questionable to return.

Darius Slay (groin): The Eagles say that the veteran corner suffered a groin injury and would not return.

Jordan Mason (shoulder): Mason left in the second quarter and did not return. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Mason "maybe" could've returned to the game.

Deebo Samuel (ribs): Samuel was listed as questionable to return. Samuel was recently dealing with pneumonia as well.

Samuel was listed as questionable to return. Samuel was recently dealing with pneumonia as well. Christian McCaffrey (Achilles): Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that McCaffrey is going to "hit it hard" this week with some simulated practice workouts to ramp up while the 49ers are on a bye. The aim is for him to practice next week if all goes well ( read more

DK Metcalf (knee): After missing Week 8 due to a knee injury, head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that things are "looking optimistic" for Metcalf to play this week. Of course, he'll need to practice first, but signs are pointing in a positive direction.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sterling Shepherd (hamstring): The Buccaneers wide receiver room is dealing with another injury, as Shepard left with a hamstring issue and was ruled questionable to return.

