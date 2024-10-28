Week 8 in the NFL is just about wrapped up, with a Monday night game still on tap. While we're fixated on several key matchups throughout the Sunday slate, injuries are always going to be part of the equation as these games unfold and that was again the case this week.

Below is an updated team-by-team list of all the other key Week 8 injuries around the league.

Naquan Jones (thigh): The Cardinals defensive lineman is questionable to return against the Dolphins due to a thigh injury suffered in the first half, and did not return.

Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle): The rookie defensive lineman was injured during the victory over the Buccaneers and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

: The Ravens pass rusher suffered a concussion in the first half of Week 8 and has been ruled out against the Browns. Michael Pierce (calf): The Ravens nose tackle went down with a calf injury and has been ruled out.

DJ Johnson (ankle): Johnson suffered an injury during the game against the Broncos and was ruled out.

Jones was ruled out for the rest of the game after suffering a knee injury. He was replaced by Kiran Amegadjie. Montez Sweat (shin): Sweat suffered an injury in the second half and was deemed questionable to return.

Orlando Brown Jr. (right knee): The Bengals starting tackle was questionable to return due to a right knee injury.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns announced that Ward suffered a head injury and would not return. He was diagnosed with a concussion. Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee): The Browns outside linebacker was questionable to return with a knee injury.

The Browns outside linebacker was questionable to return with a knee injury. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: The Browns linebacker was carted off the field after taking a big hit from Ravens running back Derrick Henry in the third quarter. He did not return.



Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle): The Colts linebacker was initially ruled questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against Tennessee due to an ankle injury, but later declared out.

: Love was officially listed as questionable to return with a groin injury, but did not return to the contest. He went down awkwardly on his leg in the second half, which led to Malik Willis coming in at quarterback. This development comes after Love also seemed to tweak his leg during the second drive of the day against Jacksonville. He was evaluated in the medical tent but didn't miss a snap at that point. The injury is reportedly minor, but his status for Week 9 is uncertain. Evan Williams (hamstring) : The safety is out due to a hamstring injury.

: The safety is out due to a hamstring injury. Jaire Alexander (knee): The star cornerback is headed for an MRI after hobbling off the field late in the game.

The Texans wide receiver appeared to suffer a non-contact knee injury in the final minutes of the third quarter. He was initially listed as questionable to return, but was later downgraded to out. Diggs is headed for an MRI this week. Tim Settle (calf): The defensive tackle was questionable to return due to a calf injury.

The defensive tackle was questionable to return due to a calf injury. Jarrett Patterson (concussion): The offensive lineman has been diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out.

Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Denbow (knee): The Colts safety was ruled out after suffering a knee injury vs. Houston.

The Jaguars lost a number of pass catchers on Sunday, including Kirk. He was ruled out with a shoulder injury and later reported to have suffered a broken collarbone. He is likely to miss the remainder of the season. Brian Thomas Jr. (chest): The first-round rookie receiver was declared questionable to return after suffering a chest injury, but did not play after that. He is headed for an MRI this week.

: The Jaguars wideout was initially declared questionable to return due to a shoulder injury but was later ruled out. Ronald Darby (hip): The Jaguars corner was questionable to return after suffering a hip injury.



Nazeeh Johnson (head): Johnson was ruled out after suffering a concussion.

Kristian Fulton (hamstring): The cornerback suffered a hamstring injury and was declared questionable to return.

Miami Dolphins

: The Dolphins tight end was questionable to return to Miami's matchup vs. Arizona due to a shoulder injury, and, in fact, did return. Jevon Holland (knee): The Dolphins defensive back has been downgraded to out after suffering a knee injury. He was initially listed as questionable. After the game, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that the injury doesn't initially seem serious, but will know more on Monday after further testing.



Minnesota Vikings

Christian Darrisaw (knee): Minnesota's star left tackle suffered a season-ending knee injury late in the second quarter of Thursday night's loss to the Rams.

Drake Maye (concussion): The Patriots quarterback was examined in the blue medical tent after taking a hard hit to the head in the second quarter of New England's matchup vs. Jets. He headed to the locker room and was initially listed as questionable to return, but has since been downgraded to out with a concussion. Jacoby Brissett took over at quarterback.

Chris Olave (head): After taking a big hit midway through the first quarter, the receiver was checked out in the blue medical tent. The Saints say he was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return.

After taking a big hit midway through the first quarter, the receiver was checked out in the blue medical tent. The Saints say he was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return. Kendre Miller (hamstring): The second-year back was ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury.

The second-year back was ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury. Marshon Lattimore (hamstring): The veteran corner was ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury.

New York Jets

C.J. Mosley (neck): The Jets linebacker was ruled out after suffering a neck injury. He was initially listed as questionable to return.

Darius Slay (groin): The Eagles say that the veteran corner suffered a groin injury and would not return.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers